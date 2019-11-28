The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported reciepts of 15,847 head of cattle selling the week of Nov. 21, compared to 8,339 head selling a week ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa. This report gathers the results of Dunlap, Russell, Sigourney, Tama, Bloomfield, Creston, Sheldon, Clarinda and Centerville auction barns.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling steady to weak. Feeder steers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were trading $1 lower to $4 higher, 500 to 699 pounds were selling steady to $1 lower, 700 to 899 pounds were trading $1 to $8 higher, 900 to 999 pounds were selling $1 to $6 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 599 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower, 600 to 699 pounds were selling $2 lower to $9 higher, 700 to 899 pounds were trading mostly steady. Supply included: 88% feeder cattle (58% steers, 2% dairy steers, 39% heifers, 1% bulls); 12% slaughter cattle (38% steers, 15% dairy steers, 39% heifers, 8% cows, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
Feeder steers: Medium and Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 289 to 293 lbs., 172.50 to 215.00 (202.40); 26 head, 273 to 293 lbs., 196.00 to 200.00 (199.35), unweaned; 52 head, 308 to 343 lbs., 170.00 to 210.00 (193.58); 3 head, 325 lbs.,5 195.00, unweaned; 63 head, 351 to 392 lbs., 148.00 to 190.00 (169.87); 46 head, 355 to 375 lbs., 165.00 to 195.00 (190.44), unweaned; 244 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 187.00 (173.38), 22 head, 441 to 446 lbs., 164.00 to 166.50 (164.56), unweaned; 297 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 175.50 (161.820; 86 head, 452 to 478 lbs., 153.00 to 180.25 (175.63), unweaned; 551 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 145.00 to 170.00 (159.96); 19 head, 528 lbs., 164.50, fancy; 176 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 168.00 (161.64), unweaned; 707 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 142.50 to 164.00 (152.86); 13 head, 570 lbs., 157.00, fancy; 81 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (149.60), unweaned; 833 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 139.00 to 165.50 (148.99); 13 head, 608 lbs., 156.50, fancy; 10 head, 640 lbs., 135.00, fleshy; 67 head, 613 to 646 lbs., 141.50 to 148.00 (144.70), unweaned; 672 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 135.00 to 154.00 (145.93); 66 head, 650 to 672 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (142.54), unweaned; 621 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 131.50 to 155.75 (147.44); 464 head, 750 to 793 lbs., 133.00 to 157.00 (150.79); 609 head, 802 to 849 lbs., 130.50 to 155.00 (150.65); 287 head, 853 to 888 lbs., 123.50 to 151.50 (141.92); 97 head, 907 to 942 lbs., 126.25 to 146.75 (143.63); 106 head, 953 to 985 lbs., 121.00 to 142.50 (137.49); 12 head, 1027 to 1037 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (125.68); 95 head, 1066 to 1095 lbs., 134.00 to 135.75 (134.85). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 298 lbs., 141.00; 8 head, 317 to 340 lbs., 123.00 to 165.00 (152.68); 43 head, 354 to 398 lbs., 134.00 to 176.00 (164.59); 8 head, 378 to 399 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (171.40), unweaned; 45 head, 410 to 447 lbs., 135.00 to 161.00 (145.25); 19 head, 417 to 425 lbs., 158.00 to 166.50 (160.21), unweaned; 51 head, 451 to 491 lbs., 130.00 to 157.00 (149.90); 45 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 129.00 to 159.00 (148.80); 21 head, 531 to 537 lbs., 149.00 to 156.50 (154.73), unweaned; 138 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 152.00 (140.91); 3 head, 580 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 114 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 115.00 to 144.50 (139.72); 3 head, 643 lbs., 140.00, uweaned; 27 head, 660 to 694 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (133.25); 81 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 142.50 (131.19); 52 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 123.00 to 144.50 (137.83); 7 head, 789 to 796 lbs., 132.00 to 132.50 (132.28), unweaned; 9 head, 831 lbs., 140.00; 17 head, 831 lbs., 128.00, unweaned, 67 head, 851 lbs., 146.75; 20 head, 949 lbs., 127.50; 8 head, 1156 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 476 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 543 lbs., 131.00; 11 head, 593 lbs., 131.50; 15 head, 666 to 689 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (122.39).
