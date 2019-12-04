The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 10,596 head of cattle selling the week of Nov. 28 and 15,847 head selling the week of Nov. 18, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa. This report includes results from Dunlap, Sioux Center, Russell, Knoxville and Tama auctions.
Compared to Nov. 18, Choice steers and heifers were trading $2 higher. The feeder steers weighing 400 to 599 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower, 600 to 699 pounds were trading steady to $5 higher, 700 to 799 pounds were selling steady to $8 lower, while 800 to 899 pounders were selling mostly steady. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were trading steady to $4 higher, 500 to 699 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower, and 700 to 799 pounds were trading $1 to $4 higher. The supply included 93% feeder cattle (50% steers, 15% dairy steers, 35% heifers, 1% bulls); 7% slaughter cattle (33% steers, 5% dairy steers, 52% heifers, 10% cows, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 292 lbs., 210.00; 74 head, 353 to 390 lbs., 164.00 to 181.00 (177.25); 10 head, 361 to 391 lbs., 161.75 to 164.00 (162.61), unweaned; 95 head, 416 to 447 lbs., 157.00 to 177.00 (168.76); 5 head, 442 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 235 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 154.00 to 176.75 (170.30); 46 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 155.00 to 175.00 (165.96), unweaned; 346 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 150.00 to 174.75 (160.09); 11 head, 508 lbs., 170.00, fancy; 30 head, 520 to 537 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (152.29), unweaned; 350 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (149.77); 34 head, 558 to 588 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (145.92), unweaned; 460 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 154.25 (148.01); 26 head, 623 lbs., 161.00, fancy; 36 head, 602 to 633 lbs., 139.00 to 146.50 (143.79), unweaned; 411 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (151.34); 39 head, 676 to 686 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (135.94), unweaned; 175 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 139.25 to 153.50 (147.28); 4 head, 734 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 239 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 136.50 to 149.00 (141.83); 171 head, 810 to 847 lbs., 138.00 to 153.10 (147.75); 180 head, 850 to 889 lbs., 138.50 to 147.75 (145.04); 51 head, 1026 lbs., 128.00; 3 head, 1095 lbs., 121.50; 5 head, 1116 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 285 lbs., 161.00; 11 head, 321 lbs., 165.00; 24 head, 366 to 396 lbs., 141.00 to 160.00 (153.02); 65 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 140.00 to 169.00 (154.23); 16 head, 429 to 437 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.43), unweaned; 49 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 126.00 to 155.00 (143.94); 25 head, 479 to 497 lbs., 141.00 to 157.00 (145.87), unweaned; 134 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 135.00 to 157.00 (147.32); 42 head, 518 to 547 lbs., 132.00 to 145.75 (140.39), unweaned; 190 head, 564 to 597 lbs., 129.00 to 145.00 (139.33); 69 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 135.50 to 153.00 (144.63), unweaned; 46 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (135.65); 42 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.20), unweaned; 35 head, 659 to 688 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (140.12); 25 head, 656 lbs., 133.75, unweaned; 51 head, 706 to 741 lbs., 123.50 to 141.00 (134.38); 9 head, 719 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 71 head, 770 to 773 lbs., 128.50 to 128.75 (128.62); 24 head, 810 to 848 lbs., 122.00 to 139.00 (131.50); 22 head, 915 lbs., 134.75. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 308 to 346 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.50); 3 head, 465 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 369 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 9 head, 652 lbs., 128.00.
Dairy steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 697 lbs., 83.00 to 90.00 (87.45); 28 head, 782 to 790 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (89.64); 69 head, 808 to 840 lbs., 80.00 to 93.00 (91.84); 99 head, 863 to 895 lbs., 81.00 to 90.00 (87.05); 66 head, 917 to 937 lbs., 84.50 to 89.00 (87.52); 3 head, 1087 lbs., 82.00; 2 head, 1115 lbs., 83.00; 3 head, 1193 lbs., 85.50. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 70 head, 455 to 479 lbs., 75.00 to 82.00 (78.58); 93 head, 509 to 545 lbs., 72.50 to 85.00 (78.67); 44 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 73.50 to 87.00 (76.29); 22 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (73.67); 39 head, 652 to 671 lbs., 75.00 to 76.00 (75.33); 5 head, 726 lbs., 72.00; 4 head, 753 to 770 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (62.98); 2 head, 846 lbs., 76.00; 18 head, 885 to 898 lbs., 62.00 to 79.00 (70.56); 46 head, 912 to 940 lbs., 73.00 to 76.00 (73.89); 2 head, 960 lbs., 65.00; 30 head, 1015 to 1046 lbs., 65.00 to 75.00 (72.07); 6 head, 1058 lbs., 78.50; 10 head, 1108 lbs., 76.50; 22 head, 1246 lbs., 77.75; 15 head, 1262 lbs., 75.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 188 to 195 lbs., 70.00 to 80.00 (76.16); 5 head, 200 to 205 lbs., 70.00 to 80.00 (73.94); 7 head, 285 lbs., 75.00; 41 head, 302 to 330 lbs., 72.50 to 80.00 (78.43); 57 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 80.00 to 91.00 (86.05); 87 head, 402 to 440 lbs., 72.50 to 87.00 (82.61); 27 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 55.00 to 75.00 (71.24); 8 head, 519 lbs., 52.50; 22 head, 573 to 598 lbs., 60.00 to 67.50 (62.22); 9 head, 636 lbs., 57.50; 4 head, 651 lbs., 50.00; 2 head, 720 lbs., 50.00; 8 head, 863 to 868 lbs., 40.00 to 50.00 (45.63); 2 head, 1300 lbs., 62.00; 13 head, 1385 lbs., 69.00; 13 head, 1400 lbs., 69.