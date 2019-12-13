Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 11,973 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 9, compared to 6,154 head on Dec. 2 and 4,893 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the Dec. 2 sale, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were steady. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was heavy. A high percentage of weaned calves and loads of yearlings were featured in the offering. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 39% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
