Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 8,701 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 24, compared to 6,882 head on Feb. 17 and 6,873 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower and those over 600 pounds were selling $5 to $7 lower and 900-pound weight steers were selling $7 to $10 lower. The demand was moderate and the supply was heavy. The uncertainty and unknown with the Coronavirus has shaken commodity and financial markets. The feeder cattle futures closed limited down. The USDA Cattle On Feed report was neutral with 102% on feed, 99% were placements and 101% were marketed. The supply included 100% feeder cttle with 60% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 38% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.