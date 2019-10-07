Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,254 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 30, compared to 4,667 head on Sept. 23 and 4,544 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were steady to $3 higher. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The slaughter steers and heifers were trading higher this past week, but feeder cattle futures closed lower and grains trading sharply higher adding pressure to the feeder cattle trade. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 47% were heifers and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 354 lbs., 170.00; 82 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 165.00 to 177.00 (169.59); 26 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (155.80); 60 head, 503 to 535 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (152.49); 81 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (149.43); 55 head, 624 to 642 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (150.32); 53 head, 603 to 607 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (147.32) unweaned; 91 head, 656 to 692 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (151.05); 9 head, 673 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 96 head, 707 to 744 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (148.59); 58 head, 768 to 792 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.74); 125 head, 800 to 832 lbs., 141.25 to 145.50 (142.86); 5 head, 818 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 122 head, 869 to 878 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (140.37). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 297 lbs., 180.00; 5 head, 325 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 356 to 386 lbs., 162.00 to 172.50 (168.52); 39 head, 377 to 381 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (171.70) value added; 35 head, 425 to 446 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (150.80); 17 head, 480 lbs., 151.00; 6 head, 483 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 98 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (147.72); 82 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 137.00 to 152.00 (144.20); 153 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (145.27); 9 head, 612 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 137 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 139.00 to 152.00 (145.93); 10 head, 661 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 151 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (144.89); 46 head, 752 to 789 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.53); 86 head, 811 to 823 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (138.24); 47 head, 860 to 861 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (139.36). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 341 lbs., 152.50 thin fleshed; 13 head, 440 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 894 lbs., 126.50. Large frame 1, 7 head, 1065 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 1058 lbs., 122.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 377 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 341 lbs., 145.00; 16 head, 359 to 397 lbs., 138.00 to 142.50 (140.13); 57 head, 404 to 447 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (146.69); 62 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 126.00 to 144.00 (138.23); 25 head, 466 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 51 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (136.12); 110 head, 551 to 587 lbs., 129.00 to 142.50 (136.64); 92 head, 600 to 631 lbs.,133.50 to 142.00 (139.71); 25 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.43) unweaned; 49 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.50); 148 head, 702 to 737 lbs., 132.75 to 137.25 (135.44); 149 head, 762 to 797 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (131.31); 109 head, 807 to 835 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.50); 28 head, 858 to 898 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (120.89); 18 head, 901 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 1015 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 286 lbs., 145.00; 17 head, 303 to 346 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (141.75); 59 head, 358 to 397 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (134.59); 22 head, 354 to 389 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.10) thin fleshed; 79 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 125.00 to 142.50 (132.94); 50 head, 462 to 496 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (130.75); 20 head, 469 to 478 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.750 thin fleshed; 74 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (126.46); 132 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 119.00 to 137.00 (127.19); 202 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 129.00 to 138.50 (133.99); 14 head, 638 lbs., 119.50 unweaned; 127 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (134.72); 12 head, 651 to 666 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (118.24) unweaned; 20 head, 712 to 749 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.15); 6 head, 741 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 39 head, 752 to 779 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (127.94); 67 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (120.80); 17 head, 858 to 871 lbs., 119.00; 18 head, 999 lbs., 109.00, Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 389 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 474 lbs., 117.50; 16 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 121.00 to 127.50 (125.36) thin fleshed; 5 head, 559 lbs., 115.00; 9 head, 688 lbs., 126.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 507 lbs., 124.00; 7 head, 735 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 574 lbs., 136.50. Medium frame 3, 5 head, 797 lbs., 75.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 343 lbs., 185.00; 5 head, 392 lbs., 175.00; 24 head, 511 to 536 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (140.23); 12 head, 576 to 596 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.12); 5 head, 608 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 15 head, 658 to 682 lbs., 117.50 to 133.00 (128.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 280 lbs., 175.00; 6 head, 327 lbs., 185.00; 20 head, 352 to 363 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.15); 44 head, 428 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (142.21); 21 head, 463 to 490 lbs., 131.00 to 149.00 (142.90); 51 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (131.57); 54 head, 562 to 599 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.90); 28 head, 607 to 649 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (125.40) unweaned; 12 head, 699 lbs., 127.00; 9 head, 687 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 5 head, 826 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 411 lbs., 120.00; 14 head, 514 to 542 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.00).
