Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,354 head of feeder cattle selling Dec. 16, compared to 11,973 head on Dec. 9 and 4,342 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves and yearlings were steady and the heifer calves were steady to $2 higher. The deemand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. A winter weather advisory for the trade area curtailed the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 32% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 298 lbs., 200.00; 25 head, 300 to 347 lbs., 185.00 to 200.00 (188.84); 9 head, 308 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 387 to 393 lbs., 187.00 to 187.50 (187.24) thin fleshed; 15 head, 412 to 443 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (170.33); 38 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 165.00 to 179.00 (172.42); 31 head, 467 to 487 lbs., 152.00 to 167.00 (160.54) unweaned; 27 head, 530 to 548 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.00); 21 head, 522 to 525 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (157.33) unweaned; 106 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (149.93); 7 head, 561 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 202 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (146.16); 18 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.52) unweaned; 246 head, 660 to 694 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.64); 192 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 145.00 to 152.25 (148.77); 127 head, 764 to 777 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (146.72); 437 head, 801 to 843 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (145.01); 267 head, 853 to 865 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (147.13); 10 head, 928 lbs., 136.00; 20 head, 1033 lbs., 130.50, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 285 lbs., 167.50 thin fleshed; 10 head, 351 to 386 lbs., 165.00 to 180.00 (175.20); 13 head, 359 lbs., 181.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 416 to 435 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (161.89); 65 head, 454 to 492 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (158.28); 24 head, 450 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 47 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (148.58); 75 head, 551 to 589 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (145.08); 19 head, 559 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 14 head, 605 to 639 lbs., 142.00; 7 head, 622 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 184 head, 652 to 683 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (139.24); 13 head, 650 to 668 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.87) unweaned; 69 head, 702 to 726 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (137.68); 404 head, 758 to 795 lbs., 131.50 to 143.25 (141.02); 24 head, 917 to 931 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (130.13); 11 head, 1025 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 536 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 568 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 789 lbs., 135.00; 20 head, 806 lbs., 128.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 664 lbs., 121.00. Small frame 4, 14 head, 597 lbs., 34.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 265 lbs., 160.00; 24 head, 330 to 343 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (149.96); 25 head, 320 to 342 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (158.72) thin fleshed; 14 head, 359 to 395 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (149.27); 67 head, 406 to 444 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (140.98); 89 head, 450 to 486 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (137.79); 109 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (136.92); 28 head, 521 to 546 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (131.11) unweaned; 30 head, 569 to 583 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.31); 15 head, 550 to 553 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (129.54) unweaned; 147 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (135.70); 164 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (139.62); 8 head, 657 to 667 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.51) unweaned; 86 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.45); 77 head, 765 to 776 lbs., 132.00 to 138.75 (137.88); 31 head, 858 lbs., 134.25; 16 head, 946 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 282 lbs., 142.00; 7 head, 288 154.00 lbs., thin fleshed; 13 head, 305 to 314 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.87); 40 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.29); 76 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 121.00 to 141.00 (133.46); 12 head, 400 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 72 head, 463 to 497 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.41); 31 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (123.95); 51 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (129.24); 49 head, 600 to 639 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (124.90); 7 head, 640 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 30 head, 684 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.42); 35 head, 704 to 720 lbs., 113.00 to 131.00 (125.90); 12 head, 777 lbs., 104.00; 26 head, 858 to 860 lbs., 100.00 to 121.00 (116.15). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 556 to 595 lbs., 117.50 to 118.00 (117.81); 6 head, 625 lbs., 102.00 full. Large frame 1, 6 head, 1045 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 434 lbs., 160.00; 14 head, 521 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 733 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 6 head, 840 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 339 lbs., 170.00; 8 head, 370 lbs., 155.00; 18 head, 432 to 433 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (154.89); 23 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (146.33); 8 head, 501 lbs., 135.00; 21 head, 559 to 585 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.84); 8 head, 640 to 648 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.01) unweaned; 6 head, 685 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 534 lbs., 122.00; 7 head, 610 lbs., 127.00.
