The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 4,495 head selling the week ending April 9 compared to 6,618 head trading on March 30, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The week’s report includes results from Dunlap, Bloomfield, Clarinda and Appanoose sales.
Compared to a week ago, there were too few Choice steers and heifers for a market trend. Feeder steers 400 to 549 pounds were selling steady to $10 higher,550 to 699 pounds were trading $1 to $7 lower, 700 to 899 pounds were selling $5 to $12 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 549 pounds were trading $6 to $12 higher, 550 to 699 pounds were selling steady to $3 lower, 700 to 749 pounds were trading from $10 lower to $5 higher. Supply included: 95% feeder cattle (52% steers, 48% heifers, 1% bulls); 5% slaughter cattle (24% steers, 3% dairy steers, 15% heifers, 38% cows, 12% bulls, 8% dairy heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 264 lbs., 170.00; 27 head, 303 to 333 lbs., 161.00 to 180.00 (170.84); 91 head, 355 to 393 lbs., 160.00 to 184.00 (177.14); 5 head, 375 lbs., 164.00, full; 53 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 160.00 to 180.00 (176.35); 111 head, 463 to 493 lbs., 150.00 to 174.00 (158.74); 5 head, 454 lbs., 176.00, fancy; 37 head, 451 to 479 lbs., 169.00 to 172.00 (171.62), unweaned; 255 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 144.25 to 179.00 (162.27); 34 head, 504 to 515 lbs., 178.50 to 183.25 (181.32), thin fleshed; 11 head, 515 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 234 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 137.50 to 179.50 (154.11); 61 head, 563 to 592 lbs., 161.00 to 165.25 (163.49), thin fleshed; 36 head, 568 to 598 lbs., 149.00 to 173.00 (164.72), unweaned; 80 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 128.75 to 168.00 (147.03); 46 head, 601 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 70 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 114.00 to 142.50 (129.50); 129 head, 710 to 744 lbs., 117.00 to 138.50 (122.98); 140 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (119.07); 293 head, 819 to 849 lbs., 106.25 to 118.50 (116.37); 40 head, 861 to 890 lbs., 105.50 to 106.75 (106.51); 67 head, 920 to 923 lbs., 95.50 to 109.85 (108.56); 8 head, 956 lbs., 107.25; 11 head, 1012 lbs., 93.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 392 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.50); 19 head, 417 to 426 lbs., 156.00 to 158.50 (157.02); 26 head, 458 to 491 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (142.24); 5 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.59); 26 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 122.00 to 151.00 (132.45); 13 head, 613 to 631 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (120.32); 26 head, 652 to 679 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (114.91). Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 571 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 333 to 340 lbs., 156.50 to 167.00 (160.73); 5 head, 349 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 47 head, 362 to 399 lbs., 155.00 to 171.00 (161.80); 115 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 136.50 to 166.00 (153.53); 44 head, 409 to 441 lbs., 142.50 to 165.00 (146.66), unweaned; 80 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 139.00 to 162.50 (154.31); 24 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 153.00 to 155.50 (154.90), fancy; 172 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 129.25 to 163.00 (144.21); 11 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (135.85), fleshy; 27 head, 504 lbs., 156.25, thin fleshed; 27 head, 542 lbs., 163.00, unweaned; 174 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 123.00 to 144.00 (133.55); 11 head, 580 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 186 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 136.75 (128.37); 231 head, 656 to 686 lbs., 112.50 to 129.50 (123.44); 77 head, 711 to 742 lbs., 105.50 to 115.25 (109.54); 110 head, 763 to 794 lbs., 100.00 to 111.50 (106.31); 258 head, 803 to 844 lbs., 100.25 to 104.50 (101.93); 92 head, 856 to 872 lbs., 98.25 to 100.75 (99.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 345 lbs., 145.00; 10 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.59); 12 head, 421 to 434 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (129.34); 23 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.71); 16 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (119.36); 15 head, 567 to 599 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (120.14); 4 head, 760 lbs., 100.25; 13 head, 887 to 896 lbs., 83.00 to 85.00 (84.23).
Feeder bulls: Medium and Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 365 to 368 lbs., 161.00 to 164.00 (163.70), unweaned; 20 head, 448 lbs., 173.00, unweaned.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 1205 to 1563 lbs., 86.50 to 92.50 (89.58), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1295 lbs., 84.00, average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 975 to 1075 lbs., 73.00 to 83.00 (76.35), average return to feed.
Slaughter dairy steers: Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1048 lbs., 81.50, average. Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1140 to 1510 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (88.20), average.
Slaughter heifers: Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1083 to 1378 lbs., 83.00 to 84.00 (83.21), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 985 to 1015 lbs., 71.00 to 78.00 (74.55), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 1250 to 1820 lbs., 50.00 to 58.00 (54.66), average. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 1115 to 1610 lbs., 41.00 to 49.00 (44.63), average; 2 head, 1460 to 1500 lbs., 35.00 to 37.00 (35.99), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 855 to 1615 lbs., 34.00 to 40.00 (36.36), average.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1000 to 2160 lbs., 66.00 to 84.50 (77.37), average; 1 head, 2775 lbs., 59.00, average heavy weight; 1 head, 1805 lbs., 87.00, high; 5 head, 1090 to 2170 lbs., 59.00 to 62.50 (60.80), low.
Slaughter dairy heifers: Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 984 lbs., 78.50, average.
