Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,933 head of cattle selling on Sept. 9, compared to 3,833 head on Aug. 28 and 5,957 head a year ago, according to the USDA to Missouri Department of of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
No sale was conducted the previous week due to the Labor Day holiday. When compared to two weeks ago, The steers and heifers were selling $3 to $8 lower. The demand and supply was moderate. The feeder cattle are under pressure as cattle futures were trading at or near their lows and fat cattle continues to slide lower with some trade at $96 to $97. The upply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 41% were heifers and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 366 to 380 lbs., 174.00 to 185.00 (180.32); 23 head, 430 to 440 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (159.19); 45 head, 470 to 497 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.74); 6 head, 483 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 95 head, 503 to 539 lbs., 144.00 to 160.00 (154.21); 61 head, 554 to 591 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (148.47); 15 head, 580 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 137.50 to 142.50 (140.57) unweaned; 182 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 150.25 (147.73); 15 head, 625 to 638 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.46) unweaned; 94 head, 651 to 692 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.16); 214 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (142.81); 234 head, 760 to 792 lbs., 134.50 to 140.00 (136.68); 304 head, 820 to 841 lbs., 125.50 to 132.50 (128.53); 31 head, 853 to 867 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (128.14); 25 head, 941 to 942 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (120.64). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 276 to 290 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (177.71) thin fleshed; 56 head, 404 to 440 lbs., 142.50 to 155.00 (148.30); 55 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (148.29); 171 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (144.80); 160 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 136.00 to 147.50 (142.37); 10 head, 555 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 83 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (143.13); 23 head, 601 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 105 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (140.14); 162 head, 711 to 748 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (136.17); 83 head, 755 to 796 lbs., 122.50 to 135.00 (132.15); 14 head, 800 to 808 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.29); 71 head, 862 to 890 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (120.60); 13 head, 904 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 376 lbs., 150.00; 15 head, 476 to 495 lbs., 142.50 to 143.00 (142.76); 36 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (132.93); 6 head, 625 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 700 to 721 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 627 to 632 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (143.29); 6 head, 711 lbs., 117.00. Medium frame 3, 15 head, 283 lbs., 102.00; 10 head, 375 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 514 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 325 lbs., 146.00; 37 head, 371 to 389 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.11); 59 head, 404 to 446 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (137.78); 53 head, 471 to 496 lbs., 126.00 to 143.00 (134.10); 9 head, 497 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed; 124 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (131.64); 79 head, 559 to 592 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (133.58); 9 head, 566 to 594 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.60) unweaned; 103 head, 605 to 637 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.61); 15 head, 605 to 636 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.16) unweaned; 51 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.69); 188 head, 700 to 736 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (126.47); 99 head, 773 to 790 lbs., 117.50 to 126.50 (125.31); 38 head, 805 to 849 lbs., 113.00 to 122.00 (117.37); 30 head, 874 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 268 lbs., 132.00; 41 head, 321 to 340 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (134.32); 45 head, 372 to 386 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (132.51); 32 head, 401 to 435 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (128.53); 10 head, 415 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 95 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (131.96); 19 head, 472 to 492 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.39) thin fleshed; 127 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (126.69); 169 head, 550 to 590 571 118.00 to 132.00 126.28 145 head, 604 to 636 lbs., 117.50 to 130.00 (126.57); 17 head, 607 to 625 lbs., 110.0 to 118.00 (113.64) unweaned; 118 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (125.28); 80 head, 717 to 746 lbs., 111.00 to 126.00 (122.80); 30 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (116.22); 7 head, 875 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 332 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 399 lbs., 122.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 112.50 to 122.00 (117.19); 7 head, 465 to 483 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.25); 21 head, 475 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 548 lbs., 126.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 573 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 665 lbs., 122.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 492 lbs., 131.00; 11 head, 623 lbs., 123.50. Medium frame 2, 6 head, 250 lbs., 120.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 10 head, 345 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 3, 17 head, 293 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 377 lbs., 167.00; 21 head, 411 to 433 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.62); 20 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (143.92); 13 head, 519 to 530 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (141.89); 19 head, 559 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (134.97); 25 head, 604 to 606 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 357 to 380 lbs., 147.00 to 170.00 (161.04); 35 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 132.50 to 154.00 (146.31); 23 head, 455 to 486 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (144.54); 60 head, 515 to 549 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (134.93); 35 head, 566 to 596 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (125.76); 24 head, 604 to 642 lbs., 117.50 to 128.00 (123.69) unweaned; 5 head, 755 to 771 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (111.26); 5 head, 876 lbs., 90.00; 13 head, 1023 lbs., 84.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 381 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 418 lbs., 127.50. Large frame 1, 5 head, 587 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 365 lbs., 112.50.
