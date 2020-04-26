Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,097 head of feeder cattle selling on April 20, compared to 3,084 head on April 13 and 5,243 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri,
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 550 pounds and those over 700 pounds were steady to $3 higher, those 500- to 700-pound steers were steady, heifer calves and yearling heifers were steady, except a two load lot of replacement quality 800-pound heifers were sharply higher. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The live cattle feeder cattle futures closed lower. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 57% steers, 38% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%.
