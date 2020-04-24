The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 3,095 head selling the week ending April 13 and 4,495 trading on April 6, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Bloomfield, Creston and Lamoni. Compared to a week ago, there were not enough Choice steer and heifer receipts for a market trend. Feeder steers weighing 400 to 500 pounds were selling $8 to $11 higher, 600 to 799 pounds were trading $4 to $10 higher, 800 to 950 pounds were selling $3 to $8 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 499 pounds were trading $7 to $14 lower, 500 to 699 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower, 700 to 799 pounds were trading $12 to $13 higher. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (63% steers and 37% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 370 to 388 lbs., 168.00 to 177.00 (173.26); 25 head, 401 to 442 lbs., 170.00 to 178.25 (174.45); 12 head, 401 to 416 lbs., 177.00, unweaned; 48 head, 458 to 493 lbs., 157.50 to 182.00 (169.92); 44 head, 481 to 493 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (167.75), unweaned; 109 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 156.00 to 182.00 (170.13); 8 head, 525 lbs., 162.00, unweaned; 135 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 154.00 to 171.50 (164.15); 111 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 147.00 to 165.25 (155.91); 101 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 146.50 (136.30); 11 head, 660 lbs., 154.70, fancy; 143 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 124.25 to 136.00 (133.29); 39 head, 719 to 720 lbs., 120.00 to 129.25 (124.27), unweaned; 114 head, 762 to 797 lbs., 115.50 to 128.25 (123.06); 24 head, 827 to 841 lbs., 110.00 to 127.25 (120.42); 76 head, 863 to 866 lbs., 114.25 to 118.75 (115.20); 298 head, 901 to 948 lbs., 107.50 to 115.00 (111.93); 304 head, 1010 to 1045 lbs., 105.35 to 106.85 (106.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 333 lbs., 167.00; 6 head, 368 to 395 lbs., 165.00; 5 head, 415 lbs., 161.00; 16 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 157.50 to 163.00 (159.70); 5 head, 525 lbs., 152.50; 4 head, 543 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 12 head, 570 to 586 lbs., 159.00 to 161.75 (160.59); 10 head, 620 to 643 lbs., 150.00 to 154.50 (152.66); 9 head, 680 lbs., 128.00; 13 head, 725 to 748 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (116.50); 7 head, 788 lbs., 114.50. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 450 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 17 head, 571 lbs., 134.50, unweaned; 22 head, 894 lbs., 107.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 336 lbs., 156.00; 22 head, 362 to 399 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.84); 34 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (146.41); 21 head, 403 to 410 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.77), unweaned; 55 head, 453 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 153.00 (140.16); 17 head, 470 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 83 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 130.50 to 143.50 (138.77); 108 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 138.50 (130.64); 88 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (125.44); 111 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 125.75 (121.76); 271 head, 700 to 738 lbs., 116.00 to 123.25 (121.60); 30 head, 741 lbs., 130.00, replacement; 14 head, 719 lbs., 111.50, unweaned; 12 head, 753 to 771 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.36); 16 head, 803 lbs., 105.00; 23 head, 902 to 943 lbs., 85.00 to 89.00 (86.06); 10 head, 1000 to 1016 lbs., 94.00 to 97.50 (95.41). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 390 lbs., 147.00; 5 head, 442 lbs., 141.00; 11 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (128.45); 22 head, 559 to 575 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (125.90); 8 head, 622 to 626 lbs., 110.00 to 116.50 (112.43); 12 head, 675 to 685 lbs., 105.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 445 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 617 lbs., 112.50; 22 head, 756 lbs., 109.50.
