The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 20,291 head selling a week ago and 14,510 head trading Feb. 3, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa. This report includes results from Tama, Russell, Dunlap, Knoxville, Bloomfield, Creston, Clarinda and Denison sales.
Compared to a week ago, Choice slaughter steers and heifers were selling $2 to $3 lower. Feeder steers weighing 400 to 699 pounds were trading steady to $2 higher, 700 to 850 pounds were selling steady to $1 lower, 850 to 950 pounds were trading $3 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 850 pounds were selling mostly steady to $2 higher. The supply included: 96% feeder cattle (56% steers, 43% heifers, 0% bulls); 4% slaughter cattle (44% steers, 4% dairy steers, 33% heifers, 18% cows, 2% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 321 lbs., 196.00; 57 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 170.00 to 199.00 (185.36); 133 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 165.00 to 200.00 (183.61); 304 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 166.00 to 200.00 (179.14); 4 head, 481 lbs., 165.00, fleshy; 443 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 160.00 to 188.00 (177.28); 787 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 157.00 to 182.00 (168.43); 15 head, 579 lbs., 179.00, fancy; 991 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 151.25 to 169.50 (163.38); 52 head, 602 lbs., 171.25, fancy; 27 head, 639 to 646 lbs., 142.50 to 145.00 (143.42), fleshy; 1433 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 142.50 to 166.50 (155.96); 46 head, 670 to 691 lbs., 144.25 to 145.00 (144.80), fleshy; 1438 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 135.50 to 156.75 (149.74); 177 head, 714 lbs., 158.30, fancy; 1583 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 134.25 to 149.75 (142.56); 40 head, 751 lbs., 135.25, fleshy; 614 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (137.52); 64 head, 849 lbs., 139.00, fancy; 21 head, 806 to 842 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.58), fleshy; 429 head, 850 to 897 lbs., 124.00 to 140.00 (136.60); 65 head, 852 lbs., 136.35, fancy; 48 head, 858 to 870 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.72), fleshy; 189 head, 906 to 945 lbs., 121.00 to 135.60 (132.16); 9 head, 936 lbs., 123.75, fleshy; 56 head, 1012 lbs., 121.00, fleshy; 4 head, 1052 lbs., 137.25. Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 310 lbs., 570.00; 3 head, 396 lbs., 620.00; 3 head, 501 lbs., 750.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 319 to 340 lbs., 167.50 to 170.00 (169.02); 14 head, 421 to 424 lbs., 167.50 to 179.00 (170.77); 20 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 151.00 to 166.00 (161.28); 51 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (161.07); 66 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 136.00 to 162.00 (153.36); 48 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.14); 16 head, 603 lbs., 143.50, unweaned; 232 head, 657 to 695 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (145.10); 8 head, 677 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 70 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 130.00 to 143.50 (138.04); 63 head, 752 to 795 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (131.59); 3 head, 805 to 815 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.36); 3 head, 967 lbs., 122.00; 12 head, 1030 lbs., 122.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 589 to 594 lbs., 142.50 to 148.00 (144.80); 13 head, 628 lbs., 134.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 343 to 346 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (155.36); 69 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 161.00 to 173.00 (169.55); 155 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 141.00 to 169.00 (156.39); 329 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 141.00 to 172.50 (154.93); 14 head, 477 lbs., 163.25, fancy; 690 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 136.00 to 158.00 (148.14); 1254 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 133.50 to 154.50 (143.66); 15 head, 586 lbs., 130.00, fleshy; 43 head, 559 lbs., 154.00, replacement; 1119 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 127.50 to 147.00 (138.86); 4 head, 603 lbs., 125.50, fleshy; 59 head, 604 to 641 lbs., 144.00 to 153.50 (147.11), replacement; 1221 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 127.00 to 141.50 (135.31); 45 head, 667 to 678 lbs., 126.50 to 134.25 (131.75), fleshy; 127 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 143.00 to 151.75 (145.98), replacement; 929 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 123.75 to 137.50 (132.39); 19 head, 733 to 736 lbs., 119.00 to 123.25 (121.55), fleshy; 59 head, 711 to 729 lbs., 145.25 to 152.75 (146.95), replacement; 568 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 118.50 to 136.00 (130.22); 14 head, 762 to 781 lbs., 110.00 to 120.50 (117.51), fleshy; 147 head, 808 to 849 lbs., 111.00 to 138.50 (129.33); 11 head, 849 lbs., 121.50, fleshy; 31 head, 850 to 893 lbs., 120.50 to 126.00 (124.17); 4 head, 1166 lbs., 110.50. Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 283 lbs., 420.00; 3 head, 356 lbs., 450.00; 3 head, 413 lbs., 610.00; 3 head, 491 lbs., 600.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 268 to 283 lbs., 157.50 to 169.00 (163.92); 3 head, 327 lbs., 161.00; 4 head, 391 lbs., 145.00; 66 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 162.00 (154.75); 54 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 137.00 to 155.00 (145.10); 47 head, 504 to 534 lbs., 125.00 to 145.50 (137.73); 64 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 123.50 to 135.50 (130.60); 127 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (127.02); 73 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 122.00 to 129.50 (125.75); 16 head, 701 to 735 lbs., 121.00 to 123.50 (122.57); 6 head, 781 lbs., 122.00. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 698 lbs., 128.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 422 lbs., 162.50, unweaned; 6 head, 585 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 722 lbs., 107.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 208 head, 1135 to 1643 lbs., 112.50 to 123.75 (119.74), average; 11 head, 1150 to 1268 lbs., 112.00 to 115.50 (114.14), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 47 head, 1100 to 1559 lbs., 109.00 to 118.35 (116.95), average.
Feeder dairy steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 1278 to 1713 lbs., 75.50 to 84.50 (78.77), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1245 lbs., 72.50, average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 146 head, 1210 to 1528 lbs., 114.50 to 122.75 (118.78), average; 2 head, 1625 lbs., 116.25, average heavy weight; 16 head, 1030 to 1250 lbs., 107.00 to 115.50 (110.97), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 1125 to 1555 lbs., 91.00 to 118.00 (111.69), average; 1 head, 1210 lbs., 93.00, average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1460 to 1693 lbs., 81.00 to 85.00 (83.12), average heavy weight.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 1105 to 1975 lbs., 57.00 to 68.00 (62.54), average; 3 head, 1390 to 1815 lbs., 70.00 to 84.00 (74.64), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 955 to 1665 lbs., 48.00 to 56.00 (52.44), average; 6 head, 915 to 1580 lbs., 44.00 to 48.00 (46.36), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 960 to 1350 lbs., 40.00 to 47.00 (43.91), average; 5 head, 1105 to 1330 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (37.56), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1270 to 2555 lbs., 63.00 to 81.00 (71.18), average.
