Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,444 head of feeder cattle selling on May 11, compared to 7,294 head on May 4 and 3,601 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, steers weighing under 800 pounds and heifers weighing under 650 pounds were selling $3 to $8 higher, steers weighing over 800 pounds and heifers weighing over 650 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher. The demand was good and the supply was moderate. The live cattle and feeder cattle futures were closed sharply lower after the previous week's rally. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 42% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 41%.
