The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 3,670 head of cattle selling the week of July 26 through Aug. 1, compared to 4,077 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The results are based on the Tri-State dairy feeder sale, Dunlap slaughter cattle, Clarinda feeder cattle sale, Tama slaughter cattle sale and Sheldon slaughter cattle sale. In comparison to the previous reporting period, the Choice steers were selling $1 to $3 higher, the Choice heifers were selling $1 to $1.75 higher, the slaughter Holstein steers were selling $2 to $3 higher and the slaughter cows were steady to $1 higher. There was no comparison on feeder cattle due to light receipts. The supply included 62% feeder cattle with 19% steers, 62% were dairy steers, 18% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 38% was slaughter cattle with 53% steers, 16% were dairy steers, 26% were heifers, 5% were cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 403 to 405 lbs., 171.00 to 179.00 (174.70); 19 head, 474 to 490 lbs., 167.00 to 174.50 (170.89); 31 head, 524 to 547 lbs., 156.00 to 167.00 (164.36); 39 head, 582 to 592 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.11); 33 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (149.52); 55 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (146.04); 26 head, 717 to 724 lbs., 136.50 to 145.00 (142.37); 23 head, 761 to 792 lbs., 132.00 to 140.25 (135.39); 65 head, 816 to 829 lbs., 132.50 to 135.75 (135.14); 28 head, 898 lbs., 127.25; 22 head, 914 lbs., 133.75; 20 head, 957 lbs., 129.25; 10 head, 1026 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 355 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 414 lbs., 163.00; 5 head, 504 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 578 lbs., 142.00.
Dairy steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 414 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (108.34); 13 head, 483 to 491 lbs., 97.00 to 110.00 (100.95); 2 head, 613 lbs., 100.00; 2 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 91.00 to 95.00 (93.06); 4 head, 740 lbs., 92.00; 3 head, 787 lbs., 99.00; 15 head, 841 lbs., 95.50; 18 head, 1120 lbs., 100.00. Large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 9 head, 140 lbs., 180.00; 22 head, 164 to 192 lbs., 185.00 to 250.00 (225.85); 9 head, 216 lbs., 310.00. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 528 to 548 lbs., 80.00 to 90.00 (86.56); 102 head, 614 to 642 lbs., 75.50 to 90.00 (86.71); 23 head, 662 lbs., 78.50; 178 head, 744 to 745 lbs., 82.75 to 85.50 (84.80); 59 head, 759 to 778 lbs., 81.50 to 84.00 (83.53); 116 head, 857 to 888 lbs., 81.75 to 87.00 (82.47); 55 head, 912 lbs., 85.00; 42 head, 973 lbs., 82.25; 40 head, 1060 lbs., 77.00; 57 head, 1239 lbs., 81.85. Large frame 3, 11 head, 165 to 181 lbs., 75.00 to 80.00 (77.39); 32 head, 200 to 242 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (74.14); 12 head, 276 to 289 lbs., 72.50 to 76.00 (75.36); 47 head, 311 to 349 lbs., 72.00 to 79.00 (77.29); 6 head, 355 to 383 lbs., 76.00 to 77.50 (76.23); 55 head, 433 to 449 lbs., 78.00 to 92.00 (84.27); 13 head, 469 to 490 lbs., 74.00 to 78.00 (75.89); 16 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 70.00 to 72.50 (70.86); 20 head, 608 to 619 lbs., 67.50 to 71.00 (69.76); 7 head, 668 to 670 lbs., 70.00 to 71.50 (71.29); 13 head, 708 to 713 lbs., 76.00 to 77.50 (77.04); 25 head, 848 to 849 lbs., 78.00 to 79.50 (79.08); 37 head, 908 lbs., 77.50; 6 head, 980 lbs., 72.00; 2 head, 1170 lbs. 69.00. Large frame 3 to 4, 23 head, 136 to 149 lbs., 45.00 to 65.00 (56.43); 8 head, 154 to 165 lbs., 40.00 to 60.00 (57.35); 25 head, 204 to 219 lbs., 50.00 to 60.00 (57.05); 3 head, 310 to 333 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (58.41); 9 head, 352 to 382 lbs., 51.00 to 65.00 (60.58); 30 head, 432 to 440 lbs., 55.00 to 65.00 (59.83); 10 head, 463 to 492 lbs., 58.00 to 65.00 (59.35); 30 head, 506 to 546 lbs., 51.00 to 66.00 (60.01); 15 head, 600 to 619 lbs., 59.00 to 66.00 (64.87); 13 head, 664 to 679 lbs., 59.00 to 66.00 (61.41); 5 head, 719 lbs., 65.00; 14 head, 808 to 838 lbs., 61.00 to 62.00 (61.28); 2 head, 870 lbs., 57.00 to 62.50 (59.75).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 418 to 448 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (150.86); 11 head, 465 to 486 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (145.62); 48 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (153.10); 10 head, 574 lbs., 141.00; 111 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 133.00 to 145.25 (142.67); 39 head, 658 to 681 lbs., 135.00 to 140.25 (139.28); 35 head, 707 to 743 lbs., 126.00 to 131.50 (130.05); 21 head, 756 to 786 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (131.02); 45 head, 807 to 846 lbs., 126.50 to 128.50 (127.45); 8 head, 862 lbs., 126.00; 11 head, 909 lbs., 121.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 439 lbs., 112.50; 9 head, 473 to 483 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.80); 4 head, 535 lbs., 141.00; 3 head, 773 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 549 lbs., 133.00;8 head, 1039 lbs., 97.00.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, 527 head, 1133 to 1585 lbs., 108.50 to 121.75 (116.68) average dressing; 8 head, 1503 to 1590 lbs., 115.25 to 121.00 (118.79) average heavy weight; 1 head, 1190 lbs., 112.00 average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 77 head, 1000 to 1575 lbs., 103.50 to 116.00 (111.73) average; 1 head, 1855 lbs., 105.00 average heavy weight; 11 head, 945 to 1170 lbs., 105.00 to 121.00 (111.42) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 32 head, 1035 to 1465 lbs., 89.00 to 109.00 (105.39) average; 5 head, 935 to 1175 lbs., 98.00 to 104.50 (102.03) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 42 head, 1200 to 1484 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (92.86) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 88 head, 1128 to 1444 lbs., 82.00 to 89.50 (87.10) average. Select 2 to 3, 68 head, 1025 to 1535 lbs., 62.00 to 84.75 (82.62) average; 1 head, 870 lbs., 56.00 average return to feed. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 192 head, 995 to 1455 lbs., 109.50 to 121.35 (117.48) average; 3 head, 1050 to 1190 lbs., 110.50 to 112.00 (111.04) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 79 head, 1052 to 1453 lbs., 106.50 to 117.75 (114.09) average; 20 head, 865 to 1165 lbs., 101.00 to 125.00 (121.35) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 18 head, 1010 to 1390 lbs., 102.00 to 109.00 (105.51) average; 10 head, 1557 lbs., 89.50 average heavy weight. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 25 head, 1070 to 1660 lbs., 60.00 to 69.75 (63.91) average; 7 head, 1120 to 1690 lbs., 71.00 to 81.50 (74.88) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 19 head, 945 to 1535 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (56.36) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 9 head, 810 to 1285 lbs., 40.00 to 48.50 (43.99) average; 3 head, 710 to 1160 lbs., 28.00 to 30.00 (29.48) low. Bulls 1, 10 head, 1245 to 2180 lbs., 73.00 to 90.00 (79.07) average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.