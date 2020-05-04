Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 7,294 head of feeder cattle selling on May 4, compared to 7,093 head on April 27 and 3,208 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 550 pounds and heifers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $5 lower, the steer calves weighing over 550 pounds, the yearling steers were steady to $3 higher and yearling heifers were steady. The demand was moderate and the supply was heavy. The trade improved as the cattle futures turned favorable to buyers. Several strings of new crop calves along with loads of yearlings were in the offering. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 30% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing 600 pounds was 52%.
