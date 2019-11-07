The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 10,337 head of cattle selling the week of Oct. 25 to 31, compared to 2,898 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was based on sales from Dunlap, Sioux Center, Tama, Sheldon, Clarinda and Lamoni auction barns. Compared to the previous week, the Choice steers and heifers were mostly steady. The receipts for feeder steers and feeder heifers from the previous week were too few for a good market comparison. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 14% were dairy steers, 26% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 41% steers, 16% were dairy steers, 36% were heifers, 7% were cows and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 318 to 325 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.53); 82 head, 414 to 448 lbs., 171.00 to 189.00 (180.07); 4 head, 444 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 127 head, 454 to 497 lbs., 156.00 to 169.50 (163.31); 190 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 169.00 (157.70); 323 head, 561 to 597 lbs., 144.50 to 165.00 (155.12); 232 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 142.50 to 156.75 (150.11); 358 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (150.00); 309 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 137.00 to 153.75 (148.09); 331 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 145.00 to 152.75 (149.88); 747 head, 805 to 840 lbs., 147.35 to 155.00 (150.58); 696 head, 855 to 896 lbs., 139.50 to 150.10 (146.02); 317 head, 900 to 918 lbs., 143.25 to 147.75 (145.08); 196 head, 973 to 996 lbs., 134.75 to 137.10 (136.51); 50 head, 1000 lbs., 135.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 390 to 399 lbs., 150.00 to 168.00 (161.35); 9 head, 424 to 443 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.57); 46 head, 454 to 499 lbs., 142.75 to 156.00 (148.13); 7 head, 535 to 540 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (148.87); 130 head, 561 to 596 lbs., 133.00 to 158.50 (142.62); 41 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.13); 77 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (136.63); 88 head, 708 to 744 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (139.44); 68 head, 752 to 787 lbs., 126.00 to 144.25 (137.32); 179 head, 804 to 847 lbs., 133.00 to 145.75 (139.93); 47 head, 876 lbs., 133.50; 62 head, 969 to 991 lbs., 126.50 to 128.50 (128.14); 3 head, 1037 lbs., 109.00.
Dairy steers: Large frame 2, 38 head, 717 to 739 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (95.98); 10 head, 750 to 769 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (91.96); 13 head, 803 to 845 lbs., 93.00 to 98.00 (94.09); 117 head, 861 to 893 lbs., 84.00 to 89.00 (87.14); 29 head, 914 to 926 lbs., 75.00 to 90.00 (78.90); 46 head, 955 to 975 lbs., 87.00 to 92.50 (92.27); 19 head, 1015 to 1033 lbs., 83.00 to 86.00 (85.36) 103 head, 1109 to 1117 lbs., 86.00 to 89.50 (89.40); 2 head, 1165 lbs., 77.00; 11 head, 1200 lbs., 78.50. Large frame 2 to 3, 9 head, 315 to 340 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (112.42); 16 head, 354 to 385 lbs., 95.00 to 130.00 (113.76); 8 head, 408 to 432 lbs., 100.00 to 121.00 (109.79); 19 head, 453 to 486 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (113.49); 17 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.34); 15 head, 568 to 583 lbs., 90.00 to 102.50 (97.93); 31 head, 607 to 640 lbs., 89.00 to 112.00 (92.33); 13 head, 660 to 689 lbs., 80.00 to 90.00 (84.64); 10 head, 710 to 717 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (84.01); 7 head, 758 to 775 lbs., 80.00 to 82.00 (80.58); 6 head, 800 to 823 lbs., 80.00 to 86.00 (82.37); 18 head, 854 to 861 lbs., 80.00 to 82.00 (81.56); 48 head, 904 to 926 lbs., 68.00 to 70.00 (69.11); 4 head, 985 lbs., 72.50 to 75.00 (73.75); 2 head, 1075 lbs., 74.00. Large frame 3, 84 head, 118 to 143 lbs., 80.00 to 110.50 (102.20); 28 head, 180 to 184 lbs., 80.00 to 100.00 (98.60); 35 head, 202 to 239 lbs., 89.00 to 107.00 (100.79); 45 head, 256 to 296 lbs., 8.00 to 110.00 (83.60); 15 head, 300 to 310 lbs., 75.00 to 87.00 (83.79); 50 head, 355 to 377 lbs., 87.00 to 91.00 (88.03); 22 head, 421 to 446 lbs., 80.00 to 87.00 (84.97); 32 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 80.00 to 89.00 (86.46); 52 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 77.50 to 85.00 (83.69); 24 head, 559 to 569 lbs., 75.00 to 84.00 (82.51); 8 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 72.50 to 75.00 (73.74); 2 head, 650 lbs., 70.00; 3 head, 720 lbs., 70.00; 4 head, 770 to 780 lbs., 70.00 to 72.50 (71.24); 8 head, 800 to 823 lbs., 70.00 to 73.00 (71.49). Large frame 3 to 4, 8 head, 110 to 140 lbs., 40.00 to 50.00 (46.39); 20 head, 161 to 178 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (40.92);= 14 head, 200 to 240 lbs., 45.00 to 60.00 (53.76); 33 head, 258 to 295 lbs., 60.00 to 70.00 (65.52); 28 head, 300 to 341 lbs., 55.00 to 65.00 (55.63); 15 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 30.00 to 60.00 (42.56); 11 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 40.00 to 60.00 (50.71).