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 94 lbs., 35.00; 10 head, 108 to 135 lbs., 35.00 to 50.00 (44.02); 32 head, 150 to 195 lbs., 45.00 to 55.00 (47.32); 3 head, 205 lbs., 4.00; 4 head, 265 to 290 lbs., 30.00 to 35.00 (32.39); 15 head, 308 to 340 lbs., 30.00 to 47.50 (40.42); 3 head, 397 lbs., 55.00; 17 head, 405 to 432 lbs., 40.00 to 60.00 (51.65); 9 head, 450 to 473 lbs., 30.00 to 40.00 (33.24); 12 head, 518 to 529 lbs., 30.00 to 35.00 (30.82); 8 head, 570 to 591 lbs., 30.00 to 45.00 (41.35); 6 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 30.00 to 47.50 (37.71); 2 head, 680 lbs., 42.50; 2 head, 745 lbs., 40.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 316 to 345 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (154.04); 82 head, 365 to 379 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (154.81); 6 head, 365 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 43 head, 407 to 434 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (142.43); 31 head, 445 to 446 lbs., 136.50 to 140.00 (137.06), unweaned; 407 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 134.50 to 152.00 (144.57); 9 head, 461 lbs., 147.00, fancy; 27 head, 451 to 475 lbs., 134.50 to 136.00 (135.42), unweaned; 346 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 126.00 to 142.50 (135.49); 70 head, 513 to 542 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.27), unweaned; 375 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 126.25 to 138.50 (131.64); 24 head, 551 to 589 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.60), unweaned; 343 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 122.50 to 138.00 (131.05); 12 head, 628 to 641 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.23), unweaned; 110 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (130.14); 61 head, 727 to 744 lbs., 121.00 to 136.60 (135.55); 10 head, 738 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 133 head, 751 to 768 lbs., 124.00 to 144.10 (139.31); 10 head, 1017 to 1034 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (107.98). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 340 to 346 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.29); 73 head, 351 to 399 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (134.62); 18 head, 351 to 384 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (129.37), unweaned; 63 head, 409 to 441 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (136.00); 83 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 122.00 to 134.50 (131.07); 25 head, 470 to 497 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (128.01), unweaned; 77 head, 514 to 543 lbs., 124.50 to 143.00 (130.11); 63 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 121.00 to 129.50 (126.01); 75 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (123.82); 15 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.28); 38 head, 654 lbs., 119.75, unweaned; 5 head, 744 lbs., 118.25; 32 head, 764 to 794 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (111.97); 35 head, 849 lbs., 126.50; 23 head, 860 to 861 lbs., 108.25 to 118.00 (112.92). Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 451 lbs., 117.00; 8 head, 603 lbs., 112.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 390 lbs., 111.00 111.00
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 337 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 3 head, 395 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 412 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 4 head, 520 lbs., 122.00; 8 head, 510 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 3 head, 577 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large farme 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 429 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 557 to 558 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (132.66); 6 head, 657 lbs., 128.50.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 165 head, 1223 to 1684 lbs., 108.00 to 120.75 (116.65), average; 22 head, 1559 to 1689 lbs., 107.00 to 113.50 (109.20), average heavy weight; 13 head, 1169 to 1295 lbs., 106.00 to 111.50 (108.90), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 1030 to 1392 lbs., 101.00 to 112.50 (108.05), average; 2 head, 1675 to 1995 lbs., 90.00 to 100.50 (94.79), average heavy weight; 2 head, 1035 to 1255 lbs., 96.50 to 104.00 (99.89), average return to feed.
Dairy steers: Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 1238 to 1523 lbs., 83.50 to 86.50 (84.79), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1290 to 1310 lbs., 65.00 to 75.50 (70.21), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 261 head, 1148 to 1517 lbs., 108.00 to 120.10 (116.63), average; 12 head, 1513 to 1521 lbs., 108.50 to 109.00 (108.79); average heavy weight; 15 head, 835 to 1155 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (115.43), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 1005 to 1439 lbs., 101.00 to 112.00 (105.46), average; 10 head, 1020 to 1203 lbs., 101.00 to 106.00 (104.00), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1245 to 1410 lbs., 90.50 to 93.00 (91.67), average; 2 head, 1670 to 1680 lbs., 100.50 to 101.50 (101.00), average heavy weight; 19 head, 760 to 1033 lbs., 82.00 to 87.00 (84.11), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1370 to 1605 lbs., 57.00 to 66.75 (63.63), average; 1 head, 1405 lbs., 70.00, high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 1100 to 1635 lbs., 46.00 to 55.00 (50.05), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 910 to 1630 lbs., 36.00 to 45.00 (38.92), average; 13 head, 750 to 1435 lbs., 21.00 to 32.00 (27.93), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1490 to 2155 lbs., 50.00 to 72.00 (63.81), average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.