The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 8,056 head selling the week that ended March 6 and 12,187 head that traded in the reporting period of Feb. 24, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This summary includes receipts from Sioux Center, Russell, Dunlap, Tama, Creston, Clarinda, Sheldon, Denison and Kalona sales.
Compared to a week ago, Choice slaughter steers and heifers were selling $1 to $2 lower. Feeder steers weighing 400 to 799 pounds were trading $4 to $7 higher, 800 to 950 pounds were selling steady to $4 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 699 pounds were trading steady to $3 higher, 700 to 899 pounds were selling steady to $2 higher. Supply included: 83% feeder cattle (59% steers, 10% dairy steers, 30% heifers, 1% bulls); 17% slaughter cattle (37% steers, 10% dairy steers, 36% heifers, 14% cows, 3% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 390 to 397 lbs., 186.00 to 189.00 (187.14); 31 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 178.00 to 200.50 (189.52); 3 head, 405 lbs., 188.00, unweaned; 40 head, 456 to 490 lbs., 171.00 to 193.00 (184.65); 4 head, 475 lbs., 173.00, unweaned; 113 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 168.50 to 183.00 (175.53); 7 head, 547 lbs., 164.50, unweaned; 294 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 154.00 to 173.50 (165.75); 409 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 154.00 to 167.25 (161.74); 592 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 140.00 to 160.50 (154.98); 20 head, 673 lbs., 151.75, fleshy; 13 head, 686 to 690 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 591 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 134.00 to 153.75 (148.78); 373 head, 756 to 799 lbs., 134.00 to 146.50 (143.31); 218 head, 801 to 833 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (135.12); 120 head, 852 to 892 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (129.99); 463 head, 902 to 939 lbs., 120.00 to 132.25 (130.89); 14 head, 953 to 971 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 334 lbs., 172.50; 4 head, 365 lbs., 175.00; 12 head, 408 to 418 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (152.05); 14 head, 495 lbs., 171.00; 3 head, 482 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 29 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 151.00 to 170.50 (163.68); 39 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 144.00 to 160.00 (150.51); 28 head, 600 to 622 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (149.15); 20 head, 664 to 693 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.04); 21 head, 722 lbs., 138.50; 5 head, 710 lbs., 132.50, fleshy; 35 head, 790 to 794 lbs., 124.50 to 135.00 (133.81); 4 head, 800 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder dairy steers: Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 410 to 411 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (112.86); 4 head, 473 lbs., 119.00; 35 head, 513 to 540 lbs., 87.50 to 110.00 (92.88); 22 head, 591 to 596 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (94.91); 33 head, 652 to 677 lbs., 86.00 to 98.00 (89.24); 18 head, 784 to 787 lbs., 88.50 to 90.00 (89.33); 39 head, 801 to 811 lbs., 87.00 to 90.00 (88.30); 20 head, 868 to 884 lbs., 88.50 to 89.00 (88.65); 8 head, 910 lbs., 89.00; 27 head, 950 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (86.85); 11 head, 1129 lbs., 86.50; 3 head, 1190 lbs., 85.00; 4 head, 1213 lbs., 90.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 231 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 268 lbs., 100.00; 25 head, 331 lbs., 110.00; 22 head, 352 to 393 lbs., 85.00 to 94.00 (91.26); 17 head, 425 to 431 lbs., 82.50 to 89.00 (86.69); 33 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 83.00 to 88.00 (86.80); 10 head, 535 to 536 lbs., 80.00 to 82.00 (81.40); 26 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 78.00 to 86.00 (82.02); 27 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (82.92); 6 head, 673 lbs., 80.00; 15 head, 703 lbs., 85.50; 10 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 71.00 to 80.00 (76.27); 16 head, 889 lbs., 84.50; 3 head, 905 lbs., 84.00; 7 head, 1015 lbs., 72.50; 3 head, 1082 lbs., 81.