Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,007 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 27, compared to 6,469 head on Jan. 20 and 7,334 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 550 pounds were steady, those over 550 pounds were selling $4 to $6 lower, the heifers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher and those over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower. The demand was moderate to good for light calves and moderate to light for heavy calves and yearlings. The supply was moderate. The Cronovirus outbreak drove financial markets and commodity futures sharply lower. The USDA Cattle On Feed was neutral with 102% On Feed, Placements was 103% and Marketing was 105%. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 41% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 45%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.