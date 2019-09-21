The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated sales receipts of 8,229 head of cattle selling the week of Sept. 6 to 12, compared to 3,163 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was generated from feeder cattle and slaughter sales in Tama, Dunlap, Clarinda and Denison. Compared to the previous week, the Choice steers and heifers were selling $5 to $8 lower. The feeder steers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were selling $1 to $16 lower. Those 500 to 699 pounds were selling $2 to $10 1ower, those 700 to 899 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower and those 900 to 999 pounds were selling $3 lower. The feeder heifers from 400 to 599 pounds were selling $8 to $15 lower, those 600 to 699 pounds were selling $4 to $9 lower, those 700 to 899 pounds were mostly steady and those 900 to 999 pounds were selling $7 lower. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 38% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 47% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 43% were heifers, 7% were cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 262 lbs., 205.00; 34 head, 319 to 330 lbs., 165.00 to 189.00 (179.44); 80 head, 352 to 391 lbs., 155.00 to 188.00 (180.47); 213 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 150.50 to 182.00 (164.01); 229 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 174.00 (162.05); 383 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (159.75); 238 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 144.00 to 172.00 (152.17); 383 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 165.00 (151.21); 246 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 139.00 to 152.00 (146.60); 359 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 135.00 to 153.50 (143.42); 556 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 132.50 to 147.50 (141.63); 249 head, 809 to 849 lbs., 129.75 to 144.50 (139.42); 486 head, 850 to 895 lbs., 126.50 to 139.75 (134.62); 286 head, 900 to 948 lbs., 121.25 to 135.25 (132.90); 32 head, 971 to 997 lbs., 125.50 to 130.00 (127.39); 9 head, 1014 lbs., 126.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 336 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 410 to 435 lbs., 143.00; 25 head, 454 to 480 lbs., 140.00 to 159.00 (155.23); 32 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 133.50 to 149.00 (141.79); 35 head, 562 to 584 lbs., 129.50 to 140.50 (134.89); 32 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (137.46); 3 head, 695 lbs., 131.00; 7 head, 710 to 723 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.13); 14 head, 751 to 765 lbs., 125.00 to 128.75 (127.42); 35 head, 803 to 841 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (128.89); 11 head, 908 to 934 lbs., 119.00 to 120.75 (120.01); 6 head, 1033 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 238 lbs., 530.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 294 lbs., 166.00; 28 head, 301 to 338 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (153.76); 68 head, 350 to 387 lbs., 149.00 to 170.25 (160.71); 181 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 130.00 to 163.00 (142.55); 215 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (140.50); 79 head, 484 lbs., 150.00 fancy; 311 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 143.25 (138.34); 219 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 125.50 to 139.00 (133.86); 166 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 128.00 to 141.25 (134.44); 238 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (135.50); 169 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (133.43); 318 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 122.00 to 137.75 (130.17); 86 head, 808 to 843 lbs., 111.00 to 130.00 (126.00); 30 head, 856 to 895 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (122.36); 77 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 111.50 to 128.50 (123.17); 33 head, 953 to 992 lbs., 105.00 to 126.50 (119.74); 43 head, 1007 to 1034 lbs., 110.75 to 125.50 (119.18). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 266 lbs., 400.00; 4 head, 348 lbs., 580.00; 14 head, 370 to 391 lbs., 575.00 to 610.00 (602.20); 7 head, 400 lbs., 585.00; 3 head, 488 lbs., 625.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 318 to 349 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (140.20); 6 head, 350 to 353 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.33); 22 head, 416 to 437 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (148.30); 38 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (128.73); 9 head, 525 to 543 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.90); 13 head, 561 to 593 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (122.21); 7 head, 624 to 640 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (121.58); 60 head, 669 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (123.74); 3 head, 757 lbs., 115.00; 8 head, 902 lbs., 111.00; 9 head, 1103 lbs., 97.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 310 to 312 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.50); 3 head, 403 lbs., 166.00; 16 head, 473 lbs., 135.50; 40 head, 512 lbs., 145.50; 15 head, 554 lbs., 134.50; 4 head, 808 lbs., 109.00.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 234 head, 1110 to 1650 lbs., 94.00 to 105.85 (101.50) average dressing. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 57 head, 1100 to 1525 lbs., 92.00 to 99.75 (97.50) average; 5 head, 1113 to 1210 lbs., 89.50 to 94.00 (91.87) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 4 head, 1105 to 1135 lbs., 91.00 to 92.50 (92.12) average; 5 head, 1005 to 1185 lbs., 90.00 to 97.50 (92.55) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Select and Choice 2 to 3, 1 head, 1215 lbs., 70.00 average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 193 head, 1090 to 1474 lbs., 94.00 to 104.00 (99.78) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 58 head, 1023 to 1415 lbs., 88.50 to 99.60 (97.78) average; 8 head, 875 to 1158 lbs., 88.00 to 103.00 (93.85) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 6 head, 1013 to 1235 lbs., 85.00 to 92.00 (89.32) average; 14 head, 1400 to 1630 lbs., 74.50 to 76.00 (75.13) average heavy weight; 2 head, 1128 lbs., 87.75 average return to feed. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 19 head, 1080 to 1525 lbs., 60.00 to 70.50 (64.92) average. Boner, 80 to 85%, 18 head, 1090 to 1695 lbs., 51.00 to 59.00 (55.01) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 870 to 1450 lbs., 43.00 to 49.00 (46.09) average. Bulls 1, 16 head, 955 to 2020 lbs., 54.00 to 88.00 (76.86) average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.