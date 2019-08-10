The Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,722 head of cattle selling on Aug. 5, compared to 4,985 head selling on July 29 and 5,708 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling $2 to $5 lower, except those under 500 pounds were selling $5 to $8 lower. The yearlings were steady to $3 lower. The demand and supply was moderate. The calf orders are not as plentiful as the hot weather has some buyers sitting on the sidelines. The feeder cattle futures closed on the positive side after the sharp sell off the previous Friday. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 329 lbs., 175.00; 5 head, 395 lbs., 178.00; 10 head, 418 to 435 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (157.73); 41 head, 476 to 496 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (161.75); 67 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 161.00 to 168.00 (164.81); 17 head, 514 to 536 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (159.49) unweaned; 98 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (158.62); 12 head, 571 to 599 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.68) unweaned; 98 head, 603 to 638 lbs., 153.50 to 161.00 (156.05); 15 head, 619 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 70 head, 653 to 689 lbs., 142.50 to 157.00 (150.71); 42 head, 654 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 199 head, 708 to 748 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.31); 87 head, 766 to 795 lbs., 138.00 to 141.50 (140.34); 58 head, 811 to 833 lbs., 135.50 to 141.00 (137.80); 11 head, 866 lbs., 135.50; 5 head, 934 lbs., 128.00; 26 head, 994 lbs.,126.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 324 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 30 head, 393 to 397 lbs., 152.00 to 168.00 (160.57); 30 head, 439 to 449 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (161.67); 32 head, 461 to 496 lbs., 146.00 to 158.00 (152.66); 5 head, 465 lbs., 165.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 471 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 124 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 142.00 to 168.00 (156.27); 129 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (152.38); 8 head, 591 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 91 head, 607 to 647 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (147.80); 10 head, 621 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 81 head, 652 to 684 lbs., 139.50 to 150.00 (143.48); 9 head, 654 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 106 head, 704 to 749 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (141.67); 14 head, 715 to 724 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.01) unweaned; 93 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (137.37); 64 head, 810 to 830 lbs., 128.00 to 139.50 (132.31); 64 head, 890 to 893 lbs., 125.00 to 128.25 (127.94); 77 head, 931 to 947 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.05); 6 head, 967 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 473 to 491 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.08); 6 head, 519 lbs., 150.00; 17 head, 565 to 597 lbs., 132.00 to 149.00 (141.77); 14 head, 652 lbs., 147.00; 10 head, 720 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 771 lbs., 135.00; 82 head, 850 lbs., 125.75. Large frame 1, 7 head, 677 lbs., 143.00; 18 head, 1120 lbs., 119.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 777 lbs., 121.00; 18 head, 822 lbs., 125.00. Dairy steers, medium frame 3 to 4, 6 head, 480 lbs., 57.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 383 lbs., 148.00; 10 head, 446 lbs., 140.00; 66 head, 454 to 483 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (144.00); 6 head, 481 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 85 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (143.70); 108 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (140.46); 9 head, 563 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 82 head, 611 to 641 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (141.51); 181 head, 655 to 692 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (135.04); 6 head, 837 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 309 to 313 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (153.04); 52 head, 356 to 393 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (136.10); 37 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (135.50); 50 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 129.00 to 145.00 (136.06); 117 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (139.38); 51 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (129.39) unweaned; 71 head, 568 to 593 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (137.19); 31 head, 559 to 590 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (132.22) unweaned; 112 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (132.31); 19 head, 612 to 626 lbs., 122.50 to 128.00 (124.58) unweaned; 46 head, 659 to 691 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (132.71); 13 head, 663 to 691 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.91) unweaned; 220 head, 702 to 740 lbs., 124.00 to 135.25 (133.39); 5 head, 753 lbs., 128.00; 61 head, 814 to 828 lbs., 119.50 to 120.00 (119.54); 10 head, 850 to 892 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (111.31); 9 head, 980 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 385 lbs., 129.00; 7 head, 472 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 580 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 628 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.50); 69 head, 746 lbs., 132.75. Large frame 1, 8 head, 626 lbs., 128.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 538 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 2, 12 head, 508 lbs., 126.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 17 head, 730 lbs., 96.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 30 head, 463 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.85); 7 head, 471 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 19 head, 559 to 580 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.88); 9 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (135.74) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 411 to 436 lbs., 150.00; 23 head, 483 to 496 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.22); 10 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.81); 14 head, 570 to 578 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (131.87); 5 head, 642 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 14 head, 671 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 415 lbs., 145.00; 23 head, 509 lbs., 127.00. Small and medium frame 2, 8 head, 480 lbs., 117.50.
