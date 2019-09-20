Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,897 head of cattle selling on Sept. 16, compared to 5,933 head on Sept. 9 and 4,885 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers and heifers were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher with spots $6 to $8 higher. The local cash trade was able to recover some of the previous week’s sharp losses without any support from cattle futures as the board was unable to hold on to any gains on Monday. The supply was moderate and the demand was moderate to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 44% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (168.98); 41 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 159.00 to 167.00 (164.29); 164 head, 504 to 541 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.14); 24 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (151.60); 87 head, 607 to 647 lbs., 143.00 to 152.50 (149.30); 74 head, 652 to 682 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (149.03); 275 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (144.15); 12 head, 710 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 73 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.48); 93 head, 870 to 898 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.51); 160 head, 900 to 927 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (132.23). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 310 to 323 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (154.78); 11 head, 370 lbs., 155.00; 47 head, 417 to 434 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (152.72); 27 head, 458 to 476 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (153.62); 149 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (146.56); 120 head, 552 to 594 lbs., 139.00 to 150.50 (145.49); 51 head, 620 to 633 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (140.14); 59 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (142.73); 43 head, 708 to 736 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (136.78); 103 head, 752 to 763 lbs., 137.00 to 141.50 (138.18); 18 head, 817 to 825 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.60); 17 head, 860 to 895 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (132.15). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 440 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 473 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 511 lbs., 141.00; 45 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (138.28); 8 head, 672 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 711 lbs., 126.00. Large frame 1, 17 head, 423 lbs.,163.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 368 lbs., 154.00; 14 head, 455 lbs., 159.00; 3 head, 603 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 134.00 to 140.50 (138.46); 28 head, 793 lbs., 139.00; 25 head, 1009 lbs., 117.00. Large frame 2, 9 head, 519 lbs.,130.00. Medium frame 1, 26 head, 447 lbs., 150.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 508 lbs., 149.00; 7 head, 557 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 619 lbs., 141.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 471 to 481 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.37); 65 head, 508 to 520 lbs., 130.50 to 141.00 (138.59); 46 head. 550 to 589 lbs., 134.50 to 142.00 (137.53); 8 head, 571 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 176 head, 609 to 645 lbs., 129.00 to 142.50 (135.03); 10 head, 662 lbs., 132.00; 85 head, 709 to 745 lbs., 122.00 to 131.50 (129.50); 179 head, 762 to 790 lbs., 123.00 to 129.50 (127.52); 6 head, 812 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 318 to 342 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (142.44); 8 head, 371 lbs., 132.50; 62 head, 411 to 441 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (131.29); 65 head, 453 to 491 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (130.60); 126 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (127.74); 45 head, 559 to 598 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (128.89); 46 head, 611 to 646 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (125.59); 317 head, 662 to 690 lbs., 121.00 to 133.85 (131.58); 20 head, 705 to 721 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (123.12); 59 head, 771 to 772 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (117.14); 7 head, 805 lbs., 120.00; 11 head, 858 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 361 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 430 to 438 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.65); 24 head, 462 to 481 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.32); 9 head, 511 to 520 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.65). Large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 331 lbs., 140.00; 11 head, 370 lbs., 135.00; 18 head, 410 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 509 lbs., 126.00; 10 head, 591 lbs., 131.00; 19 head, 745 lbs., 120.00 120.00; 40 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 108.00 to 120.50 (115.59). Large frame 2, 6 head, 477 lbs., 122.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 473 lbs., 134.00; 11 head, 551 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 692 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 400 lbs., 164.00; 13 head, 501 to 520 lbs., 132.50 to 139.00 (135.56); 14 head, 572 to 592 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.31); 39 head, 680 lbs., 132.00. Medium frame 2, 10 head, 478 lbs., 130.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.