Dairy steers: Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 202 head, 963 lbs., 88.25. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 667 lbs., 60.00; 12 head, 786 lbs., 62.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 220 to 243 lbs., 173.00 to 180.00 (175.83), unweaned; 4 head, 292 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 296 lbs., 153.00, unweaned, 28 head, 318 to 346 lbs., 135.00 to 159.00 (150.14); 44 head, 308 to 344 lbs., 164.00 to 182.00 (174.06), unweaned; 75 head, 353 to 397 lbs., 140.50 to 164.00 (150.72); 44 head, 368 to 399 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (167.86), unweaned; 288 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 130.00 to 155.00 (143.62); 101 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 142.00 to 173.00 (154.92), unweaned; 391 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 125.00 to 160.00 (140.19); 5 head, 480 lbs., 144.00, fancy; 101 head, 451 to 473 lbs., 144.00 to 156.50 (148.41), unweaned; 460 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 152.00 (138.06); 14 head, 515 lbs., 156.00, fancy; 102 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 116.00 to 150.00 (134.06), unweaned; 822 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 122.50 to 143.00 (132.71); 6 head, 571 lbs., 139.00, fancy; 113 head, 557 to 573 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (133.40), unweaned; 367 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (131.07); 113 head, 628 to 640 lbs., 135.00 to 154.00 (149.61), replacement; 6 head, 626 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 271 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (132.83); 15 head, 669 lbs., 140.00, replacement; 68 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 120.50 to 143.25 (134.39); 44 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 116.00 to 140.00 (135.46); 49 head, 766 to 776 lbs., 144.25 to 151.00 (149.61), replacement; 85 head, 801 to 842 lbs., 123.00 to 142.50 (136.22); 38 head, 823 lbs., 143.85, replacement; 85 head, 864 to 887 lbs., 131.00 to 140.60 (138.62); 189 head, 913 to 944 lbs., 120.50 to 140.85 (137.08); 32 head, 954 to 979 lbs., 119.00 to 126.75 (124.85); 55 head, 1025 lbs., 135.60; 11 head, 1213 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 246 lbs., 150.00; 8 head, 234 to 247 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (157.12), unweaned; 3 head, 292 lbs., 160.00; 15 head, 326 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 155.00 (136.11); 5 head, 325 lbs., 154.00, unweaned; 16 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 123.00 to 148.00 (135.37); 6 head, 371 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 82 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 121.00 to 140.00 (131.69); 15 head, 401 to 435 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.07), unweaned; 95 head, 467 to 497 lbs., 122.00 to 142.50 (137.34); 9 head, 458 to 478 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.32), unweaned; 152 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (128.67); 46 head, 528 to 548 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (125.96), unweaned; 99 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 118.00 to 131.50 (124.21); 26 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 121.00 to 129.50 (125.39), unweaned; 64 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (120.93); 15 head, 653 to 675 lbs., 120.00 to 131.50 (126.12); 6 head, 653 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 19 head, 717 to 739 lbs., 116.00 to 128.25 (122.02); 38 head, 778 to 788 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (125.15); 54 head, 808 lbs., 121.75; 9 head, 953 to 965 lbs., 106.00 to 130.00 (121.93). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 511 to 541 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (115.07).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 400 lbs., 147.00; 4 head, 461 lbs., 127.00; 4 head, 505 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 503 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 14 head, 553 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 601 to 603 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (120.75); 12 head, 710 to 737 lbs., 100.00 to 121.50 (112.65); 6 head, 813 lbs., 90.00; 9 head, 1060 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 537 lbs., 129.00, thin fleshed; 15 head, 865 to 882 lbs., 93.00 to 111.00 (97.87).
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 505 head, 1136 to 1675 lbs., 110.00 to 117.75 (114.99), average; 25 head, 1113 to 1319 lbs., 107.50 to 117.35 (114.72), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 63 head, 1160 to 1625 lbs., 102.00 to 114.00 (109.34), average; 2 head, 1185 to 1235 lbs., 103.50 to 105.00 (104.27), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 1138 to 1658 lbs., 101.00 to 108.00 (103.36), average; 1 head, 1710 lbs., 82.00, average heavy weight; 18 head, 962 to 1415 lbs., 98.50 to 134.00 (118.60), average return to feed;
Dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3. per hundredweight/actual weight, 65 head, 1280 to 1694 lbs., 85.00 to 88.00 (85.48), average; 18 head, 1208 to 1593 lbs., 91.00 to 97.00 (94.99), average value added. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 68 head, 1116 to 1625 lbs., 80.00 to 84.50 (82.49), average; 3 head, 1173 lbs., 65.00, average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 79 head, 1024 to 1788 lbs., 70.00 to 77.00 (72.67), average; 9 head, 1180 to 1190 lbs., 75.00 to 80.00 (76.68), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 484 head, 1165 to 1581 lbs., 108.50 to 116.85 (114.35), average; 29 head, 1020 to 1257 lbs., 107.00 to 114.50 (109.89), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 80 head, 1025 to 1505 lbs., 103.00 to 113.60 (111.20), average; 4 head, 940 to 1062 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.23), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 920 to 1330 lbs., 91.00 to 109.50 (105.34), average; 23 head, 970 to 1325 lbs., 89.50 to 111.00 (106.11), average return to feed
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 1135 to 1790 lbs., 56.00 to 65.00 (60.62), average; 17 head, 1230 to 1880 lbs., 66.00 to 77.00 (70.13), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1015 to 1845 lbs., 45.00 to 54.00 (51.21), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 820 to 1320 lbs., 31.00 to 44.00 (39.13), average; 11 head, 870 to 1345 lbs., 21.00 to 30.00 (25.42), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1490 to 2395 lbs., 56.00 to 75.00 (69.15), average.
