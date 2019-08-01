The Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,985 head of cattle selling on July 29, compared to 3,735 head the previous week and 5,856 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
When compared to the previous week, The steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. Most weights and classes were trading within a dollar or two of last week’s ranges throughout the day with the market improving as the sale went on. The demand was good for all weights and at times very good for long time weaned yearlings, including a string of 139 head of 1075-pound steers bringing just over $1350 a head. Most of the cattle on offer were in good green condition. The supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 51% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 417 to 418 lbs., 171.00 to 183.00 (177.94); 3 head, 481 lbs., 174.00; 91 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 165.50 to 179.00 (170.82); 116 head, 564 to 597 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (160.86); 211 head, 603 to 637 lbs., 153.00 to 159.50 (156.35); 124 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (152.76); 53 head, 715 to 740 lbs., 144.50 to 152.00 (149.29); 48 head, 789 to 799 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.50); 142 head, 810 to 846 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.09); 16 head, 855 to 892 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.70). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 376 to 397 lbs., 175.00; 18 head, 411 to 433 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (170.39); 59 head, 459 to 497 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (164.98); 65 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 149.00 to 165.00 (156.47); 111 head, 551 to 594 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (152.53); 27 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 147.50 to 153.00 (150.46); 122 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (148.27); 14 head, 706 to 717 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.64); 33 head, 759 lbs., 142.50; 5 head, 779 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 23 head, 802 to 813 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.01); 45 head, 862 lbs., 134.50; 12 head, 920 lbs., 132.75 thin fleshed. Medium and Large frame 2, 5 head, 343 lbs., 170.00; 6 head, 357 lbs., 167.50; 5 head, 447 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 586 lbs., 144.00; 12 head, 628 lbs., 140.00. Large frame 1, 17 head, 462 lbs., 174.00; 139 head, 1075 lbs., 125.60. Large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 401 lbs., 165.00; 12 head, 569 lbs., 158.00; 5 head, 686 lbs., 144.00; 9 head, 951 lbs., 130.00; 28 head, 1081 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 2, 5 head, 841 lbs., 130.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 525 lbs., 154.00; 5 head, 570 lbs., 158.00. Medium frame 2, 6 head, 459 lbs., 155.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 397 lbs., 156.00; 26 head, 437 to 444 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (153.21); 73 head, 470 to 494 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (149.90); 45 head, 502 to 528 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (144.61); 211 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (142.32); 167 head, 602 to 637 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (139.50); 134 head, 653 to 686 lbs., 132.50 to 139.00 (136.31); 122 head, 709 to 717 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (136.12); 116 head, 756 to 790 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (132.28); 8 head, 815 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 345 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 353 to 372 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (148.38); 30 head, 414 to 432 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (142.69); 47 head, 453 to 497 484 138.00 to 148.00 143.70; 33 head, 461 to 478 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (133.89) fleshy; 133 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.80); 164 head, 557 to 592 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (136.02); 72 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (131.77); 84 head, 650 to 682 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (131.95); 19 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (128.87): 6 head, 772 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 815 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 397 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 427 lbs., 142.50; 20 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.07); 11 head, 510 to 525 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.39); 23 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.39); 5 head, 681 lbs., 122.00; 5 head, 786 lbs., 105.00. Large frame 1, 14 head, 720 lbs., 134.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 532 lbs., 142.00; 11 head, 575 lbs., 133.50; 12 head, 654 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 9 head, 788 lbs., 140.50; 30 head, 825 lbs., 125.00; 21 head, 854 to 864 lbs., 122.00. Large frame 2, 12 head, 525 lbs., 137.00; 10 head, 689 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 791 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1, 33 head, 528 lbs., 143.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 435 lbs., 142.00; 7 head, 547 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 598 lbs., 137.00; 7 head, 648 lbs., 123.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 397 lbs., 157.00; 5 head, 531 lbs., 147.00; 20 head, 552 to 564 lbs., 134.00 to 150.00 (143.52); 16 head, 625 to 643 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (144.66); 16 head, 680 to 697 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.46); 9 head, 776 to 796 lbs., 112.50 to 119.00 (114.63); 8 head, 830 lbs., 110.00; 9 head, 853 to 856 lbs., 106.00 to 111.00 (108.22).
