Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,055 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 19, compared to 11,973 head on Dec. 16, according to the USDA-Missouri department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the Dec. 16 sale, the steer calves and yearling steers steady, except 500 to to 600 to pound steers were selling $3 to $5 higher and the heifer calves and yearling heifers were steady to $2 higher. The demand was good and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 37% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 74%. This was the last sale for Joplin Regional Stockyards in 2019. The barn will be closed for Christmas and New Year holidays. JRS first sale of the new year will be a special value added sale on Jan. 2.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 381 lbs., 180.00; 8 head, 430 to 442 lbs., 181.00 to 186.00 (183.34); 42 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (169.64); 81 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 158.00 to 170.00 (163.58); 116 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 147.00 to 165.00 (157.85); 68 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (149.31); 61 head, 654 to 683 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (145.02); 180 head, 703 to 735 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (144.19); 318 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 145.00 to 147.50 (146.66); 306 head, 820 to 849 lbs., 140.00 to 148.75 (146.00); 126 head, 852 to 894 lbs., 142.00 to 144.75 (143.64); 11 head, 915 lbs., 143.25; 52 head, 958 to 981 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (139.18). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 322 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 350 to 383 lbs., 170.00; 14 head, 401 to 426 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (175.82) thin fleshed; 27 head, 455 to 476 lbs., 152.00 to 182.00 (168.63); 20 head, 512 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 55 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (151.57); 148 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (147.99); 29 head, 663 to 691 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.12); 25 head, 712 to 741 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.97); 27 head, 786 to 795 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.12). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 789 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 8 head, 645 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, 8 head, 698 lbs., 141.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 405 to 431 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (142.33); 7 head, 480 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.18) unweaned; 69 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (137.00); 7 head, 503 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 117 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 141.50 (137.12); 129 head, 609 to 637 lbs., 133.00 to 138.75 (137.31); 195 head, 651 to 687 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.81); 203 head, 720 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (138.70); 34 head, 795 lbs., 136.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 385 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 28 head, 401 to 425 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (140.80); 35 head, 465 to 492 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (135.85); 35 head, 477 to 495 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (138.61) thin fleshed; 17 head, 528 to 549 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (124.62); 6 head, 563 to 590 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (124.95); 54 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (128.67); 40 head, 652 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.05); 28 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (132.32); 11 head, 762 to 797 lbs., 113.00 to 127.00 (119.05). Large frame 1, 5 head, 1058 lbs., 100.00; 10 head, 1132 lbs., 96.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 448 lbs., 165.00.
