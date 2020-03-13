Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 818 head of feeder cattle selling on March 11, compared to 1,142 head on March 4 and 1,281 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to theh previous week, the steers weighing under 500 pounds and heifers weighing under 450 pounds were steady to firm, those steers weighing over 500 pounds and heifers weighing over 450 pounds were steady to $5 lower, with a limited test of feeders weighing over 600 pounds. There was no recent test of Holsteins for a price comparison. The demand was moderate to good for light grazing cattle and moderate for all others. The supply was moderate to light. The feeder cattle futures closed limit or near limit down. The Live Cattle futures were down $2.25 to $3. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 12% were dairy steers, 34% were heifers and 10% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
