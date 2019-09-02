The Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,833 head of cattle selling on Aug. 26, compared to 1,749 head the previous week and 6,191 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were trading steady to $3 higher. The yearlings and heifers were steady. The demand was moderate to good, supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 45% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 346 lbs. 182.00; 26 head, 357 to 395 lbs., 161.00 to 172.00 (163.80); 14 head, 405 to 435 lbs., 160.00 to 173.00 (165.26); 62 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 159.00 to 172.00 (166.91); 110 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (164.72); 75 head, 608 to 632 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (156.36); 54 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 140.00 to 155.50 (146.42); 101 head, 747 lbs., 142.75 to 145.50 (143.57); 11 head, 783 lbs., 145.00; 94 head, 803 to 805 lbs., 142.75 to 143.00 (142.84); 24 head, 858 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 907 lbs., 145.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 337 lbs., 146.00; 26 head, 418 to 438 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (154.04); 32 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 141.00 to 152.50 (146.94); 69 head, 507 to 539 lbs., 138.00 to 155.00 (143.02); 205 head, 557 to 599 lbs., 137.00 to 154.00 (143.49); 114 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 138.50 to 157.00 (147.89); 166 head, 658 to 698 lbs., 132.50 to 153.00 (143.66); 127 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 133.00 to 154.00 (150.39); 56 head, 802 to 845 lbs., 134.00 to 141.50 (138.84); 33 head, 862 to 897 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (130.07). Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 126.00 to 137.50 (133.66); 5 head, 562 lbs., 123.00; 31 head, 748 lbs., 128.00; 18 head, 754 to 758 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (134.35); 11 head, 826 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 947 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 515 lbs., 144.00; 13 head, 612 to 623 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (143.42); 3 head, 668 lbs., 132.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 619 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 283 lbs., 137.00; 9 head, 331 to 341 lbs., 142.00; 15 head, 364 to 374 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (140.76); 41 head, 424 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (138.63); 40 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.12); 97 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (144.75); 73 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (137.70); 94 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.43); 58 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.46); 69 head, 707 to 729 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.83); 40 head, 759 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 70 head, 452 to 494 lbs., 122.00 to 140.00 (134.42); 73 head, 501 to 544 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (130.80); 83 head, 557 to 598 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (131.68); 119 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 139.50 (132.18); 178 head, 650 to 679 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (131.46); 52 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 124.00 to 132.50 (127.23); 14 head, 775 lbs., 124.00; 61 head, 808 to 833 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (120.54); 11 head, 930 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 438 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 651 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 706 lbs., 118.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 533 lbs., 131.00; 3 head, 570 lbs., 122.00; 20 head, 690 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 2, 12 head, 783 lbs., 117.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 515 lbs., 117.00; 6 head, 618 lbs., 121.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 435 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 475 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.12); 15 head, 545 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 647 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 666 lbs., 137.00; 4 head, 706 lbs., 126.00; 3 head, 781 lbs., 107.00.
