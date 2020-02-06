The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 17,622 head selling a week ago and 12,001 head trading Jan. 20, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes Tama, Dunlap, Sioux, Russell, Bloomfield, Lamoni, Denison, Clarinda and Centerville auction results.
Compared to a week ago, Choice slaughter steers and heifers were trading $3 to $4 lower. Feeder steers 400 to 499 pounds were selling $4 to $6 lower, those 500 to 899 pounds were selling steady to $4 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 499 pounds were trading $4 to $10 lower, 500 to 799 pounds were selling $1 to $6 lower. Supply included: 99% feeder cattle (55% steers, 5% dairy steers, 39% heifers, 1% bulls); 1% slaughter cattle (40% steers, 3% dairy steers, 57% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 341 lbs., 181.00; 38 head, 356 to 395 lbs., 160.00 to 185.00 (172.17); 3 head, 397 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 117 head, 412 to 446 lbs., 155.00 to 190.00 (173.82); 289 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 160.00 to 189.00 (174.23); 709 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 155.50 to 185.00 (169.54); 23 head, 519 lbs., 184.25, fancy; 10 head, 542 lbs., 180.00, thin fleshed; 34 head, 515 to 546 lbs., 131.00 to 159.50 (148.11), unweaned; 954 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 155.00 to 175.25 (165.79); 5 head, 592 lbs., 158.00, full; 36 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 125.00 to 156.00 (141.51), unweaned; 1276 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 167.00 (158.25); 6 head, 630 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 987 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 140.00 to 159.50 (151.19); 5 head, 692 lbs., 160.50, fancy; 3 head, 650 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 1552 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 136.50 to 155.25 (146.52); 63 head, 714 lbs., 154.50, fancy; 997 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 133.50 to 155.50 (144.75); 4 head, 791 lbs., 130.50, fleshy; 4 head, 789 lbs., 127.00, full; 586 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 131.50 to 147.00 (139.51); 89 head, 854 to 894 lbs., 125.00 to 146.50 (135.06); 108 head, 900 to 932 lbs., 124.00 to 147.75 (135.74); 15 head, 952 to 991 lbs., 124.50 to 132.50 (129.60). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 258 to 282 lbs., 171.00 to 183.00 (177.19); 26 head, 308 to 337 lbs., 151.00 to 172.50 (162.85); 15 head, 362 to 395 lbs., 156.50 to 178.00 (161.91); 18 head, 403 to 438 lbs., 149.00 to 182.00 (173.20); 5 head, 409 lbs., 144.00, fleshy; 52 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 143.00 to 171.00 (160.84); 90 head, 508 to 543 lbs., 145.00 to 166.50 (154.26); 71 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 144.00 to 162.00 (153.14); 125 head, 611 to 649 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (145.66); 35 head, 660 to 688 lbs., 125.00 to 149.00 (145.75); 64 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 126.00 to 143.00 (134.86); 114 head, 755 to 796 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (138.37); 54 head, 805 to 849 lbs., 136.00 to 139.50 (138.58); 3 head, 903 lbs., 122.50;
1 head, 950 lbs., 120.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 703 to 738 lbs., 134.75 to 135.00 (134.85). Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 675 to 677 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.75). Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 598 lbs., 147.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 420 to 422 lbs., 164.00 to 165.00 (164.40); 13 head, 450 to 467 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.40); 9 head, 508 to 538 lbs., 149.00 to 151.50 (150.70); 5 head, 570 to 580 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.21).
Dairy steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1280 lbs., 83.00; 3 head, 1440 lbs., 93.00. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 827 lbs., 97.00; 4 head, 1147 lbs., 96.00; 10 head, 1266 lbs., 78.00; 8 head, 1349 lbs., 71.00; 7 head, 1549 lbs., 71.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 405 to 433 lbs., 102.00 to 110.00 (105.07); 8 head, 480 to 481 lbs., 103.00 to 108.00 (106.75); 36 head, 528 to 539 lbs., 95.00 to 100.00 (98.49); 25 head, 557 to 586 lbs., 97.50 to 101.00 (100.04); 13 head, 618 lbs., 90.00; 22 head, 703 lbs., 90.00; 10 head, 768 lbs., 80.00; 57 head, 815 to 817 lbs., 81.00 to 90.00 (87.94); 67 head, 866 to 880 lbs., 86.00 to 88.00 (87.53); 35 head, 966 to 980 lbs., 79.00 to 85.00 (84.43); 6 head, 1009 lbs., 79.00; 25 head, 1165 to 1192 lbs., 74.00 to 75.00 (74.32); 17 head, 1236 to 1240 lbs., 72.00 to 76.00 (72.47); 25 head, 1258 to 1273 lbs., 70.00 to 77.00 (70.85). Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 153 to 185 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (90.41); 31 head, 159 to 175 lbs., 60.00 to 70.00 (64.50), thin fleshed; 44 head, 223 to 249 lbs., 85.00 to 102.50 (92.14); 6 head, 240 lbs., 135.00, fancy; 4 head, 218 lbs., 40.00, thin fleshed; 51 head, 312 to 323 lbs., 87.00 to 95.00 (89.46); 11 head, 308 to 343 lbs., 30.00 to 40.00 (33.63), gaunt; 12 head, 301 to 310 lbs., 65.00 to 72.50 (71.22), thin fleshed; 16 head, 369 to 399 lbs., 84.00 to 86.00 (85.04); 15 head, 409 to 416 lbs., 86.50 to 88.50 (87.84); 21 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 75.00 to 90.00 (85.97); 8 head, 536 lbs., 30.00, gaunt; 18 head, 520 lbs., 62.00, thin fleshed; 6 head, 560 to 567 lbs., 72.50 to 82.50 (79.19); 4 head, 595 lbs., 50.00, thin fleshed; 14 head, 616 to 625 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (63.56) thin fleshed; 6 head, 652 lbs., 67.50, thin fleshed; 9 head, 738 to 745 lbs., 45.00 to 52.50 (48.32) thin fleshed; 47 head, 757 to 778 lbs., 62.00 to 72.50 (68.30); 16 head, 825 to 842 lbs., 67.00 to 71.00 (69.56); 12 head, 855 to 881 lbs., 64.00 to 65.00 (64.49); 17 head, 960 to 988 lbs., 45.00 to 55.00 (48.00); 5 head, 1080 to 1093 lbs., 45.00 to 61.00 (54.65); 5 head, 1146 lbs., 60.