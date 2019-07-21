Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,082 head of cattle selling on July 15, compared to 4,341 head on July 8 and 7,409 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
When compared to the previous week, the steers were steady, except the 800-pound weights that were selling $5 to $10 higher and heifers weighing under 650 pounds were steady while those over 650 pounds were steady to $5 higher. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The Fed Cattle traded higher last week and lower grains at the Chicago Board of Trade was all positive for the yearling trade. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 38% were heifers and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 384 to 394 lbs., 177.50 to 183.00 (179.98); 44 head, 421 to 441 lbs., 173.00 to 174.00 (173.53); 45 head, 457 to 482 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (165.42); 19 head, 466 to 486 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (161.47) unweaned; 103 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (165.14); 28 head, 520 to 531 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (160.56) unweaned; 79 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 150.00 to 170.00 (158.08); 121 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (152.48); 35 head, 608 to 647 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (146.32) unweaned; 98 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 146.00 to 150.50 (147.88); 24 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (139.74) unweaned; 176 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (145.76); 24 head, 703 to 738 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (140.46) unweaned; 126 head, 755 to 791 lbs., 140.50 to 146.00 (142.97); 27 head, 768 to 785 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.83) unweaned; 102 head, 807 to 835 lbs., 143.00 to 144.75 (144.41); 152 head, 852 to 876 lbs., 135.25 to 145.25 (141.30). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 347 lbs., 177.50 thin fleshed; 9 head, 352 to 360 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (161.58); 27 head, 420 to 437 lbs., 158.00 to 172.50 (165.33); 39 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 149.00 to 170.00 (158.80); 11 head, 470 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 487 lbs., 163.50 unweaned; 86 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (156.33); 29 head, 502 to 514 lbs., 161.00 to 164.00 (162.86) thin fleshed; 100 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (152.04); 9 head, 567 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 180 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (147.82); 201 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (144.62); 224 head, 700 to 737 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (141.86); 6 head, 736 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 24 head, 765 to 787 lbs., 141.50 to 145.00 (143.08); 55 head, 808 to 835 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (134.61); 11 head, 976 lbs., 122.00, Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 381 lbs., 156.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 627 to 635 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (134.65); 15 head, 737 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 827 lbs., 122.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 620 lbs., 153.00; 11 head, 723 lbs., 144.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 388 lbs., 151.00; 17 head, 417 lbs., 150.00; 8 head, 420 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 101 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 137.50 to 145.00 (142.00); 11 head, 456 to 496 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.58) unweaned; 84 head, 503 to 516 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (143.91); 9 head, 531 to 533 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.00) unweaned; 73 head, 568 to 599 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (138.44); 62 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (133.90) unweaned; 94 head, 602 to 639 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.24); 145 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 132.00 to 139.50 (137.00); 39 head, 653 to 691 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.22) unweaned; 88 head, 702 to 740 lbs., 132.25 to 138.00 (133.59); 26 head, 700 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 60 head, 761 to 777 lbs., 130.00 to 136.25 (134.35); 45 head, 814 to 832 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 288 lbs., 156.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 313 to 348 lbs., 142.00 to 147.50 (143.93); 15 head, 350 to 375 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.58); 5 head, 370 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 64 head, 407 to 442 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.45); 39 head, 461 to 494 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (133.76); 19 head, 452 to 491 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (141.27) thin fleshed; 85 head, 517 to 544 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.52); 84 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (133.42); 15 head, 568 to 585 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.90) unweaned; 89 head, 606 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.64); 14 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 124.50 to 130.00 (128.76) unweaned; 127 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 124.00 to 140.00 (134.68); 20 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.11) unweaned; 30 head, 712 to 734 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.23); 10 head, 785 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 831 lbs., 121.00; 23 head, 879 to 896 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.71). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 298 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 472 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 521 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 555 to 570 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.48); 13 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (125.78); 17 head, 757 lbs., 104.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 449 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 509 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 315 to 338 lbs., 185.00 to 190.00 (186.92); 19 head, 400 to 431 lbs., 160.00 to 172.50 (163.49); 22 head, 508 to 544 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (144.74); 24 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (141.52); 10 head, 606 to 640 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.40) unweaned; 12 head, 764 to 768 lbs., 119.00 to 119.50 (119.21). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 330 to 345 lbs., 170.00 to 171.00 (170.49); 6 head, 351 lbs., 153.00; 12 head, 403 to 428 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (153.19); 15 head, 485 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.60); 20 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.10); 30 head, 550 to 576 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (139.96); 6 head, 562 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 26 head, 659 to 676 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.32). Large frame 1, 13 head, 767 lbs., 116.00; 6 head, 937 lbs., 100.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.