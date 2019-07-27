Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported 3,735 head of cattle selling on July 22, compared to 5,082 head the previous week and 5,227 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $4 higher and the yearlings were steady. The demand was good and the supply was moderate. The USDA Cattle On Feed met estimates with 102% on feed, 98% placements and 97% marketed. The USDA Cattle Inventory showed all cattle and calves unchanged from a year ago. Live cattle at the CME closed up with double digit gains, The feeder cattle were up over $2. The grain futures closed on the negative side. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 39% were heifers and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 345 lbs., 173.00; 18 head, 407 to 446 lbs., 177.00 to 177.50 (177.05); 33 head, 460 to 488 lbs., 165.00 to 180.00 (175.00); 23 head. 535 to 548 lbs., 160.00 to 173.00 (169.44); 14 head, 526 to 537 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (155.01) unweaned; 126 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 155.00 to 176.00 (163.20); 19 head, 593 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 44 head, 629 to 648 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.55); 51 head, 600 to 626 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.90) unweaned; 125 head, 661 to 695 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (150.18); 15 head, 658 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 93 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.32); 5 head, 735 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 106 head, 753 to 797 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.49); 32 head, 803 to 845 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (140.05); 199 head, 858 to 890 lbs., 135.00 to 138.50 (137.59); 7 head, 902 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 986 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 363 to 386 lbs., 170.00 to 177.50 (175.95); 27 head, 426 to 439 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (163.30); 8 head, 439 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 486 to 498 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.48); 8 head, 496 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 511 to 545 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (157.30); 39 head, 552 to 581 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (158.16); 7 head, 581 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 554 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 47 head, 617 to 641 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (147.75); 12 head, 628 to 646 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (138.83) unweaned; 66 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.24); 14 head, 662 to 678 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.87) unweaned; 151 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.33); 89 head, 755 to 772 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (138.42); 54 head, 809 to 833 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (136.79); 7 head, 872 lbs., 123.00; 17 head, 920 to 932 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.75); 15 head, 956 to 993 lbs., 124.00 to 126.50 (125.31); 18 head, 1010 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 549 lbs., 147.00; 66 head, 612 lbs., 147.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 1023 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 393 lbs., 155.00; 26 head, 417 to 445 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.47); 53 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (150.73); 61 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (146.63); 10 head, 537 to 545 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.48) unweaned; 104 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (141.90); 32 head, 554 to 591 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.70) unweaned; 123 head, 601 to 617 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.97); 40 head, 659 to 689 lbs., 133.50 to 136.00 (134.16); 25 head, 656 to 678 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.16) unweaned; 9 head, 703 lbs., 134.00; 15 head, 772 lbs., 129.00; 9 head, 963 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 352 to 359 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (145.27); 18 head, 418 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (142.89); 50 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (137.85); 14 head, 452 to 482 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 28 head, 510 to 526 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.27); 4 head, 521 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (132.69) unweaned; 76 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.76); 19 head, 551 lbs., 144.50 thin fleshed; 17 head, 560 to 562 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (126.46) unweaned; 109 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (136.03); 13 head, 611 to 628 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (124.71) unweaned; 42 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (131.40); 64 head, 702 to 724 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (130.57); 11 head, 760 to 792 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.00); 7 head, 888 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 521 to 531 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.27); 26 head, 562 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 134.00 (123.23); 12 head, 683 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed. Large frame 1, 6 head, 662 lbs., 129.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 436 lbs., 121.00. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 462 to 476 lbs., 122.50 to 124.00 (123.07). Medium frame 3, 29 head, 466 lbs., 129.00; 23 head, 566 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 660 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 344 lbs., 180.00; 5 head, 350 to 355 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.02); 30 head, 446 lbs., 158.00; 8 head, 660 to 696 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 310 to 326 lbs., 155.00; 18 head, 353 to 378 lbs., 151.00 to 172.50 (163.63); 24 head, 453 to 475 lbs., 152.00 to 157.50 (155.53); 9 head, 516 to 521 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.66); 45 head, 554 to 565 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (137.37); 5 head, 603 lbs., 143.00; 12 head, 671 to 687 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (128.48); 9 head, 731 to 740 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.34). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 386 lbs., 159.00; 13 head, 435 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 540 lbs., 132.00.
