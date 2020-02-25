The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 15,121 head selling the week concluding Feb. 17 and 20,291 head selling the week of Feb. 10, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa. This report includes results from Dunlap, Russell, Knoxville, Tama, Creston, Clarinda, Sheldon and Lamoni sales.
Compared to a week ago, Choice slaughter steers and heifers were selling $1 to $2 higher. The feeder steers weighing 400 to 750 pounds were trading $1 to $5 higher and those weighing 751 to 950 pounds
were selling steady to $4 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 699 pounds were trading $1 to $2 higher and those 700 to 899 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. The supply included 94% feeder cattle (58% steers, 41% heifers, 0% bulls); and 6% slaughter cattle (35% steers, 23% dairy steers, 31% heifers, 9% cows, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 269 lbs., 202.00; 15 head, 331 to 347 lbs., 175.00 to 188.00 (181.57); 8 head, 343 lbs., 177.00, unweaned; 17 head, 350 to 392 lbs., 174.00 to 200.00 (187.95); 9 head, 383 lbs., 186.00, unweaned; 96 head, 403 to 442 lbs., 176.00 to 202.00 (186.72); 4 head, 416 lbs., 177.50, unweaned; 205 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 170.00 to 198.50 (181.66); 11 head, 484 lbs., 180.75, unweaned; 467 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 159.00 to 194.00 (179.63); 7 head, 502 lbs., 188.50, fancy; 886 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 157.00 to 184.50 (173.35); 12 head, 560 to 575 lbs., 166.00 to 169.00 (167.77), unweaned; 749 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 143.50 to 173.00 (163.86); 44 head, 601 lbs., 175.00, fancy; 5 head, 638 lbs., 158.00, fleshy; 34 head, 605 lbs., 175.00, thin fleshed; 847 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 140.00 to 165.00 (158.22); 9 head, 655 lbs., 166.75, fancy; 1021 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 138.50 to 159.75 (153.60); 14 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 139.50 to 144.00 (141.79), fleshy; 4 head, 708 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 930 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 132.00 to 152.00 (142.30); 45 head, 758 to 797 lbs., 135.00 to 136.75 (136.19), fleshy; 697 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 127.50 to 142.50 (137.92); 10 head, 841 lbs., 123.50, fleshy; 296 head, 860 to 891 lbs., 126.00 to 139.75 (132.17); 194 head, 903 to 943 lbs., 115.00 to 133.75 (129.36); 21 head, 952 to 962 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.47); 6 head, 968 lbs., 119.50, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 383 lbs., 180.00; 32 head, 401 to 443 lbs., 162.50 to 176.00 (171.60); 33 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 164.50 to 184.00 (172.48); 41 head, 518 to 534 lbs., 156.00 to 171.00 (162.27); 52 head, 570 to 598 lbs., 146.00 to 167.00 (153.89); 3 head, 596 lbs., 152.00, fleshy; 47 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.06); 148 head, 665 to 699 lbs., 137.50 to 150.25 (145.66); 4 head, 692 lbs., 138.50, fleshy; 130 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 127.00 to 144.25 (137.86); 5 head, 704 lbs., 140.50, unweaned; 54 head,750 to 793 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (131.99); 6 head, 840 to 847 lbs., 123.00 to 130.50 (126.77); 3 head, 902 lbs., 119.00; 8 head, 1147 lbs., 118.75. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 733 to 746 lbs., 140.00 to 144.25 (141.29). Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 509 lbs., 150.00; 19 head, 619 to 635 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (158.10). Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 533 lbs., 162.50; 9 head, 589 lbs., 148.00; 24 head, 700 lbs., 140.25; 17 head, 777 lbs., 132.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 305 to 338 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (161.88); 3 head, 342 lbs., 147.50, unweaned; 27 head, 367 to 398 lbs., 152.00 to 168.00 (159.52); 161 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 146.00 to 167.00 (158.46); 8 head, 439 lbs., 170.00, fancy; 8 head, 409 lbs., 163.00, replacement; 9 head, 436 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 224 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 142.50 to 168.50 (155.50); 15 head, 455 to 494 lbs., 139.00 to 152.00 (147.42), unweaned; 572 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 136.00 to 160.50 (150.13); 55 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (165.20), fancy; 624 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 153.00 (145.78); 8 head, 592 lbs., 137.00, full; 5 head, 556 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 804 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 127.00 to 147.75 (140.35); 29 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.43), fleshy; 25 head, 608 lbs., 150.75, replacement; 6 head, 613 lbs., 128.50, unweaned; 1062 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 127.00 to 144.00 (135.33); 4 head, 650 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 520 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 119.00 to 136.75 (130.69); 5 head, 732 lbs., 121.50, fleshy; 10 head, 710 lbs., 144.00, replacement; 352 head, 755 to 797 lbs., 124.00 to 132.75 (128.60); 9 head, 786 lbs., 122.00, fleshy; 11 head, 795 lbs., 128.00, replacement; 18 head, 812 to 834 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (120.83); 11 head, 829 to 832 lbs., 124.25 to 125.00 (124.52), replacement; 136 head, 871 to 891 lbs., 116.75 to 136.10 (127.49); 3 head, 883 lbs., 118.50, fleshy; 19 head, 905 to 935 lbs., 112.50 to 119.00 (113.50); 15 head, 952 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 356 to 387 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (145.58); 46 head, 405 to 439 lbs., 132.00 to 151.00 (142.18); 4 head, 472 lbs., 145.50, unweaned; 42 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (136.23); 50 head, 557 to 598 lbs., 127.00 to 137.50 (132.26); 79 head, 607 to 649 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.28); 42 head, 674 to 695 lbs., 124.00 to 130.75 (126.48); 22 head, 700 to 706 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.46); 49 head, 789 lbs., 121.50 to 124.00 (121.70); 4 head, 865 lbs., 117.00; 8 head, 1041 lbs., 115.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 486 486 154.00; 11 head, 563 lbs., 144.50; 7 head, 617 lbs., 138.75; 7 head, 694 lbs., 131.00. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 421 lbs., 152.50; 26 head, 545 lbs., 135.50; 7 head, 641 lbs., 135.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 434 lbs., 180.00; 25 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 147.00 to 165.00 (153.51); 16 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (133.78); 5 head, 678 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 325 lbs., 155.00; 1 head, 400 lbs., 141.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 181 head, 1035 to 1683 lbs., 115.00 to 125.50 (120.71), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 1063 to 1736 lbs., 110.00 to 119.50 (114.94), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 1128 to 1660 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (103.61), average.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 88 head, 1278 to 1635 lbs., 95.00 to 99.00 (96.64), average. Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1475 to 1553 lbs., 83.25 to 83.50 (83.28), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 1218 to 1746 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (92.24), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 1023 to 1545 lbs., 80.00 to 89.50 (84.22), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 156 head, 1093 to 1615 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (120.62), average; 6 head, 760 to 861 lbs., 116.00 to 123.50 (121.20), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 920 to 1523 lbs., 97.50 to 119.25 (113.82), average; 5 head, 953 to 1265 lbs., 103.50 to 110.50 (105.63), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 1117 to 1575 lbs., 75.00 to 109.50 (101.51), average; 1 head, 1260 lbs., 74.00, average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 1115 to 1670 lbs., 63.00 to 69.00 (65.53), average; 13 head, 1235 to 1730 lbs., 70.00 to 77.00 (73.01), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 925 to 1535 lbs., 56.00 to 62.00 (59.11), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 800 to 1245 lbs., 47.00 to 55.00 (51.69), average.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1040 to 2260 lbs., 70.00 to 94.00 (81.41), average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.