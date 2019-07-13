The Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,341 head of cattle selling on July 8, compared to 5,985 head a week ago and 6,481 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
When compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady and the yearlings were steady to $3 higher. The demand was good and the supply was moderate. The July temperatures were typical, but pastures are lush, which is non-typical for this time of the year. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (168.75); 53 head, 515 to 549 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.19); 28 head, 536 to 539 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (156.36) unweaned; 155 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (160.75); 41 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (148.22) unweaned; 206 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (153.19); 16 head, 631 to 639 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (146.76) unweaned; 75 head, 657 to 693 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (148.76); 42 head, 661 to 683 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (138.86) unweaned; 114 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (145.52); 14 head, 726 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 92 head, 754 to 774 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (145.39); 11 head, 753 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 31 head, 843 to 844 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.48); 46 head, 851 to 893 lbs., 131.50 to 135.00 (131.86); 10 head, 1022 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 344 lbs., 180.00; 25 head, 350 to 383 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (173.54); 38 head, 419 to 443 lbs., 152.50 to 165.00 (158.44); 7 head, 428 lbs., 165.00 thin fleshed; 48 head, 460 to 499 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (156.92); 53 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (152.01); 15 head, 522 lbs., 159.00 thin fleshed; 65 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (149.70); 9 head, 574 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 52 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 146.00 to 152.50 (149.15); 26 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.58) unweaned; 110 head, 659 to 697 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (144.32); 57 head, 708 to 747 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (141.05); 17 head, 702 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 61 head, 760 to 786 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.67); 22 head, 843 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (127.16); 59 head, 892 lbs., 127.50; 22 head, 910 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 427 lbs., 140.00; 7 head 467 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 538 lbs., 134.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 582 lbs., 140.00. Medium frame 3, 19 head, 738 lbs., 107.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 12 head, 707 lbs., 66.00; 24 head, 803 lbs., 69.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 38 head, 422 to 446 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (147.36); 34 head, 458 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.42); 12 head, 466 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 90 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 137.00 to 153.00 (142.15); 14 head, 500 to 519 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.72) unweaned; 237 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (141.54); 24 head, 573 to 596 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.75) unweaned; 74 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 133.00 to 142.50 (139.39); 24 head, 612 to 622 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 104 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.42); 12 head, 654 lbs., 131.50 fleshy; 29 head, 654 to 681 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (125.61) unweaned; 38 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.94); 21 head, 708 to 721 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.31) unweaned; 6 head, 756 lbs., 128.00; 15 head, 837 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 307 to 341 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (147.72); 21 head, 361 to 378 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.25); 27 head, 413 to 435 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.21); 11 head, 402 to 411 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.61) thin fleshed; 72 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.05); 35 head, 458 to 490 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.50) thin fleshed; 71 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (132.36); 8 head, 515 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 75 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (137.71); 16 head, 557 to 563 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.50) unweaned; 157 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 127.00 to 135.50 (134.05); 31 head, 655 to 686 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (132.80; 27 head, 707 to 741 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.88); 229 head, 758 to 782 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (123.25); 12 head, 800 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 888 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 365 lbs., 131.00; 13 head, 442 lbs., 120.00; 14 head, 520 to 537 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (117.25); 5 head, 672 lbs., 128.00. Large frame 1, 8 head, 792 lbs., 122.50; 8 head, 925 lbs., 116.00. Medium frame 1 to 2 5 head, 575 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 401 to 430 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (162.21); 8 head, 525 lbs., 154.00; 8 head, 668 to 671 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.26); 9 head, 766 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 322 lbs., 170.00; 17 head, 366 to 394 lbs., 155.00 to 167.50 (162.76); 20 head, 402 to 434 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (155.71); 18 head, 461 to 484 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (148.86); 26 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (134.09); 20 head, 565 to 589 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.90); 6 head, 555 lbs., 130.00 full; 13 head, 601 to 630 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.60) unweaned; 12 head, 673 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 387 lbs., 158.00.Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 604 lbs., 125.00 unweaned. Medium frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 592 lbs., 113.00.
