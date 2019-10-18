The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 6,139 head of cattle selling the week of Oct. 4 to 10, compared to 4,987 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was generated from auction barns that handled feeder cattle and slaughter cattle sales in Dunlap, Sigourney, Knoxville, Tama, Creston, Sheldon and Centerville. Compared to the previous reporting period, Choice steers and heifers were selling $3 higher. The feeder steers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were selling $10 to $16 higher, those 500 to 599 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher, those 600 to 699 pounds were selling $6 to $10 higher, those 700 to 799 pounds were selling $6 to $8 higher and those 800 to 899 pounds were selling $4 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were selling $1 to $7 higher, those 500 to 599 pounds were steady, those 600 to 699 pounds were steady to $3 higher, those 700 to 799 pounds were steady and those 800 to 899 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 42% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 21% was slaughter cattle with 47% steers, 16% were dairy steers, 33% were heifers, 4% were cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight to actual weight, 47 head, 303 to 345 lbs., 167.50 to 190.00 (179.14); 36 head, 358 to 394 lbs., 156.00 to 188.00 (168.99); 84 head, 408 to 446 lbs., 158.00 to 179.00 (169.65); 24 head, 427 lbs., 147.00 full; 191 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 150.00 to 179.00 (168.58); 11 head, 460 to 475 lbs., 162.00 to 162.50 (162.27) unweaned; 243 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 147.00 to 171.00 (162.03); 34 head, 502 to 534 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.68) unweaned; 95 head, 553 to 592 lbs., 146.00 to 160.50 (156.19); 233 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 156.00 (148.98); 80 head, 657 to 684 lbs., 137.50 to 154.50 (145.31); 23 head, 658 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 52 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 142.50 to 153.00 (145.58); 130 head, 755 to 788 lbs., 143.00 to 151.50 (148.59); 335 head, 803 to 843 lbs., 135.00 to 148.50 (144.29); 159 head, 860 to 891 lbs., 132.50 to 143.50 (140.69); 72 head, 934 to 937 lbs., 136.35 to 139.50 (136.83); 10 head, 955 to 992 lbs., 118.50 to 123.00 (121.16); 99 head, 1006 to 1025 lbs., 121.50 to 136.35 (135.45). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 318 to 328 lbs., 162.50 to 175.00 (170.92); 20 head, 447 lbs., 152.00; 6 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (147.87); 10 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (143.79); 25 head, 552 to 554 lbs., 140.50 to 150.00 (144.29); 3 head, 605 lbs., 134.00; 12 head, 658 to 680 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (129.85); 25 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.83); 13 head, 756 to 766 lbs., 132.00 to 137.75 (134.64). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 671 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 1, 14 head, 352 to 381 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (160.11); 4 head, 440 lbs., 154.50; 7 head, 451 lbs., 142.00; 29 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 145.25 to 154.00 (148.16); 27 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 137.50 to 151.00 (145.54); 21 head, 605 to 616 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (137.05); 12 head, 845 lbs., 127.00; 9 head, 920 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 542 lbs., 134.00. Medium frame 1, 4 head, 718 lbs., 135.00; 27 head, 753 to 783 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.01).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 271 lbs., 168.00; 13 head, 313 to 349 lbs., 162.50 to 173.00 (170.58); 62 head, 358 to 386 lbs., 131.00 to 170.00 (157.32); 140 head, 409 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 162.00 (153.15); 68 head, 464 to 488 lbs., 131.00 to 151.00 (147.45); 163 head, 503 to 539 lbs., 131.00 to 148.50 (142.75); 161 head, 551 to 575 lbs., 131.00 to 147.25 (138.99); 11 head, 565 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 190 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 132.00 to 146.35 (141.18); 140 head, 662 to 699 lbs., 129.00 to 141.25 (138.40); 188 head, 701 to 746 lbs., 124.00 to 143.75 (139.82); 66 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (127.98); 90 head, 804 to 845 lbs., 118.00 to 133.00 (128.85); 9 head, 857 lbs., 132.50; 102 head, 903 to 933 lbs., 121.00 to 133.50 (127.85); 9 head, 1013 lbs., 126.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 257 lbs., 157.00; 18 head, 321 to 337 lbs., 147.00 to 159.00 (152.90); 12 head, 352 to 388 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (151.57); 4 head, 499 lbs., 136.00; 7 head, 520 to 540 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.74); 7 head, 551 to 578 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.76); 7 head, 625 to 637 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (123.85); 22 head, 663 to 693 lbs., 118.00 to 134.00 (123.79); 3 head, 726 lbs., 116.00; 8 head, 788 lbs., 128.25; 11 head, 885 to 894 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (112.92); 8 head, 942 to 943 lbs., 103.00 to 109.00 (106.75); 3 head, 1033 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 631 lbs., 108.00; 6 head, 780 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 399 lbs., 151.00; 6 head, 444 lbs., 141.00; 11 head, 485 lbs., 136.00; 18 head, 529 to 534 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.23); 15 head, 553 to 575 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.50). Large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 420 lbs., 141.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 607 lbs., 134.75; 18 head, 751 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 330 lbs., 172.00; 2 head, 370 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 423 lbs., 168.00; 4 head, 487 lbs., 147.00; 1 head, 670 lbs., 130.00.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice and Prime 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 84 head, 1235 to 1572 lbs., 105.50 to 108.85 (106.96) average dressing. Choice 2 to 4, 249 head, 1110 to 1590 lbs., 104.00 to 113.75 (109.64) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 96 head, 1140 to 1515 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (103.57) average; 21 head, 1076 lbs., 118.00 average return to feed; Select 2 to 3, 85 head, 1035 to 1570 lbs., 87.00 to 100.00 (94.78) average; 37 head, 1065 to 1281 lbs., 87.00 to 114.50 (104.24) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 126 head, 1371 to 1764 lbs., 86.00 to 91.00 (88.18) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 47 head, 1170 to 1680 lbs., 76.00 to 85.00 (82.71) average. Select 2 to 3, 19 head, 1045 to 1445 lbs., 69.50 to 79.00 (72.31)average. Choice and Prime 2 to 4, 76 head, 1045 to 1410 lbs., 105.50 to 109.50 (106.70) average. Choice 2 to 3, 39 head, 1075 to 1404 lbs., 101.00 to 105.00 (103.00) average. Choice 2 to 4, 179 head, 1085 to 1438 lbs., 104.00 to 113.50 (108.92) average; 1 head, 1495 lbs., 102.50 average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 39 head, 1010 to 1440 lbs., 98.00 to 106.75 (104.36) average; 11 head, 1042 to 1088 lbs., 102.00 to 112.00 (105.74) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 34 head, 1045 to 1485 lbs., 77.00 to 100.00 (93.87) average; 9 head, 1631 to 1828 lbs., 80.00 to 84.50 (81.09) average heavy weight; 21 head, 810 to 1197 lbs., 79.00 to 99.00 (88.61) average return to feed. Breaker, 75 to 80%, 6 head, 1260 to 1790 lbs., 60.00 to 67.00 (63.32) average. Boner, 80 to 85%, 26 head, 1120 to 1560 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (54.41) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 12 head, 960 to 1365 lbs., 42.00 to 49.00 (45.44) average. Bulls 1, 12 head, 1510 to 2190 lbs., 70.00 to 90.00 (81.06) average.
