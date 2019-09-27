The Iowa weekly cattle cattle auction summary indicated sales receipts of 4,759 head of cattle selling during the reporting period of Sept. 13 to 19 compared to 8,229 head the previous period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The summary included feeder sales from Creston, Bloomfield, Lamoni and Centerville and slaughter cattle sales from Dunlap, Tama and Sheldon. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were steady to $5 higher. The feeder steers from 400 to 499 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher, 500 to 599 were selling $4 to $7 higher, those 600 to 699 pounds were selling $1 to $4 higher, those weighing 700 to 799 pounds were steady to $1 higher, those 800 to 899 pounds were selling $1 to $8 and those 900 to 999 pounds were steady to $1 higher. The feeder heifers weighing from 400 to 499 pounds were selling $3 to $9 higher, those from 500 to 599 pounds were unevenly steady, those 600 to 699 pounds were selling $1 to $6 higher, those from 700 to 799 pounds were steady $7 higher and those from 800 to 899 pounds were selling $5 higher. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with about 67% steers, 31% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 26% was slaughter cattle with 40% steers, 22% were dairy steers, 32% were heifers, 6% were cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 306 to 348 lbs., 173.00 to 190.00 (182.67); 28 head, 359 to 385 lbs., 178.00 to 189.00 (183.96);53 head, 405 to 437 lbs., 165.00 to 179.00 (170.73); 25 head, 409 lbs., 186.00 fancy; 44 head, 453 to 491 lbs., 148.00 to 162.50 (158.32); 88 head, 482 to 499 lbs., 170.00 to 185.75 (179.40) fancy; 163 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (163.47); 94 head, 503 lbs., 177.75 fancy; 190 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 149.00 to 170.00 (159.35); 138 head, 610 to 647 lbs., 146.50 to 162.00 (150.53); 249 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 141.00 to 157.00 (150.45); 92 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (144.16); 259 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (141.59); 125 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 134.00 to 141.25 (138.70); 192 head, 859 lbs., 142.25 to 142.50 (142.33); 70 head, 904 to 912 lbs., 130.00 to 135.35 (134.31); 128 head, 984 to 997 lbs., 126.50 (126.50); 57 head, 1001 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 323 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 391 lbs., 169.00; 16 head, 438 to 443 lbs., 156.50 to 157.50 (156.94); 9 head, 456 to 487 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (153.14); 13 head, 530 to 538 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (151.48); 15 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 142.50 to 155.00 (150.52); 15 head, 630 to 632 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.60); 22 head, 652 to 682 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.61); 13 head, 700 to 738 lbs., 120.00 to 134.25 (128.45); 9 head, 818 lbs., 124.50; 6 head, 1110 lbs., 93.75. Large frame 1, 15 head, 442 lbs., 161.00; 4 head, 486 lbs., 157.00; 20 head, 553 lbs., 156.75; 5 head, 624 lbs., 142.00; 10 head, 792 lbs., 134.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 325 to 348 lbs., 164.00 to 180.00 (173.72); 4 head, 373 lbs., 160.00; 57 head, 413 to 444 lbs., 133.00 to 159.00 (151.57); 59 head, 433 lbs., 168.00 fancy; 144 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 133.00 to 153.50 (143.74); 72 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 126.00 to 142.00 (136.02); 99 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 124.00 to 144.50 (135.74); 110 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 124.00 to 142.50 (135.21); 59 head, 658 to 698 lbs., 121.50 to 137.25 (129.13); 156 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 123.00 to 137.25 (133.34); 24 head, 759 to 774 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.78); 44 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 117.00 to 124.50 (121.62); 31 head, 851 to 899 lbs., 111.00 to 120.50 (117.81); 19 head, 921 lbs., 122.00; 3 head, 963 lbs., 98.00; 4 head, 1021 lbs., 109.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 391 lbs., 152.50; 15 head, 451 to 492 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (126.96); 4 head, 592 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 641 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 380 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 490 lbs., 134.00; 10 head, 503 to 528 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.42). Large frame 1, 15 head, 409 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (158.33); 7 head, 506 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 588 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 602 lbs., 127.50; 15 head, 758 lbs., 129.25. Large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 439 lbs., 136.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 308 lbs., 175.00; 3 head, 381 lbs., 165.00; 4 head, 407 lbs., 152.00; 6 head, 506 lbs., 138.00; 10 head, 555 to 572 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.43); 7 head, 621 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 705 lbs., 125.50.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 344 head, 1095 to 1685 lbs., 94.50 to 111.00 (104.67) average dressing; 4 head, 1705 lbs., 95.25 average heavy weight; 4 head, 1090 to 1200 lbs., 96.00 to 97.25 (96.70) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 62 head, 1085 to 1650 lbs., 93.50 to 103.00 (97.17) average; 18 head, 1060 to 1215 lbs., 95.50 to 105.50 (99.75) average return to feed; Select 2 to 3, 4 head, 1260 to 1422 lbs., 82.00 to 86.00 (85.09) average; 6 head, 925 to 1108 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (101.84) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 98 head, 1105 to 1680 lbs., 85.50 to 90.00 (87.94) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 113 head, 1083 to 1510 lbs., 80.00 to 85.50 (83.25) average. Select 2 to 3, 30 head, 1013 to 1680 lbs., 69.00 to 78.00 (72.99) average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 258 head, 1075 to 1560 lbs., 94.00 to 109.75 (104.13) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 53 head, 1057 to 1485 lbs., 93.00 to 103.85 (98.72) average; 3 head, 965 to 1010 lbs., 85.50 to 95.50 (91.34) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 8 head, 935 to 1473 lbs., 69.00 to 96.00 (83.96) average; 36 head, 788 to 1225 lbs., 70.00 to 120.50 (101.47) average return to feed. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 13 head, 1215 to 1830 lbs., 60.00 to 66.00 (62.11) average; 5 head, 1700 to 1855 lbs., 69.50 to 71.75 (70.95) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 34 head, 1040 to 1695 lbs., 51.00 to 59.00 (55.87) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 11 head, 965 to 1310 lbs., 40.00 to 49.00 (44.96) average. Bulls 1, 14 head, 965 to 2210 lbs., 65.00 to 81.00 (74.11) average.
