The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 1,935 head of cattle selling the week of Aug. 9 to 15, compared to 6,760 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The results were compiled from Dunlap, Clarinda and Tama auction barns. Compared to the previous reporting period, Choice steers and heifers were selling $5 to $10 lower. The feeder steers weighing 500 to 599 pounds were steady and those 600 to 950 pounds were selling $4 to $10 lower. The feeder heifers from 500 to 850 pounds were selling $7 to $13 lower. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 69% steers and 31% were heifers; 25% was slaughter cattle with 47% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 43% were heifers, 6% were cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 427 lbs., 191.00; 15 head, 537 to 539 lbs., 158.50 to 168.00 (161.04); 12 head, 550 to 571 lbs., 157.00 to 170.50 (163.62); 36 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 151.00 to 154.75 (153.96); 32 head, 656 to 684 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.29); 98 head, 701 to 717 lbs., 143.50 to 148.25 (146.72); 266 head, 803 to 839 lbs. 134.75 to 138.85 (136.92); 184 head, 863 to 866 lbs., 129.75 to 140.00 (137.38); 55 head, 910 lbs., 127.85; 6 head, 1068 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 499 lbs., 133.00; 7 head, 571 lbs., 150.00; 26 head, 682 to 695 lbs., 134.75 to 136.00 (135.38); 14 head, 741 to 743 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (133.93); 25 head, 756 to 792 lbs., 119.00 to 135.00 (127.43); 3 head, 870 lbs., 123.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 411 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 468 lbs., 155.00; 39 head, 532 to 542 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (141.44); 94 head, 562 to 592 lbs., 135.00 to 145.75 (141.09); 89 head, 610 to 642 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (136.85); 25 head, 654 to 684 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (131.27); 23 head, 716 to 721 lbs., 127.50 to 133.50 (129.86); 13 head, 768 to 796 lbs., 119.75 to 132.00 (127.18); 59 head, 854 to 855 lbs., 119.50 to 123.25 (121.09); 3 head, 1092 lbs., 99.00.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, 112 head, 1195 to 1455 lbs., 100.50 to 109.00 (107.10) average dressing; 21 head, 1505 to 1650 lbs., 99.00 to 107.10 (105.92) average heavy weight; 8 head, 1143 to 1150 lbs., 100.50 to 103.00 (101.43) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 32 head, 1120 to 1360 lbs., 100.00 to 104.50 (103.31) average; 4 head, 1135 lbs., 103.00 average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 11 head, 995 to 1395 lbs., 87.00 to 99.00 (90.94) average; 6 head, 815 to 1205 lbs., 98.00 to 106.75 (103.78) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 5 head, 1361 lbs., 77.50 average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 69.00 average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 126 head, 1024 to 1468 lbs., 100.00 to 108.60 (106.18) average; 1 head, 1505 lbs., 102.50 average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 28 head, 1018 to 1353 lbs., 98.00 to 104.75 (103.13) average; 2 head, 985 to 1060 lbs., 88.00 to 95.00 (91.37) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 17 head, 970 to 1421 lbs., 71.00 to 99.00 (84.52) average; 2 head, 1635 to 1700 lbs., 72.00 to 73.50 (72.76) average heavy weight; 3 head, 1105 to 1140 lbs., 88.00 to 96.25 (93.56) average return to feed. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 8 head, 1300 to 1940 lbs., 63.00 to 69.00 (65.63) average. Boner, 80 to 85%, 8 head, 950 to 1315 lbs., 56.00 to 62.00 (59.92) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 6 head, 1000 to 1240 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (52.04) average; 2 head, 945 to 1200 lbs., 42.00 to 48.00 (44.64) low. Bulls 1, 8 head, 1395 to 2080 lbs., 77.00 to 92.00 (83.74) average; 1 head, 1125 lbs., 40.00 low.
