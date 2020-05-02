Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 7,093 head of feeder cattle selling on April 27, compared to 5,097 head on April 20 and 5,042 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $4 lower and the yearlings were steady. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate to heavy. The USDA cattle on feed report showed 95% on feed, 82% was placements and 112% was marketed. The slaughter numbers were much lower than one year ago and much lower than a few weeks ago. Box beef continues to set records with Choice at $311.84 and Select at $298.78. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 39% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 254 lbs., 180.00; 44 head, 329 to 349 lbs., 160.00 to 187.50 (180.13); 87 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (170.47); 138 head, 401 to 443 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (168.75); 118 head, 461 to 493 lbs., 155.00 to 171.00 (164.29); 114 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (154.02); 30 head, 507 to 531 lbs., 142.00 to 158.00 (150.47) unweaned; 99 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (149.37); 6 head, 552 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 85 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (137.87); 5 head, 626 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 309 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 143.85 (141.05); 19 head, 658 to 666 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.73) unweaned; 48 head, 714 to 742 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (130.54); 22 head, 727 lbs., 141.00 gaunt; 138 head, 758 to 793 lbs., 116.00 to 129.75 (126.72); 155 head, 808 to 824 lbs., 112.75 to 121.50 (114.14); 310 head, 856 to 892 lbs., 109.00 to 112.50 (110.37); 75 head, 912 to 945 lbs., 105.00 to 105.75 (105.67). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 271 to 299 lbs., 157.50 to 170.00 (162.32); 5 head, 260 lbs., 192.50 thin fleshed; 30 head, 323 to 344 lbs., 147.00 to 170.00 (159.96); 5 head, 318 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 55 head, 351 to 398 lbs., 147.00 to 162.00 (156.12); 5 head, 377 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 107 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (151.07); 4 head, 437 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 89 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (149.38); 40 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (142.72); 97 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 129.00 to 150.00 (136.92); 151 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.20); 4 head, 635 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 136 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (126.79); 6 head, 658 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 59 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (119.12); 103 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (116.32); 155 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 103.00 to 111.25 (108.77); 161 head, 852 to 887 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (107.49); 253 head, 900 to 919 lbs., 102.85 to 107.00 (103.90). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 309 lbs., 157.00; 16 head, 426 to 433 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (140.23); 8 head, 493 lbs., 140.00; 41 head, 509 to 521 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (136.63); 17 head, 568 lbs., 132.00; 57 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (122.45); 14 head, 658 lbs., 115.00; 42 head, 757 to 792 lbs., 101.00 to 115.00 (104.87). Large frame 1, 26 head, 1028 lbs., 96.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 21 head, 366 lbs., 113.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 436 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 667 lbs., 97.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 265 to 288 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (152.19); 49 head, 304 to 348 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (150.28); 71 head, 356 to 388 lbs., 139.00 to 156.00 (151.64); 18 head, 372 to 376 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 82 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (138.27); 6 head, 411 to 426 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (132.98) unweaned; 84 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.30); 129 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (131.97); 52 head, 553 to 581 lbs., 123.00 to 135.25 (130.18); 15 head, 553 to 569 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (117.31) unweaned; 59 head, 632 to 646 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (119.80); 245 head, 669 to 697 lbs., 108.00 to 120.50 (116.43); 140 head, 710 to 721 lbs., 118.50 to 121.00 (119.90); 305 head, 769 to 787 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (106.06); 39 head, 827 to 835 lbs., 103.50 to 105.00 (104.50); 9 head, 852 lbs., 107.00; 23 head, 976 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 276 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 307 to 343 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.00); 16 head, 302 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 73 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 127.00 to 145.00 (133.25); 14 head, 368 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed; 69 head, 402 to 449 lbs., 131.50 to 138.00 (133.84); 19 head, 435 to 439 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 428 to 440 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (125.52) unweaned; 55 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (128.50; 121 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (124.88); 11 head, 515 lbs., 129.00 thin fleshed; 48 head, 562 to 597 lbs., 114.00 to 128.00 (120.64); 9 head, 558 to 577 lbs., 107.50 to 114.00 (110.34) unweaned; 36 head, 600 to 627 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (117.05); 7 head, 642 lbs., 103.00 unweaned; 173 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 106.00 to 114.00 (111.72); 43 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 102.00 to 114.00 (108.85); 191 head, 761 to 780 lbs., 102.00 to 106.50 (103.44); 37 head, 827 lbs., 106.00 ; 9 head, 866 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 346 lbs., 128.00; 6 head, 412 lbs., 129.00; 8 head, 522 to 523 lbs., 116.00 to 123.00 (119.50); 7 head, 608 to 626 lbs., 99.00 to 100.00 (99.56); 5 head, 757 lbs., 105.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 425 lbs., 122.50. Medium frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 412 lbs., 112.00; 24 head, 577 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 490 to 498 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.50); 21 head, 578 to 593 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 335 to 349 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.77); 10 head, 351 to 366 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.90); 24 head, 421 to 433 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.77); 21 head, 481 lbs., 138.00; 15 head, 505 to 539 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.90); 4 head, 591 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 682lbs., 121.00; 7 head, 731 lbs., 103.00; 4 head, 1032 lbs., 72.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 384 lbs., 135.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.