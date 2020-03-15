Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,627 head of feeder cattle selling on March 9, compared to 3,343 head on March 2 and 8,645 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling $3 to $8 lower and yearling steers were selling $3 to $6 lower, except 800-pound weight steers that were selling $8 to $1010.00 lower, with limited comparisons last week, yearling heifers were selling $2 to $5 lower. The demand and supply was moderate. The coronavirus continues to dominate the news. Live cattle futures closed $2.90 to $3 lower. The feeder cattle futures closed limit down. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 44% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
