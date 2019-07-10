The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary, reported receipts of 2,370 head of cattle selling the week of June 28 to July 4, compared to 3,163 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report includes sales from Tri-State Livestock and Dunlap Livestock auction outlets. In comparison to the previous week, the slaughter steer and heifers were steady to $1 higher on a very light test. Many auction locations were closed during the week in observance of Independence Day. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 100% dairy steers; and 4% was slaughter cattle with 38% steers, 61% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Dairy steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 90 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 79.00 to 89.00 (82.80); 109 head, 763 to 789 lbs., 80.00 to 85.25 (82.94); 160 head, 803 to 831 lbs., 75.00 to 82.00 (81.77); 80 head, 851 to 897 lbs., 78.00 to 89.00 (81.64); 384 head, 906 to 948 lbs., 76.00 to 85.50 (79.65); 54 head, 951 to 998 lbs., 75.50 to 81.50 (78.61); 40 head, 1003 to 1034 lbs., 73.50 to 79.00 (75.52); 87 head, 1059 to 1093 lbs., 76.00 to 85.00 (76.70); 29 head, 1110 lbs., 71.00; 99 head, 1221 to 1242 lbs., 74.35. Large frame 2 to 3, 12 head, 370 lbs., 87.50; 26 head, 458 to 488 lbs., 80.50 to 90.00 (84.96); 16 head, 528 to 542 lbs., 75.00 to 83.00 (80.16); 21 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 78.00 to 87.00 (80.02); 25 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 72.50 to 86.00 (78.76); 82 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 74.00 to 89.00 (78.39); 19 head, 724 to 730 lbs., 70.00 to 72.00 (71.05); 34 head, 781 lbs., 79.85; 40 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 66.00 to 67.00 (66.24); 27 head, 855 to 898 lbs., 65.00 to 72.00 (67.17). 49 head, 906 to 933 lbs., 68.00 to 74.00 (72.44); 21 head, 959 to 989 lbs., 57.00 to 69.50 (64.72); 18 head, 1034 lbs., 56.00; 3 head, 1062 lbs., 58.00. Large frame 3, 12 head, 251 to 257 lbs., 90.00 to 92.50 (91.86); 20 head, 333 to 348 lbs., 80.00 to 90.00 (86.03); 36 head, 366 to 396 lbs., 67.50 to 72.50 (69.09); 31 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 75.00 to 79.00 (76.94); 11 head, 452 to 469 lbs., 67.00 to 70.00 (68.39); 107 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 65.00 to 72.00 (68.95); 45 head, 588 to 595 lbs., 68.00 to 77.00 (71.43); 26 head, 623 to 644 lbs., 65.00 to 71.00 (66.98); 12 head, 687 to 698 lbs., 61.00 to 62.00 (61.75); 10 head, 716 to 728 lbs., 53.00 to 64.00 (58.45); 53 head, 770 lbs., 69.00; 10 head, 823 to 829 lbs., 40.00 to 57.00 (46.83); 21 head, 850 to 865 lbs., 53.00 to 59.00 (53.77). Large frame 3 to 4, 11 head, 219 lbs., 40.00; 6 head, 277 lbs., 45.00; 20 head, 300 to 321 lbs., 47.50 to 70.00 (56.42); 22 head, 402 to 418 lbs., 45.00 to 65.00 (54.21); 15 head, 462 to 480 lbs., 47.50 to 59.00 (48.29); 26 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (55.82); 9 head, 566 to 595 lbs., 40.00 to 60.00 (51.52); 33 head, 623 to 642 lbs., 50.00 to 64.00 (59.42); 9 head, 650 to 677 lbs., 50.00 to 51.00( 50.68).
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, 19 head, 1236 to 1483 lbs., 106.75 to 111.25 (109.20) average dressing. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 4 head, 1015 to 1610 lbs., 100.50 to 106.00 (103.52) average. Select 2 to 3, 4 head, 1325 to 1425 lbs., 90.00 to 95.50 (94.05) average; 3 head, 920 to 995 lbs., 103.50 to 109.00 (107.26) average return to feed. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 16 head, 1060 to 1519 lbs., 107.50 to 111.75 (110.07) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 3 head, 960 to 1225 lbs., 103.50 to 107.00 (104.49) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 2 head, 1245 to 1395 lbs., 76.00 to 82.00 (78.83) average; 27 head, 838 to 1047 lbs., 93.00 to 117.50 (103.46) average return to feed. Bulls 2 to 3, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 81.00 average return to feed.
