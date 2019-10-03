The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 7,878 head of cattle selling the week of Sept. 20 to 26, compared to 4,759 head of cattle selling the previous period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was based on sales from Dunlap, Clarinda, Bloomfield, Sheldon and Denison auction barns. Compared to the previous week, Choice steers and heifers were selling $2 lower. The feeder steers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were selling $7 to $14, those weighing 500 to 599 pounds were selling up to $4 higher, those 600 to 699 pounds were selling $2 higher, those 700 to 799 pounds were selling $6 to $11 higher and those 800 to 999 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The feeder heifers from 400 to 799 pounds were selling $3 to $14 higher and those 800 to 899 pounds were selling $9 higher. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 40% were heifers, 0% were bulls, 0% were dairy heifers; and 6% was slaughter cattle with 37% steers, 29% were dairy steers and 34% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 378 to 396 lbs., 183.00 to 188.50 (185.94); 87 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 166.00 to 185.00 (177.33); 214 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 163.50 to 178.00 (172.21); 209 head, 508 to 541 lbs., 150.00 to 170.00 (159.32); 174 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 142.00 to 163.00 (155.65); 147 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (152.76); 236 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 135.00 to 159.60 (152.75); 316 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 143.50 to 156.00 (150.36); 347 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 141.75 to 155.60 (152.52); 420 head, 807 to 848 lbs., 135.00 to 148.75 (142.56); 872 head, 850 to 897 lbs., 132.50 to 148.00 (142.19); 183 head, 905 to 943 lbs., 121.50 to 137.00 (133.64); 22 head, 958 to 993 lbs., 126.00 to 126.25 (126.21); 4 head, 1043 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 66 head, 320 to 335 lbs., 550.00 to 650.00 (625.07); 101 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 680.00 to 740.00 (721.94); 97 head, 420 to 427 lbs., 690.00 to 775.00 (751.45); 139 head, 460 to 472 lbs., 790.00 to 830.00 (820.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 397 lbs., 175.00; 15 head, 419 to 444 lbs., 146.00 to 155.50 (150.96); 9 head, 491 lbs., 156.00; 38 head, 508 to 535 lbs., 132.00 to 149.00 (142.48); 20 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 149.00 (129.95); 41 head, 625 to 649 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (125.96); 22 head, 658 to 699 lbs., 125.00 to 142.50 (138.10); 28 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 138.50 to 141.50 (140.26); 101 head, 753 to 796 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (136.20); 10 head, 805 lbs., 134.00; 10 head, 853 to 898 lbs., 96.00 to 129.00 (114.11). Dairy steers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 38 head, 626 lbs., 111.00; 3 head, 663 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 398 lbs., 151.00; 134 head, 405 to 441 lbs., 141.00 to 163.00 (154.83); 193 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 136.00 to 160.00 (153.78); 81 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 129.00 to 157.00 (148.07); 264 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 135.50 to 147.00 (142.76); 292 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (140.76); 369 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 134.50 to 146.00 (143.35); 186 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 132.00 to 142.35 (139.55); 344 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (136.26); 183 head, 802 to 846 lbs., 119.00 to 136.80 (130.30); 46 head, 869 to 882 lbs., 121.00 to 129.50 (126.52); 9 head, 907 to 928 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.56); 4 head, 976 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 1019 lbs., 123.00; 11 head, 1072 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 9 head, 287 to 293 lbs., 470.00 to 490.00 (483.42); 79 head, 305 to 338 lbs., 500.00 to 580.00 (545.77); 183 head, 358 to 393 lbs., 510.00 to 620.00 (606.88); 47 head, 409 to 419 lbs., 605.00 to 670.00 (653.10); 25 head, 479 lbs., 730.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 335 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 369 lbs., 142.50; 3 head, 418 lbs., 138.00; 73 head, 457 to 485 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (139.02); 74 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (137.25); 11 head, 553 to 591 lbs., 125.50 to 133.00 (127.71); 12 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (131.20); 5 head, 657 lbs., 134.50; 7 head, 744 to 747 lbs., 128.00 to 133.50 (130.36); 6 head, 775 to 788 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.02); 15 head, 813 to 837 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.90).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 430 lbs., 155.00; 10 head, 551 lbs., 164.00; 5 head, 731 lbs., 920; 5 head, 923 lbs., 81.50.
Dairy heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 510 lbs., 113.00; 3 head, 588 lbs., 116.00.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 119 head, 1115 to 1591 lbs., 101.00 to 107.25 (102.93) average dressing; 12 head, 1078 to 1246 lbs., 102.00 to 107.25 (106.22) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 38 head, 1075 to 1620 lbs., 93.00 to 100.00 (98.05) average. Select 2 to 3, 1 head, 1030 lbs., 90.50 average; 1 head, 1630 lbs., 96.00 average heavy weight; 8 head, 1100 to 1150 lbs., 97.00 to 108.50 (106.04) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 116 head, 1203 to 1585 lbs., 80.00 to 92.00 (86.17) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 23 head, 1058 to 1670 lbs., 61.00 to 79.00 (73.90) average. Select 2 to 3, 1 head, 1315 lbs., 80.00 average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 94 head, 110 to 1453 lbs., 100.00 to 104.50 lbs., average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 31 head, 990 to 1505 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (96.76) average; 24 head, 958 to 1223 lbs., 102.00 to 112.00 (105.95) average return to feed. Dairy heifers, select 2 to 3, 11 head, 1060 to 1493 lbs., 80.00 to 90.50 (87.79) average; 3 head, 1460 to 1560 lbs., 75.00 to 80.00 (77.11) average heavy weight.
