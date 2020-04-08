Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,534 head of feeder cattle selling on April 6, compared to 6,918 head on March 30 and 5,934 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $10 to $15 lower. The demand was moderate to light and the supply was moderate. While it was difficult to find good news, the DJIA showed an impressive run up. The live cattle closed on the positive side with the exception of the April and June contracts. The feeder cattle futures closed higher. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 37% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