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 105 lbs., 80.00, thin fleshed; 10 head, 209 to 232 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (103.39); 9 head, 291 lbs., 65.00, thin fleshed; 6 head, 349 lbs., 75.00; 3 head, 318 lbs., 65.00, thin fleshed; 14 head, 397 lbs., 56.00, thin fleshed; 6 head, 442 lbs., 70.00; 14 head, 527 to 535 lbs., 61.00 to 62.00 (61.21); 4 head, 566 lbs., 65.00; 3 head, 697 lbs., 67.50; 10 head, 744 lbs., 62.00, thin fleshed; 3 head, 803 lbs., 40.00, gaunt; 2 head, 915 lbs., 65.00, thin fleshed; 3 head, 1008 lbs., 53.00, thin fleshed; 3 head, 1120 lbs., 52.00, thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 382 to 383 lbs., 158.50 to 159.00 (158.69); 73 head, 410 to 437 lbs., 153.00 to 170.00 (160.34); 57 head, 467 to 499 lbs., 150.00 to 155.50 (152.32); 208 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 142.00 to 155.50 (149.06); 8 head, 547 lbs., 147.50, fleshy; 9 head, 516 to 536 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.70), unweaned; 310 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 137.50 to 153.50 (146.53); 6 head, 583 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 171 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 123.50 to 147.50 (138.97); 288 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 121.00 to 144.75 (134.05); 191 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 121.00 to 132.50 (126.88); 50 head, 726 lbs., 130.00, replacement; 108 head, 751 to 797 lbs., 116.00 to 126.50 (124.29); 27 head, 811 to 836 lbs., 120.50 to 121.50 (121.16); 5 head, 822 lbs., 110.00, fleshy; 107 head, 862 to 898 lbs., 111.00 to 128.00 (119.55); 36 head, 906 to 945 lbs., 117.25 to 119.00 (118.01). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 430 to 448 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (148.79); 17 head, 482 to 497 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.87); 8 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 139.00 to 140.25 (139.45); 16 head, 551 to 577 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.52); 11 head, 621 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.73); 51 head, 671 to 696 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (129.02); 10 head, 714 to 748 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.49); 3 head, 770 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 850 lbs., 100.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 417 lbs., 161.00; 4 head, 520 lbs., 161.00; 12 head, 569 to 584 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (144.65); 6 head, 608 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 906 lbs., 109.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 303 head, 1188 to 1645 lbs., 110.50 to 122.00 (116.54), average; 6 head, 1518 to 1675 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (111.44), average heavy weight; 9 head, 959 to 1300 lbs., 109.50 to 112.00 (110.61), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 69 head, 1205 to 1620 lbs., 101.00 to 114.50 (110.54), average; 12 head, 1015 to 1125 lbs., 101.00 to 106.00 (105.62), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 955 to 1345 lbs., 94.00 to 109.00 (99.59), average; 1 head, 1160 lbs., 91.00, average return to feed.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 62 head, 1295 to 1895 lbs., 86.00 to 96.00 (89.44), average. Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1323 to 1538 lbs., 83.25 to 85.75 (85.31), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 1110 to 1725 lbs., 80.00 to 88.50 (83.59), average; 1 head, 1205 lbs., 75.50, average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1185 lbs., 79.00, average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 267 head, 1115 to 1531 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (116.00), average; 2 head, 1180 to 1220 lbs., 111.25 to 112.00 (111.63), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 83 head, 1075 to 1510 lbs., 100.00 to 115.50 (110.41), average; 11 head, 910 to 1223 lbs., 96.00 to 105.00 (100.19), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 918 to 1369 lbs., 90.00 to 107.50 (97.23), average; 5 head, 1546 lbs., 74.00, average heavy weight; 11 head, 919 to 1180 lbs., 80.00 to 120.00 (106.75), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 1170 to 1820 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (64.05), average; 2 head, 1440 to 1635 lbs., 71.00, high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 76 head, 1015 to 1980 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (55.87), average; 7 head, 1365 to 1600 lbs., 43.00 to 53.00 (50.29), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 930 to 1530 lbs., 40.00 to 52.00 (46.17), average; 6 head, 945 to 1280 lbs., 31.00 to 39.00 (36.23), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1245 to 2485 lbs., 62.00 to 93.00 (80.01), average.
