The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary for the week of July 12 to 18 indicated receipts of 3,937 head of cattle selling, compared to 2,486 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The results were from auction barns in Russell, Dunlap, Clarinda, Tama and Sheldon. When compared to the previous week, the Choice steers were selling $1 to $3 higher. The Choice heifers were selling 50 cents to $3 higher. The slaughter cows were mostly steady. There was no comparison on feeder cattle due to light receipts the previous week. The supply included 70% feeder cattle with 75% steers, 24% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 30% was slaughter cattle with 46% steers, 13% were dairy steers, 31% were heifers, 7% were cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 339 lbs., 171.00; 10 head, 353 to 370 lbs., 149.00 to 157.50 (154.54); 26 head, 412 to 446 lbs., 157.50 to 185.00 (172.31); 31 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 170.00 to 185.50 (181.88); 6 head, 486 lbs., 143.00 unweaned;92 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 164.00 to 176.50 (169.47); 70 head, 551 to 591 lbs., 155.00 to 165.50 (160.44); 15 head, 574 lbs., 153.50 fleshy; 23 head, 555 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 240 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 148.50 to 160.75 (155.18); 12 head, 600 lbs., 139.50 unweaned; 53 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 138.00 to 155.50 (149.92); 174 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 139.00 to 150.75 (143.61); 230 head, 780 to 797 lbs., 137.50 to 147.60 (144.91); 479 head, 802 to 848 lbs., 135.50 to 148.50 (142.23); 251 head, 851 to 895 lbs., 134.00 to 142.60 (140.02); 9 head, 905 lbs., 135.50; 7 head, 983 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 380 to 396 lbs., 166.00 to 167.00 (166.26); 4 head, 416 lbs., 165.00; 6 head, 462 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (153.85); 3 head, 518 lbs., 157.00; 14 head, 596 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 3 head, 693 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 751 lbs., 137.00; 8 head, 817 lbs., 136.00; 68 head, 858 to 870 lbs., 135.50 to 137.60 (137.33). Large frame 1, 7 head, 574 lbs., 151.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 590 lbs., 143.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 386 to 392 lbs., 135.00 to 165.00 (156.52); 13 head, 420 to 428 lbs., 140.00 to 155.50 (149.23); 33 head, 460 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (149.21); 156 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 136.00 to 159.00 (148.72); 70 head, 563 to 599 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (147.98); 23 head, 591 lbs., 141.85 unweaned; 104 head, 609 to 646 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (143.82); 12 head, 607 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 656 to 689 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.27); 40 head, 703 to 738 lbs., 134.50 to 141.00 (138.82); 29 head, 760 to 795 lbs., 128.50 to 134.00 (131.57); 15 head, 830 lbs., 129.00; 12 head, 887 to 888 lbs., 114.50 to 118.50 (117.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 126.00 to 147.50 (136.90); 19 head, 358 to 385 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (141.11); 4 head, 386 lbs., 135.00 guaranteed open; 8 head, 519 to 520 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.13); 3 head, 565 lbs., 130.00; 14 head, 606 to 618 lbs., 135.50 to 136.00 (135.89). Large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 419 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 557 lbs., 139.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 588 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 625 lbs., 126.00; 2 head, 715 lbs., 118.00; 4 head, 826 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 465 lbs., 122.00; 2 head, 578 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 625 lbs., 117.00.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, 307 head, 1145 to 1580 lbs., 107.00 to 120.50 (115.30) average dressing; 11 head, 1500 to 1707 lbs., 113.00 to 117.75 (113.79) average heavy weight; 1 head, 1020 lbs., 107.00 average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 71 head, 1075 to 1525 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (108.64) average; 1 head, 1640 lbs., 103.00 average heavy weight; 17 head, 965 to 1290 lbs., 102.00 to 112.00 (105.46) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 69 head, 1140 to 1500 lbs., 91.00 to 103.00 (97.82) average; 5 head, 1505 lbs., 89.00 average heavy weight; 12 head, 1043 to 1182 lbs., 94.00 to 110.00 (107.42) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 82 head, 1212 to 1512 lbs., 81.00 to 93.00 (83.97) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 42 head, 1145 to 1398 lbs., 80.00 to 84.00 (81.99) average. Select 2 to 3, 20 head, 1080 to 1412 lbs., 67.00 to 76.50 (73.35) average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 170 head, 1145 to 1466 lbs., 106.50 to 120.00 (113.99) average; 11 head, 1037 to 1143 lbs., 106.75 to 109.50 (107.90) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 80 head, 935 to 1485 lbs., 101.00 to 114.50 (106.94) average; 2 head, 1010 lbs., 106.50 to 108.00 (107.25) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 38 head, 1000 to 1493 lbs., 77.00 to 106.50 (95.76) average. Standard 1 to 3, 27 head, 1276 to 1534 lbs., 84.00 to 86.00 (85.02) average. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 12 head, 1385 to 1800 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (64.55) average; 7 head, 1590 to 1815 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (72.43) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 31 head, 1080 to 1575 lbs., 51.00 to 59.00 (53.81) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 18 head, 900 to 1400 lbs., 41.00 to 50.00 (46.31) average; 12 head, 915 to 1200 lbs., 21.00 to 36.00 (30.12) low. Bulls 1, 23 head, 1385 to 2070 lbs., 61.00 to 82.00 (74.46) average.
