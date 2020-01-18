Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,263 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 13, compared to 13,074 head on Jan. 6 and 6,810 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture, Jefferson City Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 650 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher and the steers weighing over 650 pounds and heifers (all weights) were steady. The demand was moderate to
good and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 36% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
