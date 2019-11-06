Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,423 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 4, compared to 6,108 head on Oct. 28 and 5,437 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $3 to $6 higher. The demand was good and the supply was moderate. Several lots of long time weaned calves and yearlings were in the offering. The buyers were more active with the mild weather and cattle futures continue to trade in an upward trend. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 37% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredwight/actual weight, 5 head, 297 pounds., 180.00; 7 head, 302 pounds., 180.00; 29 head, 390 to 397 lbs., 185.00 to 188.00 (187.69); 22 head, 434 to 443 lbs., 162.50 to 170.00 (167.13); 40 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 180.00 to 191.00 (181.80) value added; 64 head, 459 to 487 lbs., 152.50 to 169.00 (161.41); 94 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 149.00 to 161.00 (153.26); 49 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (157.34); 50 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (148.39) unweaned; 113 head, 614 to 645 lbs., 148.00 to 159.50 (154.54); 47 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (143.78) unweaned; 152 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (154.09); 27 head, 735 lbs., 154.00; 194 head, 775 to 797 lbs., 147.00 to 150.50 (148.82); 115 head, 804 to 838 lbs., 145.25 to 149.00 (147.19); 487 head, 860 to 884 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (141.38); 41 head, 902 to 947 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (143.85). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 362 to 363 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.72); 5 head, 380 lbs., 175.00 value added; 55 head, 420 to 443 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (157.78); 9 head, 400 to 424 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (175.16) thin fleshed; 49 head, 487 to 496 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (153.49); 14 head, 455 to 482 lbs., 155.00 to 157.50 (156.04) thin fleshed; 47 hed, 518 to 527 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.23); 17 head, 503 lbs., 137.50 unweaned; 166 head, 561 to 595 lbs., 137.00 to 153.00 (142.74); 32 head, 563 to 592 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (153.69) thin fleshed; 119 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (141.88); 9 head, 607 lbs., 138.00 full; 29 head, 629 to 647 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (151.63) thin fleshed; 8 head, 645 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 108 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (146.77); 23 head, 670 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 685 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 64 head, 702 to 743 lbs., 142.50 to 147.00 (144.85); 52 head, 718 to 739 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (148.43) thin fleshed; 237 head, 753 to 792 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.12); 39 head, 810 to 836 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.50); 7 head, 811 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 247 head, 858 to 871 lbs., 140.25 to 141.00 (140.43). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 365 lbs., 130.00; 11 head, 412 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 493 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 516 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 30 head, 551 to 577 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.34); 23 head, 653 to 679 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.52); 9 head, 821 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 4, 9 head, 591 lbs., 150.00. Large frame 1, 11 head, 556 to 574 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (148.89); 23 head, 602 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 6 head, 660 lbs., 136.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 9 head, 616 lbs., 58.00. Medium frame 3 to 4, 7 head, 557 lbs., 50.00. Small frame 4, 11 head, 379 lbs., 34.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 337 lbs., 147.00; 25 head, 351 to 388 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.60); 12 head, 355 to 373 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (152.42) value added; 32 head, 405 to 442 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (145.64);84 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (141.84); 27 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (137.96) unweaned; 74 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (141.12); 57 head, 506 to 533 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.41) unweaned; 104 head, 556 to 594 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (139.41); 126 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (138.68); 10 head, 612 to 615 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.70) unweaned; 97 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (140.52); 163 head, 701 to 743 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (138.79); 40 head, 768 to 783 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (142.04); 99 head, 806 to 849 lbs., 137.00 to 141.50 (138.77); 24 head, 871 to 891 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.63); 13 head, 914 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 291 lbs., 163.00; 6 head, 267 lbs., 157.50 thin fleshed; 11 head, 305 to 334 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (138.34); 7 head, 372 to 375 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.85); 7 head, 382 to 391 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.70) thin fleshed; 72 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (135.52); 16 head, 401 to 416 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (143.49) thin fleshed; 166 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (131.49); 56 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.36); 19 head, 501 to 530 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (138.19) thin fleshed; 10 head, 511 to 526 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.21) unweaned; 69 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 122.50 to 136.00 (129.96); 37 head, 558 to 591 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (123.18) unweaned; 74 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (134.57); 12 head, 627 to 632 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 27 head, 610 to 617 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (143.05) thin fleshed; 65 head, 608 to 629 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.06) unweaned; 32 head, 658 to 670 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.28); 72 head, 665 to 683 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.44) thin fleshed; 17 head, 700 to 701 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (126.82); 10 head, 731 lbs., 137.00 gaunt; 5 head, 705 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 40 head, 758 to 793 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.45); 13 head, 826 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 811 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 877 to 878 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.50); 7 head, 921 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 352 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 477 to 487 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (123.79); 16 head, 650 lbs., 117.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 529 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 692 lbs., 131.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 616 lbs., 107.00. Medium frame 2, 9 head, 439 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 471 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed;
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 401 to 439 lbs., 161.00 to 180.00 (170.93); 12 head, 608 lbs. 137.00; Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 322 to 347 lbs., 150.00 to 177.50 (166.89); 9 head, 388 to 391 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.33); 31 head, 412 to 427 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (145.34); 24 head, 447 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (151.00) thin fleshed; 39 head, 457 to 497 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (141.99); 9 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 132.50 to 133.00 (132.71); 16 head, 532 lbs., 138.00 value added; 11 head, 563 to 576 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.26); 15 head, 585 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 607 to 639 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (115.28) unweaned; 25 head, 663 to 667 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (120.40); 9 head, 658 to 696 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (115.60) unweaned; 5 head, 795 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 542 lbs., 115.00; 14 head, 560 lbs., 115.00.
