The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 8,981 head of cattle selling the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, compared to 2,671 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was based on auctions from Russell, Knoxville, Dunlap, Tama and Sheldon sale barns. There was no slaughter cattle reported the previous reporting period for a market test. The feeder steers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were selling $4 to $10 higher; those 500 to 699 pounds were selling $3 to $7 higher; those 700 to 799 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher; those 800 to 899 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher; and those 900 to 999 pounds were selling $4 to $5 higher.
The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were mostly steady; those 500 to 699 pounds were selling $3 to $8 higher; those 700 to 799 pounds were mostly steady; and those 800 to 999 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 34% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 12% was slaughter cattle with 51% steers, 13% were dairy steers, 31% were heifers, 4% were cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 299 lbs., 194.00; 22 head, 303 to 345 lbs., 180.00 to 205.00 (195.36); 144 head, 353 to 382 lbs., 176.00 to 201.00 (194.21); 135 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 172.00 to 189.50 (180.13); 117 head, 419 lbs., 200.00 fancy; 222 head, 458 to 499 lbs., 162.00 to 181.00 (173.22); 21 head, 453 lbs., 181.00 fancy; 20 head, 473 to 490 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (156.04) fleshy; 286 head, 512 to 546 lbs., 152.75 to 174.00 (162.11); 28 head, 524 lbs., 174.00 fancy; 74 head, 509 lbs., 177.50 thin fleshed; 400 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 146.00 to 168.25 (161.13); 29 head, 563 lbs., 171.00 fancy; 38 head, 573 lbs., 172.50 thin fleshed; 286 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 145.50 to 165.00 (157.80); 254 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 138.00 to 166.50 (156.59); 273 head, 709 to 745 lbs., 139.50 to 152.00 (146.75); 223 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 135.75 to 152.50 (148.13); 537 head, 804 to 847 lbs., 132.75 to 145.00 (140.70); 152 head, 850 to 879 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (137.96); 13 head, 856 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 205 head, 902 to 938 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (137.56); 277 head, 953 to 980 lbs., 128.60 to 131.00 (129.64); 48 head, 1046 lbs., 123.25; 96 head, 1051 to 1065 lbs., 121.10 to 121.50 (121.30). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 385 lbs., 156.00; 33 head, 425 to 440 lbs., 145.00 to 166.50 (159.12); 9 head, 469 lbs., 137.00; 46 head, 533 to 547 lbs., 145.00 to 152.50 (147.52); 23 head, 556 to 589 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (146.91); 29 head, 617 to 643 lbs., 144.00 to 150.50 (146.05); 134 head, 666 to 696 lbs., 129.00 to 151.50 (148.10); 23 head, 744 to 748 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.35). Large frame 1, 3 head, 287 lbs., 155.00; 9 head, 368 lbs., 165.00; 5 head, 429 lbs., 170.00; 47 head, 450 lbs., 170.00; 25 head, 522 lbs., 151.00; 10 head, 630 lbs., 147.00; 17 head, 651 lbs., 142.00; 59 head, 820 to 828 lbs., 132.75 to 135.25 (134.06); 9 head, 907 lbs., 128.50. Medium frame 1, 7 head, 600 lbs., 138.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 278 to 294 lbs., 167.00 to 177.00 (175.34); 44 head, 300 to 344 lbs., 159.00 to 177.00 (166.48); 109 head, 354 to 385 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (165.85); 234 head, 403 to 439 lbs., 145.00 to 166.50 (157.63); 233 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 141.00 to 154.75 (148.18); 293 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (148.75); 43 head, 520 lbs., 155.00 fancy; 85 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (142.15); 294 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 137.00 to 151.75 (143.04); 264 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 128.50 to 144.50 (138.81); 172 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 141.75 (133.53); 40 head, 764 to 779 lbs., 124.50 to 126.75 (126.40); 14 head, 754 lbs., 113.00 fleshy; 42 head, 801 to 831 lbs., 123.50 to 127.75 (125.92); 24 head, 955 to 990 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.49). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 284 lbs., 147.00; 6 head, 332 lbs., 146.00; 41 head, 356 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (148.71); 61 head, 452 to 489 lbs., 120.00 to 140.50 (134.29); 47 head, 530 to 549 lbs., 139.50 to 142.00 (140.81); 7 head, 576 lbs., 127.00; 34 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 121.00 to 136.50 (129.80). Large frame 1, 12 head, 361 lbs., 153.00; 56 head, 437 to 441 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (140.01); 37 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 136.25 to 143.50 (139.92); 15 head, 600 to 604 lbs., 133.25 to 136.00 (135.27); 41 head, 733 lbs., 130.60; 3 head, 795 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 929 lbs., 111.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 292 lbs., 172.00; 5 head, 310 to 318 lbs., 172.50 to 205.00 (198.63); 13 head, 417 lbs., 171.00; 3 head, 477 lbs., 151.00; 29 head, 512 to 532 lbs., 138.50 to 145.00 (143.90); 6 head, 552 to 572 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.47); 18 head, 631 to 649 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 418 to 423 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.52).
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 341 head, 1190 to 1593 lbs., 100.00 to 114.50 (106.41) average dressing; 8 head, 1685 to 1864 lbs., 90.00 to 97.50 (90.86) average heavy weight; 8 head, 1135 to 1214 lbs., 102.50 to 104.00 (103.64) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 78 head, 1083 to 1664 lbs., 98.50 to 107.50 (104.15) average; 1 head, 1845 lbs., 93.00 average heavy weight; 27 head, 1020 to 1124 lbs., 83.00 to 109.85 (105.38) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 12 head, 1179 to 1620 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (91.31) average; 15 head, 903 to 1298 lbs., 87.50 to 124.00 (104.48) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 93 head, 1185 to 1620 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (87.49) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 26 head, 115 to 1555 lbs., 77.00 to 84.50 (80.66) average. Select 2 to 3, 9 head, 1145 to 1315 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (72.21) average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 237 head, 1090 to 1462 lbs., 100.00 to 113.50 (106.38) average; 3 head, 1168 lbs., 102.00 average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 31 head, 1040 to 1330 lbs., 91.00 to 107.00 (101.90) average; 12 head, 895 to 1011 lbs., 95.00 to 112.00 (110.53) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 17 head, 835 to 1583 lbs., 69.00 to 100.00 (84.99) average; 3 head, 775 to 1208 lbs., 85.00 to 109.00 (90.83) average return to feed. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 18 head, 1190 to 1835 lbs., 61.00 to 69.00 (65.96) average; 6 head, 1335 to 1890 lbs., 71.00 to 75.00 (72.92) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1080 to 1430 lbs., 58.00 to 60.00 (58.97) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 1185 to 1380 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (47.82) average; 2 head, 1035 to 1255 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (37.19) low. Bulls 1, 12 head, 1155 to 2180 lbs., 61.00 to 84.00 (73.99) average.
