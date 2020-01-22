Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,469 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 20, compared to 6,263 head on Jan. 13 and 2,920 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers weighing under 500 pounds were steady to $4 higher, the steers weighing 500 to 800 pounds and heifers weighing over 500 pounds were steady, and the steers weighing over 800 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. The demand was moderate to good and the supply wasa moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 39% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighng over 600 pounds was 54%.