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 268 to 297 lbs., 152.00 to 171.00 (163.55); 5 head, 307 lbs., 164.00; 37 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 150.00 to 161.50 (154.18); 54 head, 411 to 439 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (147.13); 141 head, 459 to 499 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (141.91); 159 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 133.00 to 151.75 (139.94); 213 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 146.50 (140.33); 28 head, 584 lbs., 154.00 replacement; 122 head, 601 to 642 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (136.76); 314 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 134.50 to 146.00 (141.74); 65 head, 711 to 746 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (136.37); 108 head, 753 to 788 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (130.74); 115 head, 823 to 841 lbs., 124.75 to 135.00 (131.20); 109 head, 855 to 889 lbs., 136.00 to 138.10 (137.19); 179 head, 907 to 944 lbs., 135.10 to 139.35 (137.00); 12 head, 992 lbs., 119.50; 58 head, 1016 lbs., 129.85. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 381 to 397 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (138.11); 17 head, 407 to 436 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.60); 35 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (134.05); 89 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (135.17); 51 head, 553 to 581 lbs., 130.50 to 135.50 (132.91); 40 head, 606 to 627 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (130.37); 10 head, 670 to 690 lbs., 125.00; 41 head, 709 to 718 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (126.56); 19 head, 833 to 845 lbs., 121.00 to 128.50 (126.90); 5 head, 889 lbs., 121.00; 7 head, 934 lbs., 124.00; 17 head, 957 to 978 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.30); 4 head, 1088 lbs., 110.50. Large frame 3, 17 head, 347 lbs., 85.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 712 lbs., 123.00.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice and Prime 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 1466 to 1530 lbs., 111.00 to 111.50 (111.46) average dressing. Choice 2 to 4, 334 head, 1185 to 1700 lbs., 105.25 to 116.00 (111.82) average; 13 head, 1190 to 1310 lbs., 106.75 to 109.00 (108.08) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 95 head, 1120 to 1675 lbs., 98.00 to 109.50 (105.41) average; 5 head, 1035 to 1170 lbs., 103.25 to 104.25 (103.74) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 12 head, 1270 to 1725 lbs., 91.00 to 981.00 (177.93) average; 19 head, 958 to 1334 lbs., 94.50 to 114.00 (106.35) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 41 head, 1318 to 1752 lbs., 86.50 to 88.00 (87.04) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 61 head, 1160 to 1570 lbs., 77.75 to 85.50 (82.22) average; 9 head, 1010 to 1290 lbs., 69.00 to 80.50 (78.59) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 12 head, 1010 to 1355 lbs., 71.00 to 78.00 (74.24) average; 72 head, 1034 to 1164 lbs., 74.50 to 77.00 (74.86) average return to feed. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 367 head, 1103 to 1530 lbs., 106.50 to 115.50 (111.67) average; 3 head, 1120 to 1315 lbs., 106.25 to 108.00 (107.48) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 43 head, 1053 to 1713 lbs., 101.00 to 109.50 (104.37) average; 1 head, 1495 lbs., 102.50 average heavy weight; 3 head, 1043 lbs., 104.75 average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 4 head, 1105 to 1385 lbs., 91.00 to 98.50 (94.80) average; 13 head, 925 to 1275 lbs., 84.00 to 100.00 (93.04) average return to feed. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 16 head, 1215 to 1650 lbs., 46.00 to 56.00 (51.44) average; 3 head, 1580 to 1845 lbs., 58.00 to 68.00 (62.74) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 40 head, 925 to 1625 lbs., 38.00 to 45.00 (41.68) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 21 head, 815 to 1540 lbs., 30.00 to 37.00 (32.76) average; 7 head, 1010 to 1625 lbs., 20.00 to 28.00 (24.42) low. Bulls 1, 4 head, 1475 to 2145 lbs., 61.00 to 80.00 (72.50) average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.