Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,084 head of feeder cattle selling on April 13, compared to 5,534 head on April 6 and 5,158 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were steady to $3 higher, the yearling steers were steady, the heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were steady, and those over 500 pounds were selling $3 to $10 higher, following the previous week’s sharply lower trade. The sale started later than normal due to lighter receipts. The live cattle and feeder cattle futures locked limit down. The demand was moderate and the supply was moderate to light. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 41% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, Medium and large frame 1, 38 head, 353 to 397 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (169.65); 39 head, 414 to 446 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (163.15); 75 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 158.00 to 171.00 (162.22); 73 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (157.87); 10 head, 538 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 91 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (147.10); 77 head, 608 to 633 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.90) 7 head, 601 to 642 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.10) unweaned; 150 head, 656 to 683 lbs., 128.00 to 140.50 (134.63); 132 head, 700 to 736 lbs., 121.00 to 131.50 (128.81); 44 head, 765 to 798 lbs., 104.00 to 122.00 (116.43); 228 head, 805 to 841 lbs., 105.00 to 116.25 (109.65); 15 head, 859 lbs., 106.50; 65 head, 907 to 946 lbs., 95.50 to 99.00 (97.19); 196 head, 951 lbs., 99.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 285 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 314 lbs., 172.50 thin fleshed; 12 head, 355 to 357 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (162.43); 30 head, 404 to 426 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (161.46); 12 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (148.73); 10 head, 519 lbs., 149.00; 14 head, 570 to 594 lbs., 134.00 to 137.50 (135.55); 21 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (131.20); 82 head, 650 to 682 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.55); 5 head, 658 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 12 head, 760 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 243 lbs., 137.50; 8 head, 270 to 282 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (148.17); 42 head, 358 to 396 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (132.99); 54 head, 408 to 447 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (136.09); 50 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (135.39); 50 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (133.99); 8 head, 511 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 163 head, 552 to 591 lbs., 121.00 to 139.00 (129.14); 32 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (125.95) unweaned; 136 head, 602 to 632 lbs., 114.00 to 133.00 (126.91); 165 head, 655 to 697 lbs., 106.50 to 120.00 (119.08); 138 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 102.00 to 117.00 (111.65); 112 head, 775 to 794 lbs., 103.00 to 104.00 (103.85). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 283 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 335 lbs., 132.00; 9 head, 334 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 405 to 447 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.72); 7 head, 524 lbs., 134.00; 32 head, 641 to 643 lbs., 114.00; 23 jead. 667 to 696 lbs., 97.00 to 106.00 (102.53); 6 head, 747 lbs., 92.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (176.88); 4 head, 372 lbs., 158.00; 13 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (146.96); 10 head, 523 lbs., 148.00; 5 head, 586 lbs., 131.00; 5 head, 628 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 8 head, 690 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame1 to 2, 4 head, 606 lbs., 120.00 unweaned.
