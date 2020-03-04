Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,882 head of feeder cattle selling on March 2, compared to 8,701 head on Feb. 24 and 731 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriuclture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers weighing under 500 pounds were steady to $5 lower, the steers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were steady to $3 higher, those over 700 pounds were steady, the 500-pound weight heifers were steady and those over 600 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The demand was good for calves suitable to graze, moderate for feedlot bound yearlings and the supply was moderate. Live Cattle and Feeder cattle futures closed with triple digit gains. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 42% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.