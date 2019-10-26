Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,659 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 21, compared to 6,788 head on Oct. 14 and 5,728 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling $3 to $7 lower and the yearlings were steady. There were few buyers with calf orders and most were interested in yearlings. The demand was moderate to light for unweaned calves with moderate to good demand for long time weaned calves and yearlings, The supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 37% were heifers and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 227 lbs., 225.00; 48 head, 294 lbs., 212.50; 7 head, 328 lbs., 182.50; 70 head, 358lbs., 195.00; 15 head, 369 lbs., 177.50 thin fleshed; 32 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 163.00 to 183.00 (175.99); 59 head, 459 to 487 lbs., 147.00 to 164.00 (155.89); 42 head, 500 to 529 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (148.86); 70 head, 560 to 597 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (147.74); 37 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.07) unweaned; 87 head, 601 to 642 lbs.,144.00 to 152.00 (150.03); 43 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.86) unweaned; 125 head, 652 to 683 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (149.75); 5 head, 655 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 131 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 143.50 to 155.00 (150.56); 107 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (145.30); 7 head, 766 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 8 head, 851 to 891 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.09); 30 head, 909 to 926 lbs., 142.00 to 143.50 (142.64); 9 head, 957 lbs., 138.00; 39 head, 1007 lbs., 135.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 410 to 411 lbs., 152.00 to 157.50 (155.14); 27 head, 412 to 430 lbs., 158.00 to 175.00 (169.81) thin fleshed; 89 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (149.33); 104 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (164.63) thin fleshed; 127 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 132.50 to 150.00 (142.15); 166 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (141.25); 19 head, 568 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 566 to 580 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.62) unweaned; 10 head, 586 lbs., 147.00 value added; 109 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (137.22); 22 head, 635 lbs., 149.00 gaunt; 8 head, 617 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 196 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 136.00 to 154.25 (146.94); 9 head, 662 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 118 head, 705 to 747 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (140.070; 118 head, 752 to 790 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (145.39); 27 head, 761 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 59 head, 800 to 814 lbs., 136.00 to 142.50 (141.71); 60 head, 852 to 881 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (138.47); 91 head, 919 lbs., 140.50; 7 head, 1060 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 390 lbs., 155.00; 8 head, 555 lbs., 135.00; 31 head, 620 to 646 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (127.15); 13 head, 770 to 777 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (130.92); 21 head, 859 lbs., 128.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 679 lbs., 140.00. Medium frame 1, 6 head, 435 lbs., 150.00; 36 head, 600 lbs., 133.00 unweaned. Medium frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 575 lbs., 123.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 7 head, 660 lbs., 64.00; 12 head, 770 lbs., 68.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 59 head, 277 lbs., 182,50; 7 head, 301 lbs., 150.00; 99 head, 356 to 395 lbs., 137.00 to 170.00 (162.45); 72 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (137.06); 87 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (131.64); 110 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 127.00 to 143.00 (134.54); 8 head, 511 to 535 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.61) unweaned; 86 head, 561 to 591 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (136.54); 16 head, 612 to 646 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.30); 143 head, 652 to 687 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (138.34); 101 head, 708 to 729 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (138.75); 7 head, 742 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 27 head, 768 to 786 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (136.82); 14 head, 811 lbs., 130.50; 19 head, 986 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 314 to 338 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (133.05); 5 head, 318 lbs., 137.50 thin fleshed; 26 head, 350 to 384 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (130.48); 25 head, 372 to 386 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (136.40) thin fleshed; 50 head, 423 to 436 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (125.41); 9 head, 417 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 83 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (119.24); 11 head, 450 to 459 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.55) value added; 45 head, 506 to 533 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.45); 26 head, 503 to 523 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.02) unweaned; 73 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.53); 18 head, 592 lbs., 138.00 gaunt; 26 head, 552 to 581 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.06) unweaned; 39 head, 606 to 638 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (129.07); 12 head, 644 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 88 head, 664 to 697 lbs., 121.00 to 134.50 (129.81); 17 head, 689 lbs., 136.50 thin fleshed; 67 head, 701 to 746 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (134.46); 30 head, 757 to 774 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (125.16); 9 head, 753 lbs., 131.50 thin fleshed; 44 head, 817 to 823 lbs., 117.00 to 133.50 (129.66); 10 head, 828 lbs., 127.50 thin fleshed; 19 head, 927 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 522 lbs., 117.00; 19 head, 569 lbs., 105.00; 6 head, 650 lbs., 124.00; 41 head, 714 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 806 lbs., 119.00. Large frame 1, 9 head, 510 to 531 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.68); 6 head, 614 lbs., 132.00; 6 head, 706 lbs., 126.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 450 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed. Small and medium frame 3, 11 head, 367 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 368 to 375 lbs., 165.00 to 177.50 (173.70); 5 head, 428 lbs., 155.00; 30 head, 455 to 473 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.07); 22 head, 548 lbs., 135.00 to 135.50 (135.34); 6 head, 571 lbs., 127.50; 5 head, 600 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 8 head, 1103 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 288 lbs., 150.00; 23 head, 355 to 374 lbs., 135.00 to 160.00 (143.60); 39 head, 408 to 419 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (145.88); 30 head, 485 to 491 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (131.35); 32 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (135.48); 54 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (122.89); 6 head, 560 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 638 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 14 head, 696 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 21 head, 800 to 847 lbs., 97.00 to 113.00 (102.20). Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 455 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (121.67); 12 head, 520 lbs., 122.00; 17 head, 586 to 589 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 605 lbs., 129.00 unweaned.
