The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 2,486 head of cattle selling the week of July 5 to 11, compared to 2,370 head selling the week of July 1, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report includes sales from Dunlap, Tama and Lamoni auction barns. When compared to the previous week, there were not enough feeder steers and heifers from comparable sales for a report. The slaughter cattle also had no comparison due to a very limited offering the previous week. The supply included 67% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 35% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 33% was slaughter cattle with 47% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 39% were heifers, 10% were cows and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 435 lbs., 184.00; 16 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 163.00 to 172.00 (169.87); 38 head, 507 to 545 lbs., 155.50 to 164.00 (160.53); 98 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 155.00 to 165.50 (161.15); 9 head, 615 to 624 lbs., 148.00 to 153.50 (148.60); 149 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 144.00 to 156.00 (152.18); 26 head, 713 to 719 lbs., 138.00 to 141.25 (140.88); 10 head, 797 lbs., 137.50; 8 head, 808 lbs., 137.50; 395 head, 855 to 876 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (134.80); 15 head, 918 to 933 lbs., 119.75 to 121.00 (120.00); 11 head, 950 to 961 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.08); 3 head, 1008 to 1040 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.96); 1 head, 1075 lbs., 108.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 285 lbs., 155.00; 6 head, 408 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 518 to 535 lbs., 137.50 to 151.00 (142.10); 16 head, 559 to 599 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.27); 8 head, 610 to 622 lbs., 129.00 to 136.50 (134.65); 3 head, 688 lbs., 136.00; 1 head, 720 lbs., 131.50; 18 head, 750 to 783 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (129.40).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 308 to 327 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.97); 23 head, 422 lbs., 151.00; 31 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 144.50 to 147.00 (145.89); 24 head, 501 to 538 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (143.91); 88 head, 559 to 578 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (146.04); 58 head, 603 to 634 lbs., 127.50 to 140.50 (137.24); 27 head, 658 to 694 lbs., 126.00 to 137.50 (134.79); 74 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 122.50 to 138.50 (131.80);26 head, 764 to 788 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (129.16); 27 head, 810 to 845 lbs., 118.00 to 129.25 (126.25);13 head, 850 to 898 lbs., 108.00 to 127.00 (116.73); 1 head, 915 lbs., 118.00; 31 head, 960 to 982 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.09); 3 head, 1130 lbs., 109.00; 2 head, 1158 lbs., 107.00; 1 1head, 1265 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 330 lbs., 129.00; 1 head, 355 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 436 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 462 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 521 lbs., 137.00; 1 head, 555 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 615 to 648 lbs., 125.50 to 128.00 (126.30); 5 head, 690 to 695 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (117.41); 1 head, 725 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 890 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 425 lbs., 172.50; 2 head, 600 to 605 lbs., 133.00 to 150.00 (141.54); 1 head, 750 lbs., 130.50; 1 head, 800 lbs., 108.00; 1 head, 920 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 964 lbs., 101.00; 1 head, 1085 lbs., 78.00; 1 head, 1315 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 660 to 675 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.55).
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4 , 237 head, 1145 to 1520 lbs., 104.00 to 117.00 (113.16) average dressing; 2 head, 1510 to 1600 lbs., 111.50 to 115.00 (113.20) average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 56 head, 1118 to 1485 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (109.06) average. Select 2 to 3, 28 head, 1160 to 1815 lbs., 81.00 to 101.50 (91.01) average; 1 head, 950 lbs., 105.00 average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 3 head, 1423 lbs., 83.50 average. Select 2 to 3, 1 head, 1340 lbs., 71.00 average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 170 head, 1023 to 1540 lbs., 103.50 to 117.00 (113.53) average; 1 head, 1500 lbs., 113.50 average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 85 head, 1045 to 1640 lbs., 93.00 to 114.75 (108.62) average. Select 2 to 3, 12 head, 950 to 1965 lbs., 61.00 to 104.50 (84.81) average. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 17 head, 1250 to 1735 lbs., 60.00 to 69.75 (64.92) average; 9 head, 1230 to 1875 lbs., 72.50 to 82.50 (76.05) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 23 head, 990 to 1805 lbs., 51.00 to 59.00 (55.55) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 13 head, 880 to 1515 lbs., 41.00 to 50.00 (46.67) average; 5 head, 860 to 1305 lbs., 28.00 to 39.00 (33.41) low. Bulls 1, 27 head, 995 to 2305 lbs., 60.50 to 85.00 (74.41) average; 1 head, 1545 lbs., 46.00 low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.