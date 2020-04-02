Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,918 head on March 30, compared to 1,795 head on March 23 and 5,654 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a light test the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were steady to $7 lower. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate to heavy. There were several new crop calves in the offering along with the weaned calves and loads of yearlings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 40% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 311 to 338 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (173.03); 19 head, 356 to 390 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (169.88); 87 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (167.89); 98 head, 468 to 498 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (170.88); 21 head, 480 to 486 lbs., 164.00 to 165.00 (164.19) unweaned; 227 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.23); 28 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (162.56) unweaned; 212 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 150.00 to 170.00 (161.59); 142 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (147.33); 230 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 138.00 to 153.50 (145.97); 39 head, 678 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 93 head, 703 to 743 lbs., 128.00 to 145.00 (132.43); 267 head, 750 to 784 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (128.46); 135 head, 812 to 830 lbs., 119.50 to 127.00 (124.21); 102 head, 855 to 898 lbs., 110.00 to 118.75 (116.67); 89 head, 910 to 943 lbs., 106.00 to 109.50 (108.77); 57 head, 951 to 957 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.05). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 245 lbs., 175.00; 8 head, 290 lbs., 175.00; 33 head, 308 to 346 lbs., 167.50 to 170.00 (169.77); 16 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (177.37) thin fleshed; 40 head, 355 to 397 lbs., 155.00 to 172.00 (163.23); 14 head, 368 lbs., 173.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 410 to 426 lbs., 152.00 to 166.00 (157.16); 46 head, 458 to 491 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (160.49); 57 head, 515 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 168.00 (157.65); 17 head, 504 to 535 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (137.02) unweaned; 50 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (153.22); 63 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (141.24); 65 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 131.00 to 141.50 (136.25); 177 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (126.15); 201 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 115.00 to 126.75 (123.95); 452 head, 808 to 849 lbs., 108.50 to 119.25 (115.60); 40 head, 899 lbs., 111.75. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 402 to 425 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (154.43); 11 head, 480 lbs., 152.00; 13 head, 566 lbs., 147.00; 67 head, 625 to 640 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (138.15); 22 head, 733 lbs., 111.50; 64 head, 763 to 784 lbs., 109.00 to 120.00 (116.64). Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 513 lbs., 141.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 325 lbs., 159.00; 18 head, 335 to 346 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (147.02) unweaned; 15 head, 351 to 376 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (153.43); 20 head, 362 to 397 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.28) unweaned; 59 head, 404 to 442 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (146.63); 54 head, 405 to 444 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.66) unweaned; 113 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 134.00 to 151.00 (142.14); 171 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 136.00 to 145.50 (142.00); 24 head, 510 to 519 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.38) unweaned; 253 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (139.75); 5 head, 562 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 41 head, 617 to 648 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (126.81); 20 head, 643 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 126 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (128.83); 152 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 107.00 to 123.00 (117.22); 102 head, 798 lbs., 111.75 to 113.00 (112.20);11 head, 832 lbs., 105.00; 54 head, 900 lbs., 104.00; 10 head, 1002 lbs., 75.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 242 lbs., 150.00; 54 head, 256 to 299 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (143.97); 9 head, 303 to 313 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.78); 18 head, 303 to 325 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.65) thin fleshed; 36 head, 357 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.32); 26 head, 354 to 381 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.33) thin fleshed; 36 head, 350 to 363 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (132.63) unweaned; 81 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (139.05); 20 head, 412 to 413 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.65) thin fleshed; 39 head, 423 to 448 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.38) unweaned; 87 head, 456 to 496 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (136.17); 29 head, 458 to 487 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.91) thin fleshed; 21 head, 462 to 478 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 107 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (133.04); 134 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 112.00 to 135.00 (128.59); 7 head, 557 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 111 head, 608 to 646 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (122.15); 51 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (114.99); 42 head, 700 to 718 lbs., 110.00 to 114.50 (112.58); 54 head, 779 lbs., 111.50; 16 head, 803 to 840 lbs., 101.50 to 106.00 (102.66); 11 head, 865 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 391 lbs., 152.00; 13 head, 435 to 442 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (133.61); 15 head, 485 to 496 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (133.38); 8 head, 532 lbs., 131.00; 18 head, 555 to 563 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.66); 14 head, 617 lbs., 95.00 to 104.00 (100.79); 21 head, 700 lbs., 105.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 818 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 165.00 to 167.50 (166.00); 16 head, 419 to 428 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (155.74); 17 head, 470 to 499 lbs., 152.00 to 161.00 (156.65); 8 head, 549 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 241 lbs., 175.00; 11 head, 275 lbs., 175.00; 18 head, 357 to 363 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (162.80); 14 head, 417 lbs., 152.00; 11 head, 489 to 496 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (145.12); 29 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (146.89); 5 head, 634 lbs., 97.00; 8 head, 692 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 405 lbs., 145.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 350 lbs., 135.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.