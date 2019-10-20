Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,788 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 14, compared to 3,529 head on Oct. 7 and 4,944 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were mostly steady to $2 higher and the yearlings were steady to $2 higher. The demand was moderate for calves, good for yearlings and the supply was moderate to heavy. The live cattle and feeder cattle futures were closing with triple digit gains and provided some optimism to the feeder cattle trade. The weather ideal for gathering and moving cattle to market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 40% were heifers and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 55 head, 322 to 346 lbs., 182.50 to 208.00 (200.18); 105 head, 404 to 443 lbs., 170.90 to 193.00 (176.83); 43 head, 474 to 496 lbs., 147.50 to 160.00 (152.39); 48 head 512 to 545 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (156.52); 8 head, 508 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 250 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 163.00 (150.99); 69 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.59); 5 head, 648 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 161 head, 657 to 698 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (150.92); 14 head, 656 to 665 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (139.46) unweaned; 257 head, 702 to 747 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (148.72); 9 head, 702 to 733 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (140.36) unweaned; 239 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 143.00 to 150.50 (147.64); 80 head, 826 to 837 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.94); 50 head, 808 lbs., 141.50 fleshy; 62 head, 867 to 871 lbs., 141.25 to 144.00 (142.36); 278 head, 900 to 936 lbs., 133.00 to 142.50 (140.50); 130 head, 951 to 983 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (134.01); 64 head, 1034 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 331 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 382 to 395 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (163.86); 38 head, 415 to 444 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (156.29); 111 head, 454 to 496 lbs., 145.00 to 162.00 (152.88); 9 head, 470 lbs., 160.00 (thin fleshed); 82 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (150.21); 156 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (144.10); 9 head, 586 to 590 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.67) unweaned; 132 head, 609 to 642 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (147.28); 6 head, 604 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 631 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.34) unweaned; 83 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (142.15); 9 head, 665 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 650 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 85 head, 707 to 742 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (144.08); 33 head, 702 to 712 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (152.67) thin fleshed; 6 head, 716 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 40 head, 756 to 791 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (141.53); 55 head, 804 to 838 lbs., 134.00 to 141.50 (139.94); 37 head, 850 to 881 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.65). Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 442 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 517 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 555 lbs., 131.00; 5 head, 567 lbs., 151.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 645 to 648 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.51); 6 head, 655 lbs., 135.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 728 lbs., 144.00; 8 head, 950 lbs., 133.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 531 lbs., 140.00. Medium frame 2, 10 head, 597 lbs., 126.00; 14 head, 643 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 38 head, 305 to 328 lbs., 152.00 to 162.50 (161.05); 45 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (141.69); 57 head, 401 to 443 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (142.27); 50 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.64); 136 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (138.18); 36 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 127.50 to 132.50 (130.10) unweaned; 110 head, 562 to 590 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.51); 24 head, 551 to 576 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.69) unweaned; 71 head, 619 to 643 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (140.47); 5 head, 600 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 152 head, 657 to 696 lbs., 132.00 to 142.50 (138.25); 7 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.34) unweaned; 215 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (137.77); 122 head, 751 to 782 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.70); 50 head, 804 to 845 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (132.36); 15 head, 924 lbs., 125.50; 46 head, 1016 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 277 lbs., 145.00; 34 head, 357 to 366 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.05); 11 head, 367 to 382 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (135.32) thin fleshed; 60 head, 415 to 438 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (127.19); 9 head, 406 to 423 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.18) thin fleshed; 73 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (125.18); 6 head, 474 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 152 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (128.90); 58 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (129.93); 28 head, 584 to 585 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (136.29) thin fleshed; 32 head, 553 to 559 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.19) unweaned; 190 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (133.16); 20 head, 604 136.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 614 to 627 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.47) unweaned; 82 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.96); 42 head, 703 to 739 lbs., 129.00 to 134.25 (133.29); 125 head, 752 to 783 lbs., 127.50 to 133.75 (133.13); 5 head, 803 lbs., 128.00; 13 head, 927 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 416 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 444 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 471 to 488 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (123.85); 6 head, 520 to 530 lbs., 115.00; 23 head, 537 to 538 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (137.26) thin fleshed; 14 head, 563 to 591 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.44); 7 head, 641 lbs., 119.00; 20 head, 733 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 435 lbs., 157.00 to 175,00 (164,36); 18 head, 463 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (144.85); 17 head, 535 to 536 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.41); 25 head, 556 to 588 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (132.67); 17 head, 628 to 643 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 10 head, 654 lbs., 128.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 294 lbs., 180.00; 5 head, 316 lbs., 175.00; 7 head, 351 to 356 lbs., 145.00 to 165.00 (161.17); 38 head, 407 to 447 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (147.39); 43 head, 464 to 480 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (138.73); 7 head, 514 lbs., 135.00; 62 head, 552 to 571 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (130.26); 14 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.68) thin fleshed; 28 head, 616 to 627 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 8 head, 656 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 700 lbs., 107.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 270 lbs., 150.00; 27 head, 348 lbs., 148.00; 5 head, 548 lbs., 122.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 732 to 737 lbs., 102.00 to 105.00 (103.090. Large frame 1, 5 head, 538 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 593 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 479 lbs., 122.00. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 558 to 572 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (113.85).
