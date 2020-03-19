The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 9,709 head selling the week ending March 12, compared to 8,056 head the previous week, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This summary includes results from Tama, Dunlap, Russell, Kalona, Appanoose and Denison livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $4 to $6 lower. Steers under 450 pounds were trading $6 to $7 lower, 450 to 550 pounds were selling $10 to $12 lower, 550 to 700 pounds were trading $5 to $8 lower, over 700 pounds were selling $10 to $12 lower. Heifers were selling $5 to $9 lower. Supply included: 89% feeder cattle (55% steers, 45% heifers, 0% bulls); 11% slaughter cattle (40% steers, 3% dairy steers, 31% heifers, 24% cows, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 249 lbs., 192.50; 6 head, 298 lbs., 182.00; 7 head, 310 to 333 lbs., 170.00 to 187.00 (177.46); 8 head, 303 lbs., 197.00, unweaned; 33 head, 361 to 395 lbs., 168.00 to 187.00 (180.48); 15 head, 386 lbs., 183.00, unweaned; 76 head, 405 to 449 lbs., 161.00 to 190.50 (182.74); 49 head, 459 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 183.00 (172.35); 174 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 153.00 to 175.00 (164.37); 190 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 146.00 to 170.00 (160.19); 311 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 144.00 to 161.00 (153.97); 685 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 130.00 to 162.00 (148.19); 324 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 129.25 to 154.25 (137.98); 727 head, 757 to 799 lbs., 119.25 to 146.50 (131.76); 516 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 115.00 to 138.25 (128.87); 150 head, 851 to 895 lbs., 114.25 to 123.75 (118.42); 180 head, 902 to 933 lbs., 111.00 to 130.00 (118.94); 64 head, 975 lbs., 113.25; 17 head, 1018 to 1041 lbs., 108.00 to 118.50 (110.56). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 369 lbs., 177.00; 12 head, 425 to 449 lbs., 144.00 to 157.50 (148.84); 8 head, 465 to 485 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (156.74); 10 head, 484 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 128 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 134.00 to 160.00 (149.93); 76 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 133.00 to 156.00 (142.65); 74 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 129.00 to 148.00 (138.61); 32 head, 666 to 697 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (135.56); 12 head, 718 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 752 lbs., 122.50; 18 head, 802 to 840 lbs., 116.50 to 121.00 (117.67); 21 head, 896 lbs., 124.75, fleshy. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 663 lbs., 139.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 620 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 974 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 333 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 319 lbs., 192.50, unweaned; 68 head, 354 to 399 lbs., 144.00 to 177.00 (151.76); 4 head, 370 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 40 head, 407 to 443 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (155.84); 11 head, 415 lbs., 180.00, fancy; 182 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 134.00 to 156.00 (145.03); 307 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 155.00 (139.38); 9 head, 528 lbs., 159.00, replacement; 346 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 153.00 (137.84); 409 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 121.50 to 141.50 (131.64); 4 head, 615 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 459 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 118.75 to 139.50 (128.81); 288 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 116.00 to 135.50 (122.05); 30 head, 727 to 735 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.17), replacement; 540 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 113.00 to 131.50 (122.63); 115 head, 801 to 840 lbs., 103.50 to 124.25 (118.45); 12 head, 837 lbs., 129.00, replacement; 20 head, 865 to 892 lbs., 104.50 to 123.00 (112.31); 20 head, 863 lbs., 129.00,replacement; 42 head, 915 to 922 lbs., 102.50 to 118.00 (104.47). Medium and large frame 1, 45 head, 645 lbs., 1060.00, replacement; 26 head, 650 lbs., 950.00, replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 389 to 398 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.33); 9 head, 417 to 435 lbs., 121.00 to 144.00 (130.73); 30 head, 453 to 491 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.47); 28 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 121.00 to 134.50 (131.03); 45 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 122.50 to 133.00 (126.84); 41 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 113.50 to 127.00 (118.85); 14 head, 655 to 670 lbs., 110.50 to 121.00 (111.78); 36 head, 720 to 747 lbs., 110.75 to 114.00 (112.22); 21 head, 758 to 768 lbs., 107.50 to 110.00 (109.17); 6 head, 793 lbs., 105.00, fleshy; 6 head, 809 lbs., 110.50; 6 head, 840 lbs., 111.00, fleshy. Large frame 1, 5 head, 751 lbs., 112.00. Medium frame 1, 26 head, 720 to 734 lbs., 119.50 to 120.75 (119.94).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 582 lbs., 121.00; 4 head, 613 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 707 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 321 head, 1175 to 1675 lbs., 105.75 to 117.75 (111.46), average; 2 head, 1743 lbs., 98.00, average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 31 head, 1130 to 1505 lbs., 100.00 to 112.50 (106.98), average; 3 head, 1157 lbs., 100.50, average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 3 head, 1120 to 1375 lbs., 103.00 to 104.00 (103.47), average.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1365 to 1640 lbs., 88.50 to 94.50 (91.71), average. Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1546 lbs., 85.00, average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 4 head, 1350 to 1605 lbs., 84.00 to 86.50 (85.22), average. Select 2 to 3, 1 head, 1285 lbs., 76.00, average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 197 head, 1105 to 1515 lbs., 103.00 to 117.00 (110.88), average; 1 head, 1465 lbs., 96.00, average heavy weight; 2 head, 1075 to 1215 lbs., 100.00 to 106.75 (103.17), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 71 head, 1020 to 1445 lbs., 94.50 to 112.50 (105.62), average; 1 head, 925 lbs., 95.50, average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 12 head, 1104 to 1280 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (101.66), average.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 103 head, 1040 to 2165 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (63.60), average; 4 head, 1260 to 1925 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (72.73), high. Boner 80 to 85%, 89 head, 875 to 1835 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (55.66), average. Lean 85 to 90%, 24 head, 825 to 1440 lbs., 40.00 to 49.00 (45.33), average.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1165 to 2285 lbs., 64.00 to 92.00 (80.91), average.