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 241 lbs., 162.00; 23 head, 315 to 348 lbs., 147.00 to 179.00 (160.59); 118 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 140.00 to 186.00 (153.75); 227 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 135.00 to 160.00 (147.89); 8 head, 418 lbs., 159.50, fancy; 10 head, 410 to 415 lbs., 124.50 to 141.00 (136.01), fleshy; 10 head, 425 lbs., 172.50, replacement; 344 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 136.00 to 166.00 (148.98); 9 head, 475 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 749 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 126.00 to 162.00 (143.96); 11 head, 516 lbs., 151.00, thin fleshed; 875 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 154.00 (139.65); 15 head, 587 lbs., 157.50, fancy; 5 head, 597 lbs., 125.00, full; 5 head, 571 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 1166 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 126.00 to 147.00 (138.67); 876 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 125.00 to 149.50 (136.63); 16 head, 651 lbs., 125.00, fleshy; 45 head, 687 to 689 lbs., 139.50 to 148.50 (141.50), replacement; 420 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 122.00 to 139.50 (131.27); 10 head, 734 lbs., 117.25, fleshy; 190 head, 702 to 716 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.38), replacement; 182 head,751 to 799 lbs., 120.00 to 139.25 (131.27); 7 head, 797 lbs., 114.00, fleshy; 11 head, 756 lbs., 143.00, replacement; 86 head, 802 to 847 lbs., 120.00 to 134.25 (128.23); 60 head, 825 lbs., 132.00, replacement; 48 head, 850 to 873 lbs., 118.00 to 130.00 (126.67); 29 head, 921 to 941 lbs., 110.00 to 129.00 (120.75); 23 head, 960 to 981 lbs., 115.00 to 124.50 (119.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 200 lbs., 125.00; 7 head, 296 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 345 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 393 lbs., 138.00; 51 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 125.00 to 160.50 (147.06); 74 head, 456 to 497 lbs., 122.00 to 148.50 (138.12); 83 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 126.00 to 147.50 (133.23); 4 head, 540 lbs., 131.50, fleshy; 63 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 137.50 (130.74); 4 head, 580 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 121 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 122.25 to 137.00 (132.34); 29 head, 657 to 680 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.38); 14 head, 715 to 732 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (124.34); 8 head, 750 to 760 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.62). Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 659 lbs., 125.75. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 340 to 347 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.63); 5 head, 360 to 370 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.61); 9 head, 425 to 440 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.67); 5 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.42); 5 head, 510 to 521 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.61); 8 head, 758 to 768 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (116.76); 8 head, 859 to 860 lbs., 105.00 to 106.00 (105.38).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 225 lbs., 203.00; 15 head, 273 lbs., 167.00; 5 head, 303 to 316 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (165.10); 11 head, 359 to 365 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.45); 2 head, 415 lbs., 157.00 (157.00); 17 head, 472 to 488 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (157.43); 4 head, 508 lbs., 148.50; 6 head, 570 lbs., 143.00; 19 head, 613 to 636 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (138.98); 3 head, 675 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 607 lbs., 125.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 63 head, 1185 to 1730 lbs., 113.00 to 124.00 (120.20), average; 1 head, 1880 lbs., 102.00, average heavy weight;
13 head, 1020 to 1295 lbs., 112.00 to 121.25 (120.18), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1595 lbs., 111.50, average; 1 head, 1080 lbs., 109.00, average return to feed.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1495 lbs., 83.00, average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 870 lbs., 107.00, average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 55 head, 1110 to 1510 lbs., 115.50 to 124.00 (120.62), average; 24 head, 745 to 1248 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (119.48); average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 980 to 1533 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (105.94), average; 2 head, 1580 lbs., 83.00 to 90.00 (86.50), average heavy weight; 4 head, 885 to 1105 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (102.67), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1028 to 1125 lbs., 94.00 to 96.50 (96.16), average; 17 head, 875 to 1185 lbs., 93.00 to 95.00 (94.26), average return to feed.
