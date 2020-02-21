Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,882 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 17 compared to 4,817 head on Feb. 10 and 4,509 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers weighing under 700 pounds were steady to $5 higher and those over 700 pounds were selling $2 to $7 higher. The demand was good and the supply was moderate to heavy. Weigh-ups and flesh condition was favorable to the buyers’ side, along with good quality kept the trade active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 41% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 190.00 to 210.00 (198.34); 39 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (187.62); 14 head, 365 to 372 lbs., 180.00 to 184.00 (181.98) unweaned; 162 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 182.00 to 200.00 (189.44); 6 head, 423 to 445 lbs., 180.00 to 187.00 (183.41) unweaned; 206 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (181.45); 8 head, 487 lbs., 197.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 464 to 471 lbs., 172.00 to 180.00 (176.77) unweaned; 328 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 165.00 to 194.00 (184.44); 7 head, 528 to 548 lbs., 155.00 to 173.00 (162.55) unweaned; 338 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 155.00 to 175.00 (164.96); 16 head, 563 to 592 lbs., 152.50 to 155.00 (153.72) unweaned; 346 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 148.00 to 164.00 (159.00); 6 head, 615 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 337 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 140.50 to 159.00 (147.77); 158 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 139.00 to 156.50 (145.60); 62 head, 758 to 796 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (140.42); 100 head, 800 to 842 lbs., 132.00 to 148.50 (139.36); 52 head, 860 to 891 lbs., 133.00 to 137.50 (136.05); 25 head, 916 to 917 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 261 to 265 lbs., 180.00 to 215.00 (201.75); 25 head, 370 to 398 lbs., 177.00 to 182.00 (179.70); 88 head, 426 to 449 lbs., 175.00 to 189.00 (182.26); 51 head, 453 to 489 lbs., 162.00 to 182.00 (166.58); 11 head, 457 lbs., 191.00 thin fleshed; 94 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 150.00 to 168.00 (159.26); 5 head, 504 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 128 head, 564 to 584 lbs., 151.50 to 162.00 (152.75); 16 head, 550 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 25 head, 606 to 642 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (148.52); 5 head, 628 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 86 head, 657 to 690 lbs., 131.00 to 148.50 (141.17); 76 head, 711 to 740 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (139.76); 198 head, 760 to 788 lbs., 133.00 to 134.75 (134.67); 16 head, 838 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 1015 lbs., 123.00; 38 head, 1162 lbs., 104.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 32 head, 355 to 391 lbs., 152.00 to 167.00 (162.97); 6 head, 537 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 623 lbs., 140.00. Large frame 1, 14 head, 653 lbs., 149.00; 10 head, 712 lbs., 142.00; 7 head, 837 lbs., 130.00. Medium frame 1, 11 head, 528 lbs., 149.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 407 lbs., 165.00; 8 head, 471 lbs., 150.00; 8 head, 489 lbs., 162.00 fleshy. Small frame 2 head, 351 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 242 lbs., 165.00; 12 head, 273 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 33 head, 301 to 340 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (174.80); 42 head, 375 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (161.47); 54 head, 359 to 374 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (168.36) thin fleshed; 22 head, 360 to 383 lns., 152.00 to 165.00 (161.72) unweaned; 109 head, 402 to 449 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (160.52); 9 head, 415 to 435 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (151.26) unweaned; 149 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 147.00 to 165.00 (154.86); 10 head, 466 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 258 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 146.00 to 163.00 (154.90); 16 head, 508 to 535 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (146.50) unweaned; 256 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 137.00 to 157.00 (148.67); 494 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (141.19); 98 head, 657 to 697 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (136.45); 196 head, 706 to 743 lbs., 129.25 to 137.50 (132.11). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 342 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 347 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 353 to 372 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (150.86); 7 head, 374 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 55 head, 402 to 439 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (150.04); 9 head, 411 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 68 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (145.23); 17 head, 484 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 124 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 133.00 to 148.00 (140.87); 33 head, 554 to 584 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (136.89); 10 head, 559 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 90 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.19); 13 head, 618 to 627 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.22) unweaned; 20 head, 651 to 658 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.20); 5 head, 664 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 57 head, 705 to 741 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.11); 26 head, 751 to 764 lbs., 127.00 to 128.50 (128.22). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 729 lbs., 102.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 686 lbs., 128.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 390 lbs., 132.00. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 492 lbs., 126.00; 18 head, 580 to 597 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (104.17).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 238 lbs., 190.00; 6 head, 286 lbs., 205.00; 32 head, 347 lbs., 189.00; 17 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (170.58); 11 head, 530 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 781 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 349 lbs., 155.00 to 177.00 (167.38); 8 head, 354 lbs., 165.00; 9 head, 387 lbs., 184.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 411 lbs., 155.00; 8 head, 496 lbs., 162.00; 14 head, 526 to 541 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (149.09); 7 head, 608 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 640 lbs., 127.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 421 lbs., 150.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 524 lbs., 156.00; 12 head, 685 lbs., 136.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 272 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 385 lbs., 150.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.